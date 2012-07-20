FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch assigns ratings to Banesco USA
July 20, 2012 / 9:26 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch assigns ratings to Banesco USA

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) -    (The following statement was released by the rating
agency)
    July 20 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'B+' long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) and a 'B' short-term IDR to Banesco USA (BNSC). A full list of ratings is
provided at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook is Stable.

BNSC's strong brand affiliation, solid capital ratios given risk profile, and 
good liquidity and earnings measures support the current rating levels. 
Offsetting these factors are the bank's geographic and product concentration, 
modest franchise value and limited ability to access capital markets. Further, 
although credit measures to-date are sound, given significant growth rates, the 
loan portfolio is unseasoned. 

The ratings are indicative of its good earnings measures offset by its limited 
history and track record. Although results have benefited from the company's 
strong loan growth, while maintaining low levels of net-charge offs (NCOs), 
Fitch believes that current NCOs and provision levels are not a good proxy for 
future performance. Furthermore, the company's profitability is mainly spread 
driven and revenue diversity is limited, although improving in most recent 
periods. 

Fitch believes successful execution of its bank's strategic growth should 
improve profitability measures. BNSC is focused on growing its balance sheet 
organically and/or through acquisitions. Given the company's real estate 
concentration, BNSC is targeting growth in commercial & industrial, 
correspondent banking and trade finance lending. In May 2012, the company 
completed an FDIC-assisted acquisition of Security Bank, which added $101 
million in assets and $99.1 million in deposits. BNSC also acquired one branch 
from Great Florida Bank located in Weston and assumed the deposits of $17 
million. Given growth plans, capital is expected to be leveraged moderately over
the intermediate term.

Despite being a start-up in 2006, the company turned profitable in 2010. Return 
on assets (ROA) and net interest margin (NIM) metrics reflect a positive trend. 
For the first quarter of 2012 (1Q12), ROA was 0.53% and NIM was 3.77% compared 
to 0.21% and 3.59% the same period a year ago. Core earnings also continue to 
improve demonstrated by pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) increasing to $18.75 
million for 2011 compared to $12.78 million for 2010. 

Overall, the loan portfolio exhibits sound asset quality, however given rapid 
growth, credit measures may be understated. Nonetheless, asset quality ratios 
are much better than the similarly-sized peers in the local market. Despite 
operating in a challenging real estate market, NCOs have remained manageable. 
Although reserve levels have declined in most recent periods, it remains 
sufficient to support its present loan portfolio mix. Fitch notes that BNSC's 
loan book is concentrated in CRE, similarly to peers in the local market. 
Offsetting, the portfolio itself is diversified by collateral type. 

BNSC's primary funding source is its core deposits, particularly foreign 
depositors. These deposits tend to be stickier compared to domestic clients, 
which are more sensitive to interest rates. Although not anticipated, a slowdown
in deposit inflows from international customers to the U.S. may impact the 
company's strategic plans and increase future funding costs.

Although capital is considered appropriate given its asset mix on the balance 
sheet, the company's ability to access the capital markets (if needed) is 
considered limited. The principal owners have demonstrated continued support of 
the bank as evidenced by additional capital contributions since the bank's 
inception, however, this is not incorporated into the rating nor is it relied 
upon. Given the company's good earnings performance, it has been successful in 
generating internal capital and on a risk-adjusted basis capital position is 
strong. Although Tier 1 RBC has come down, it remains high at 14.08% as of 1Q12.

Established in 2006, Banesco USA (previously named BBU Bank and renamed in June 
2011) is a state-chartered bank that is regulated by the FDIC and Florida state 
banking regulators (Office of Financial Regulations State of Florida). It 
operates mainly in Miami-Dade county (with six branches) and one branch in 
Puerto Rico. The bank offers banking services to corporate and individual 
customers located in its operating markets. Similarly to local peers, real 
estate financing is the main lending activity. At March 31, 2012, BNSC reported 
$513.5 million in total assets, $44.1 million in total equity and $443.6 million
in deposits. 

The U.S.-based bank is affiliated with the 'Banesco' group, which has strong 
brand recognition in Latin America and is a market leader in Venezuela. Banesco 
Banco Universal is Venezuela's largest privately-held bank in terms of deposits 
and assets. The group also includes Banesco, S.A. y Subsidiaria based in Panama 
and Banesco Banco Multiple, S.A., in the Dominican Republic. BNSC leverages the 
Banesco brand to gather deposits in its local market. Further, given its ties to
the Banesco, BNSC's infrastructure and organization are reflective of a larger 
institution. As in the other banks in the Banesco group, the management team is 
made up of individuals with many years of experience in the local markets.

Ratings Sensitivity:

BNSC's financial measures are in-line with current ratings and at the high-end 
of its potential range. Positive rating drivers would be successful execution on
strategic growth initiatives while BNSC delivers improving and sustainable 
financial measures that are above similarly rated peer averages. 

Although not expected, negative credit trends could potentially pressure 
ratings, particularly if PPNR is not sufficient to absorb potential net losses 
and capital position weakens. 

Reputational risk is also a concern given the bank's ties to Banseco Group 
domiciled in Venezuela. To-date, the bank has actually benefited from the 
Banesco brand, despite turmoil in Venezuela, demonstrated by its stable deposit 
base.

Fitch assigns the following ratings to Banesco USA:

--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'B+';

--Short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'B';

--Long-term Deposit Ratings 'BB-';

--Short-term Deposit Ratings 'B';

--Viability Rating 'b+';

--Support '5';

--Support 'NF'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

Contact:

Primary Analyst

Doriana Gamboa

Director 

+1-212-908-0865

Fitch, Inc.

One State Street Plaza

New York, NY 10004

Secondary Analyst

Sarim Khan

Associate Director

+1-312-368-5459

Committee Chairperson

Christopher Wolfe

Managing Director

+1-212-908-0771

Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: 
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
