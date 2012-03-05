FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates DJO Global proposed debt
March 5, 2012 / 8:10 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates DJO Global proposed debt

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

Overview	
     -- U.S. medical device manufacturer DJO Global is refinancing a portion 	
of its debt, which should improve liquidity. 	
     -- We are assigning our 'BB-' credit rating to the proposed $100 million 	
revolving credit agreement and proposed $300 million term loan to be issued by 	
DJO Finance LLC, a subsidiary of DJO Global.	
     -- We are also assigning our 'BB-' credit rating to the proposed senior 	
secured term loan extension of an undisclosed amount.	
     -- We are also assigning our 'B+' credit rating to the proposed $225 	
million senior secured notes.	
     -- The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation of continued 	
high leverage and low-single-digit annual revenue growth over the medium term. 	
	
Rating Action	
On March 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' 	
corporate credit rating on Vista, Calif.-based DJO Global Inc.	
	
At the same time, we assigned our 'BB-' credit rating, two notches above the 	
corporate credit rating on DJO Global, to the proposed $100 million revolving 	
credit agreement and proposed $300 million term loan to be issued by DJO 	
Finance LLC (DJOFL), a subsidiary of DJO Global Inc. We also assigned our '1' 	
recovery rating to this first-lien debt, indicating our expectation for very 	
high (90% to 100%) recovery of principal in the event of default.	
	
We assigned our 'BB-' credit rating, two notches above the corporate credit 	
rating on DJO Global, to the proposed extension of a portion of the company's 	
term loan currently outstanding under its senior secured credit facilities. We 	
assigned our '1' recovery rating to this first-lien debt, indicating our 	
expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery of principal in the event of 	
default.	
	
We assigned our 'B+' credit rating, one notch above the corporate credit 	
rating on DJO Global, to the proposed $225 million senior secured notes to be 	
issued by DJOFL and DJO Finance Corp. (DJOFC), subsidiaries of DJO Global. We 	
also assigned our '2' recovery rating to this second-lien debt, indicating our 	
expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery of principal in the event of 	
default.	
	
In addition, we affirmed our ratings on the outstanding revolver, term loan, 	
senior unsecured notes, and subordinated notes of DJOFL and DJOFC.  	
	
Rationale	
The rating on DJO overwhelmingly reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that 	
DJO's financial profile will continue to be characterized by very high debt 	
leverage and nominal free cash flows. Over the medium term, we expect 	
low-single-digit annual revenue growth, broadly in line with volume growth for 	
the markets DJO serves, and relatively stable profit margins. 	
	
We consider the business risk profile of the medical device manufacturer to be 	
"fair," in accordance with our criteria. Uncertain third-party reimbursement 	
and coverage for DJO's products overshadow relatively stable demand for its 	
products. DJO's activities are concentrated in the relatively narrow niche of 	
orthopedic and pain management devices. We believe the company's recognizable 	
brands, longstanding customer relationships, and its respectable record of new 	
product development and enhancements have contributed to a leading market 	
position in most product categories. 	
	
We project revenue growth of about 5% in 2012 propelled by significant new 	
product introductions and businesses acquired during 2011. In subsequent 	
years, we assume DJO's annual revenue growth will revert to a low single-digit 	
rate. We expect price increases to remain negligible in the face of pressure 	
from third-party government and commercial payors. Global efforts to control 	
health care costs also include third-party payor restrictions on the types of 	
products covered. These limitations have restrained DJO's sales and could 	
contribute to an unfavorable shift in product mix. 	
	
We have raised our expectations for DJO's EBITDA margin compared with our 	
previous (Nov. 30, 2011) estimates, in light of stronger profitability in the 	
fourth quarter of 2011, and because we believe the new 2.3% excise tax on U.S. 	
sales of medical devices, which takes effect Jan. 1, 2013, will be less 	
detrimental to DJO than we previously expected. We currently expect the EBITDA 	
margin (adjusting for the capitalization of operating leases and stock 	
compensation expense, and excluding nonrecurring costs, which have been 	
substantial) to remain about 26%, similar to DJO's performance for the past 	
three years. Profitability in 2012 will be supported by cost-cutting actions 	
implemented in late 2011 and an absence of disruptions associated with the 	
roll-out of a new enterprise resource planning system, which hurt 2011 	
results. Nevertheless, we believe there is potential for margin slippage in 	
the years ahead, which would be problematic in light of DJO's heavy debt 	
burden and hefty interest expenses. 	
	
