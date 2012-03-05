TEXT-S&P affirms Tube City ratings

Overview -- U.S. steel mill services provider Tube City IMS Corp. (Tube City) is proposing a $300 million senior secured term loan, which we expect will be utilized to refinance existing debt and extend its debt maturity profile. -- We are affirming our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on the company and have assigned a 'B+' issue-level rating and '5' recovery rating to the proposed $300 million senior secured term loan. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Tube City will sustain its financial profile and liquidity position at a level we consider commensurate with the 'BB-' rating, given our expectation of a slow economic recovery and steady improvement in the steel industry. Rating Action On March 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' issue-level rating (one notch below the corporate credit rating) and '5' recovery rating to U.S.-based steel mill services provider Tube City IMS Corp.'s proposed $300 million senior secured term loan due 2019. The '5' recovery rating indicates our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Tube City. The outlook is stable. Proceeds from the proposed term loan will be used to refinance existing debt. The ratings on the company's existing term loan and senior subordinated notes will be withdrawn once the proposed transaction is completed. Rationale The affirmation reflects Tube City's operating performance, which continues to improve in line with our expectations. We assume this improvement can be sustained in 2012 due to better steel industry operating fundamentals, higher capacity utilization rates, and the procurement of new international mill services contracts. The rating on Tube City reflects our assessment of the company's financial risk as "significant" (as our criteria define the term). Our rating incorporates our expectation that the current operating environment in the steel industry is likely to continue to gradually improve in the next two years, with capacity utilization rates above 75% and incremental growth in production volumes. Although most U.S. steel end markets continue to recover from a low base in 2009, we don't expect the industry to return to its 2008 peak until 2015 at the earliest, given our expectation of a modest real U.S. GDP growth rate of 2% in 2012. We expect single-digit growth in Tube City's revenue after raw material costs in 2012 and 2013, and for the company's EBITDA to grow incrementally, in tandem with revenue growth, and to generate sufficient funds for the majority of its capital expenditures. We don't expect Tube City's debt leverage to increase in the next few years, because we believe the company will refrain from aggressively pursuing a large debt-financed acquisition or paying dividends. Under this scenario, we estimate EBTIDA to be more than $140 million in 2012 and slightly higher in 2013, leading to adjusted debt-to-EBTIDA of about 2.5x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt above 30% in 2012 and debt-to-EBTIDA of about 2x and FFO to total debt above 35% in 2013, levels we consider good for significant financial risk. Our financial risk assessment incorporates the potential for more aggressive financial policies in the future given private equity firm Onex Corp.'s majority control of the Board of Directors. Our rating also incorporates our assessment of Tube City's business risk as "weak" according to our criteria, given its dependence on steel mill production volumes, some customer concentration risk, and operations in a competitive and capital-intensive industry. The ratings also reflect the company's long-term contracts with customers, a favorable niche business position, and good margins compared with services centers and steel processors. Tube City provides the steel industry with on-site specialty services such as material-handling systems, metal recovery, scrap management, sourcing and optimization, slag processing and marketing, surface conditioning, and logistics management. As a result, the company's revenues are highly correlated to steel production. Still, more than 90% of Tube City's business is under long-term contracts with an average tenure of four years. Tube City benefits from cross-selling opportunities at customers' own sites because of its ability to provide essential services to their consumers at lower costs. However, revenues from its top customers are somewhat concentrated, with about 80% generated from its top 10 customers and about 25% from its largest customer. As a result, Tube City is vulnerable to steel mill production cutbacks and customer bankruptcies. Because of Tube City's low-cost services, high level of contractual business, and limited number of competitors, we expect the company to continue to realize relatively stable profitability over the next couple of years. Liquidity In our view, Tube City's liquidity is "adequate", based on our criteria. Relevant aspects of our assessment of the profile include: -- We expect that sources of liquidity (internally generated cash flow and revolving credit facility availability) over the next two years will exceed uses by 1.2x or more; -- We expect that net sources would be positive even with a 15% drop in EBITDA; and -- We expect covenant compliance would also survive a 15% drop in EBITDA. Pro forma for the transaction, we expect Tube City to have about $45 million of balance-sheet cash. We also expect the company to draw down about $30 million on its $350 million asset based loan facility due December 2016. With the expectation of relatively steady cash flow generation and modest cash balances, we anticipate the company will have at least a 15% cushion under the financial covenant governing its credit facilities. This includes fixed-charge coverage ratio, which may not fall below 1x during any period where excess availability under this facility is less than $35 million. Given our expectation of a slow and steady improvement in the steel industry, we estimate FFO to approach $100 million in 2012 and 2013. We expect working capital to generate about $15 million in cash this year and to be neutral going forward given the assumption of modest revenue growth. We believe capital expenditures will be about $110 million in 2012 and $85 million in 2013 as we include the three new mill services contracts announced in the fourth quarter. As a result, we expect free operating cash flow to be about $10 million in 2012 and $20 million in 2013. We also do not expect the company to pay dividends or pursue a more-aggressive posture toward large debt-financed acquisition during the next few years. Recovery analysis We assigned a 'B+' (one notch below the corporate credit rating) issue-level rating and '5' recovery rating to Tube City's proposed $300 million senior secured term loan due 2019. The '5' recovery rating indicates our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Tube City, to be published later on RatingsDirect.) Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Tube City will sustain its financial profile and liquidity position at a level we consider commensurate with the 'BB-' rating, given our expectation of a slow economic recovery and steady improvement in the steel industry. The rating and outlook incorporate our expectation that steel capacity utilization will stay above 75% in 2012. As a result, we expect the company to maintain positive revenue and cash flow growth, and maintain adequate revolver availability. We expect 2012 EBITDA to be higher than $140 million, resulting in adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 2.5x and adjusted FFO to debt above 30%. We might take a negative rating action if steel industry conditions deteriorate significantly due to weaker-than-anticipated economy recovery, leading to a sharp decline in steel production volumes. This would likely result in Tube City's financial profile deteriorating from current and expected levels, with adjusted debt to EBITDA weakening above 4x and FFO to debt below 20%. If steel utilization rates are significantly lower than our expectation of 75%. A positive rating action seems less likely in the coming quarters, given Tube City's weak business profile arising from a lack of scope and scale. However, we could consider an upgrade if Tube City strengthens its business risk through boosting its size and geographic diversity and reducing its cash flow sensitivity to steel production volumes. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009. -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Metals Industry, June 22, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Tube City IMS Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- New Rating Tube City IMS Corp. Senior Secured US$300 mil term bank ln due 2019 B+ Recovery Rating 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.