TEXT-S&P: Marsh & McLennan ratings unaffected by CFO departure

March 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Marsh & McLennan Cos. (MMC; BBB-/Stable/A-3) are not affected by the announced departure of the chief financial officer, Vanessa Wittman. Ms. Wittman has been the CFO of MMC since September 2008 and is leaving the company for a senior position outside of the insurance industry. Michael Bischoff, the company's Vice President in Corporate Finance, will assume the role of CFO on an interim basis until a replacement is found. We don't believe this management change is a concern given the solid management team in place at the executive and operating company level under the leadership of MMC's chief executive officer, Brian Duperreault.