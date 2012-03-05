FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Tube City ratings
#Market News
March 5, 2012 / 7:35 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Tube City ratings

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview	
     -- U.S. steel mill services provider Tube City IMS Corp. (Tube City) is 	
proposing a $300 million senior secured term loan, which we expect will be 	
utilized to refinance existing debt and extend its debt maturity profile.	
     -- We are affirming our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on the company and 	
have assigned a 'B+' issue-level rating and '5' recovery rating to the 	
proposed $300 million senior secured term loan.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Tube City will 	
sustain its financial profile and liquidity position at a level we consider 	
commensurate with the 'BB-' rating, given our expectation of a slow economic 	
recovery and steady improvement in the steel industry. 	
	
Rating Action	
On March 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' 	
issue-level rating (one notch below the corporate credit rating) and '5' 	
recovery rating to U.S.-based steel mill services provider Tube City IMS 	
Corp.'s proposed $300 million senior secured term loan due 2019. The '5' 	
recovery rating indicates our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery in 	
the event of a payment default. 	
	
At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Tube City. 	
The outlook is stable.	
	
Proceeds from the proposed term loan will be used to refinance existing debt. 	
The ratings on the company's existing term loan and senior subordinated notes 	
will be withdrawn once the proposed transaction is completed.	
	
Rationale	
The affirmation reflects Tube City's operating performance, which continues to 	
improve in line with our expectations. We assume this improvement can be 	
sustained in 2012 due to better steel industry operating fundamentals, higher 	
capacity utilization rates, and the procurement of new international mill 	
services contracts.	
	
The rating on Tube City reflects our assessment of the company's financial 	
risk as "significant" (as our criteria define the term). Our rating 	
incorporates our expectation that the current operating environment in the 	
steel industry is likely to continue to gradually improve in the next two 	
years, with capacity utilization rates above 75% and incremental growth in 	
production volumes. 	
	
Although most U.S. steel end markets continue to recover from a low base in 	
2009, we don't expect the industry to return to its 2008 peak until 2015 at 	
the earliest, given our expectation of a modest real U.S. GDP growth rate of 	
2% in 2012. We expect single-digit growth in Tube City's revenue after raw 	
material costs in 2012 and 2013, and for the company's EBITDA to grow 	
incrementally, in tandem with revenue growth, and to generate sufficient funds 	
for the majority of its capital expenditures. We don't expect Tube City's debt 	
leverage to increase in the next few years, because we believe the company 	
will refrain from aggressively pursuing a large debt-financed acquisition or 	
paying dividends. Under this scenario, we estimate EBTIDA to be more than $140 	
million in 2012 and slightly higher in 2013, leading to adjusted 	
debt-to-EBTIDA of about 2.5x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt 	
above 30% in 2012 and debt-to-EBTIDA of about 2x and FFO to total debt above 	
35% in 2013, levels we consider good for significant financial risk. Our 	
financial risk assessment incorporates the potential for more aggressive 	
financial policies in the future given private equity firm Onex Corp.'s 	
majority control of the Board of Directors.	
	
Our rating also incorporates our assessment of Tube City's business risk as 	
"weak" according to our criteria, given its dependence on steel mill 	
production volumes, some customer concentration risk, and operations in a 	
competitive and capital-intensive industry. The ratings also reflect the 	
company's long-term contracts with customers, a favorable niche business 	
position, and good margins compared with services centers and steel processors.	
	
Tube City provides the steel industry with on-site specialty services such as 	
material-handling systems, metal recovery, scrap management, sourcing and 	
optimization, slag processing and marketing, surface conditioning, and 	
logistics management. As a result, the company's revenues are highly 	
correlated to steel production. Still, more than 90% of Tube City's business 	
is under long-term contracts with an average tenure of four years. Tube City 	
benefits from cross-selling opportunities at customers' own sites because of 	
its ability to provide essential services to their consumers at lower costs. 	
However, revenues from its top customers are somewhat concentrated, with about 	
80% generated from its top 10 customers and about 25% from its largest 	
customer. As a result, Tube City is vulnerable to steel mill production 	
cutbacks and customer bankruptcies. Because of Tube City's low-cost services, 	
high level of contractual business, and limited number of competitors, we 	
expect the company to continue to realize relatively stable profitability over 	
the next couple of years.	
	