High financial risk remains DJO's dominant credit feature, as it has been 	
since it merged with ReAble Therapeutics Inc. in 2007. As of Dec. 31, 2011, 	
total lease-adjusted debt (including accrued interest) was 8.1x 	
trailing-12-month EBITDA. We expect this debt leverage measure to remain above 	
7.0x for the next two years, declining gradually as a result of EBITDA growth. 	
DJO had free operating cash flow (after capital spending and working capital 	
requirements) in only one of the past six years. We believe it will continue 	
to need incremental external financing over the next few years.	
	
Liquidity	
We view DJO's liquidity as "adequate" (as defined in our criteria). The 	
proposed transactions will improve DJO's liquidity by extending the maturity 	
of about 45% of its debt and expanding the headroom under DJO's loan covenant. 	
There will not be a material increase in the total amount of debt or interest 	
expense.	
	
Our liquidity analysis is based on the following assumptions and expectations:	
     -- Over the next 12 to 24 months, we estimate sources of liquidity, 	
including a revolving credit facility, would cover uses by more than 1.2x. 	
Even if EBITDA is 15% below our expectations, sources would still cover uses, 	
based on our estimates. 	
     -- Relatively modest capital spending requirements can be financed 	
internally, in our view. However, borrowing could be required to finance 	
working capital. Over the next few years, we assume acquisitions will consume 	
only about $10 million annually. 	
     -- Assuming the refinancing is completed as proposed, the company will 	
not face any significant debt maturities until 2014.	
     -- As of Dec. 31, 2011, pro forma for the refinancing, DJO had $30.7 	
million of cash and about $58.3 million of funds available from its $100 	
million revolving credit facility.  	
     -- We believe DJO has sound relationships with its banks, but lacks the 	
ability to absorb a high-impact, low-probability event, such as an onerous 	
product liability settlement, without refinancing. 	
     -- The net debt leverage limit in DJO's credit agreements will be 	
modified, giving it substantially more headroom than under the old covenant 	
and relieving a potential source of liquidity pressure. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
For our complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on DJO, to be 	
published after this report on RatingsDirect. 	
	
Outlook	
Our rating outlook on DJO is stable, reflecting our expectation of continued 	
high leverage, low-single-digit annual revenue growth over the medium term, 	
broadly in line with volume growth for the markets DJO serves, and relatively 	
stable profit margins. We also assume that DJO will need at most moderate 	
borrowing to finance capital spending and working capital requirements. 	
	
We could consider a downgrade if we expect the covenant cushion to fall below 	
10% or availability of the revolver is substantially reduced, resulting in 	
impaired liquidity. We could also consider a downgrade if we expect the EBITDA 	
margin to be below 23% for an extended period of time, which might suggest a 	
deterioration of DJO's business risk profile. This could occur if new products 	
fail to gain traction or weaker-than-expected economic conditions in the U.S. 	
or Europe significantly slow DJO's growth and depress its margins. There is 	
also potential for intensified price pressure, which we believe could further 	
erode profitability. 	
	
Though not likely in the years ahead, we could raise our rating if a 	
combination of wider EBITDA margins, accelerated growth, or other factors 	
leads to adjusted debt to EBITDA under 5x and we believe such a level would be 	
sustained.  	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
DJO Global Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        	
	
New Ratings	
	
DJO Finance Corp.	
DJO Finance LLC	
 Senior Secured                                          	
  US$225 mil 2nd priority nts due 2018  B+                 	
   Recovery Rating                      2                  	
	
DJO Finance LLC	
 Senior Secured 	
  US$100 mil revolver bank ln due 2017  BB-                	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  	
  US$300 mil term bank ln due 2017      BB-                	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  	
  Extended term bank ln                 BB-                	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
	
DJO Finance Corp.	
DJO Finance LLC	
 Senior Unsecured                       B-                 	
   Recovery Rating                      5                  	
 Subordinated                           CCC+               	
   Recovery Rating                      6                  	
	
DJO Finance LLC	
 Senior Secured                         BB-                	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

