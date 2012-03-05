FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&PBULLETIN: Ariel Re Rtg Unaffected By Sale Of Business
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 5, 2012 / 7:21 PM / 6 years ago

S&PBULLETIN: Ariel Re Rtg Unaffected By Sale Of Business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    March 5 (Reuters) - NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) March
5, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its
ratings on Bermuda-based Ariel Reinsurance Co. Ltd. (A-/Watch
Neg/--) are not affected by the sale of its credit and surety
business to Arch Capital Group Ltd. (A-/Stable/--; core
operating companies: A+/Stable/--). A transaction of this nature
was already contemplated when we placed Ariel Re on CreditWatch
Negative on March 1, 2012 (see Ariel Reinsurance Co. Ltd. 'A-'
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative, on RatingsDirect).
Primary Credit Analyst: Jason S Porter, CFA, New York (1)
212-438-3348; jason_porter@standardandpoors.com Secondary
Contact: Patricia Kwan, New York 212-438-6256;
patricia_kwan@standardandpoors.com S&PBULLETIN: ARIEL RE RTG
UNAFFECTED BY SALE OF BUSINESS
RPT - S&PBULLETIN: ARIEL RE RTG UNAFFECTED BY SALE OF BUSINESS	
	
 (Reporting By Joan Gralla)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.