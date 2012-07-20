TEXT-Fitch: Orange Redevelopment Agency TABs off negative watch

July 20 - Fitch Ratings has removed from Rating Watch Negative the following tax allocation bonds (TABs) for the Orange Redevelopment Agency, CA (the RDA): --$1.2 million TABs, series 1997A, 'A+'; --$38.9 million TABs, series 2003A, 'A+'; --$180,000 TABs, series 2003B, 'A+'; --$30.5 million TABs, series 2008A, 'A+'; --$5.8 million TABs, series 2008B, 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY Outstanding bonds are secured by tax increment revenues generated within the sole project area. Tax increment revenues exclude senior pass-through/tax sharing agreements, that portion of housing set-aside revenues not eligible to be used to pay non-housing related debt service, and administrative fees. KEY RATING DRIVERS PROGRESS ON AB 1X26 IMPLEMENTATION: The City of Orange (the city) has been recognized as the successor agency (SA) to the RDA. The recognized obligation payment schedules (ROPS), which include calendar 2012 debt service, have been approved by the oversight board and state. The SA has received sufficient payments, along with available cash reserves, to cover the debt service included in the ROPS. IMPLICATIONS OF AB 1484: The governor signed this trailer bill to the state's fiscal 2013 budget on June 27, 2012. Although it includes what Fitch believes are improvements to the ROPs approval process and other procedures going forward, it required repayment by many SAs of property tax distributions from December 2011 and January 2012 that the state believes should have been directed to other taxing entities. The SA reports that it made the required repayment and that sufficient funds remain for debt service payments. HOUSING REVENUE AVAILABILITY: The lack of distinction between former housing set-aside revenue and total tax increment under AB 1X26 did not affect Fitch's assessment of credit quality. The aggregation of tax increment results in higher calculated debt service coverage levels for Fitch-rated bonds. However, this is inconsistent with the bond indenture, which specifies that only non-housing increment is pledged. Fitch believes further clarification as to the availability of revenue not pledged under the indenture is needed before factoring this increased coverage into the rating. CASH FLOW TIMING RESERVE: The SA intends to request a cash flow reserve on future ROPS to deal with the uneven debt service payments. Fitch assumes in its rating that such a reserve will be approved in accordance with AB 1484 (the trailer bill). Therefore the dissolution act poses no additional cash flow timing issues. Additional information on the RDA is available in Fitch's Dec. 5, 2011 release, available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.