Liquidity	
In our view, Tube City's liquidity is "adequate", based on our criteria. 	
Relevant aspects of our assessment of the profile include:	
     -- We expect that sources of liquidity (internally generated cash flow 	
and revolving credit facility availability) over the next two years will 	
exceed uses by 1.2x or more;	
     -- We expect that net sources would be positive even with a 15% drop in 	
EBITDA; and 	
     -- We expect covenant compliance would also survive a 15% drop in EBITDA.	
	
Pro forma for the transaction, we expect Tube City to have about $45 million 	
of balance-sheet cash. We also expect the company to draw down about $30 	
million on its $350 million asset based loan facility due December 2016. With 	
the expectation of relatively steady cash flow generation and modest cash 	
balances, we anticipate the company will have at least a 15% cushion under the 	
financial covenant governing its credit facilities. This includes fixed-charge 	
coverage ratio, which may not fall below 1x during any period where excess 	
availability under this facility is less than $35 million.	
	
Given our expectation of a slow and steady improvement in the steel industry, 	
we estimate FFO to approach $100 million in 2012 and 2013. We expect working 	
capital to generate about $15 million in cash this year and to be neutral 	
going forward given the assumption of modest revenue growth. We believe 	
capital expenditures will be about $110 million in 2012 and $85 million in 	
2013 as we include the three new mill services contracts announced in the 	
fourth quarter. As a result, we expect free operating cash flow to be about 	
$10 million in 2012 and $20 million in 2013. We also do not expect the company 	
to pay dividends or pursue a more-aggressive posture toward large 	
debt-financed acquisition during the next few years.	
	
Recovery analysis	
We assigned a 'B+' (one notch below the corporate credit rating) issue-level 	
rating and '5' recovery rating to Tube City's proposed $300 million senior 	
secured term loan due 2019. The '5' recovery rating indicates our expectation 	
of modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. (For the 	
complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Tube City, to be 	
published later on RatingsDirect.)	
	
Outlook	
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Tube City will sustain 	
its financial profile and liquidity position at a level we consider 	
commensurate with the 'BB-' rating, given our expectation of a slow economic 	
recovery and steady improvement in the steel industry. The rating and outlook 	
incorporate our expectation that steel capacity utilization will stay above 	
75% in 2012. As a result, we expect the company to maintain positive revenue 	
and cash flow growth, and maintain adequate revolver availability. We expect 	
2012 EBITDA to be higher than $140 million, resulting in adjusted debt to 	
EBITDA of about 2.5x and adjusted FFO to debt above 30%.	
	
We might take a negative rating action if steel industry conditions 	
deteriorate significantly due to weaker-than-anticipated economy recovery, 	
leading to a sharp decline in steel production volumes. This would likely 	
result in Tube City's financial profile deteriorating from current and 	
expected levels, with adjusted debt to EBITDA weakening above 4x and FFO to 	
debt below 20%. If steel utilization rates are significantly lower than our 	
expectation of 75%.	
	
A positive rating action seems less likely in the coming quarters, given Tube 	
City's weak business profile arising from a lack of scope and scale. However, 	
we could consider an upgrade if Tube City strengthens its business risk 	
through boosting its size and geographic diversity and reducing its cash flow 	
sensitivity to steel production volumes.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009.	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Metals 	
Industry, June 22, 2009	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Tube City IMS Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB-/Stable/--      	
	
New Rating	
	
Tube City IMS Corp.	
 Senior Secured	
  US$300 mil term bank ln due 2019      B+                 	
   Recovery Rating                      5                  	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

