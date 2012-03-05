TEXT-S&P raises Dana Holding corp credit rating to 'BB'

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2012

March 5 - Overview	
     -- Toledo, Ohio-based auto supplier Dana Holding Corp.'s credit measures 	
have improved steadily over the past two years, and we believe this 	
improvement is sustainable at current levels of auto sales.	
     -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Dana to 'BB' from 'BB-'. 	
We are also raising our issue ratings on Dana's asset-backed loan (ABL) 	
revolving facility to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' and on its $750 million senior 	
unsecured notes to 'BB' from 'BB-'. 	
     -- Our rating outlook is stable, reflecting our assumption that the 	
company's financial policy will continue to favor relatively low leverage and 	
cash flow generation and that economic weakness in Europe will be not lead to 	
significant losses or cash use. 	
	
Rating Action	
On March 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 	
credit rating on Toledo, Ohio-based auto supplier Dana Holding Corp. to
'BB' from 'BB-'. The outlook is stable. We also raised our issue-level ratings
on Dana's asset-backed loan (ABL) revolving facility to 'BBB-' from 'BB+', on
its $400 million senior unsecured notes due in 2019, two notches above the 	
corporate credit rating; the recovery rating is '1', indicating our 	
expectation that lenders would receive very high (90% to 100%) recovery in a 	
default scenario. The rating on Dana's unsecured debt is raised to 'BB' From 	
'BB-', the same as the corporate credit rating, and the recovery rating on 	
this debt is '3', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive 	
substantial (50% to 70%) recovery in a default scenario.	
	
Rationale	
The upgrade on Dana reflects our belief that the company's track record of 	
improving credit measures can be sustained in the year ahead. We believe it 	
can continue its current profitability gains because of tighter cost controls, 	
enhanced operational efficiency, and ongoing expansion in the North American 	
commercial-vehicle market.	
	
For 2011, year over year, Dana's sales and adjusted EBITDA (by our 	
calculation) rose 24% and 31%, respectively. Dana estimates that its 2012 	
adjusted EBITDA may reach $845 million to $865 million and we think this is a 	
reasonable expectation. We estimate lease and pension adjusted EBITDA can 	
reach $883 million. Dana's trailing-12-month lease- and pension-adjusted 	
EBITDA margin rose to 10.2% at year-end 2011, up from 9.7% as of year-end 	
2010. We believe Dana can achieve EBITDA margins near 11% in 2012 and 2013 	
because of continuing global volume growth and cost side efficiencies. By 	
segment, margins for 2011 were 13.3% for power technologies, 10.6% off 	
highway, 9.7% light vehicle driveline, 9.7% commercial vehicle. 	
	
Our ratings on Dana reflect its "weak" business risk profile (according to our 	
criteria) as a major participant in the highly competitive and volatile global 	
light-vehicle and commercial-vehicle supply markets, and its "significant" 	
financial risk profile. 	
	
Our view of the financial risk profile is based on the company's track record 	
of free cash flow generation, which we believe is sustainable, the lack of any 	
significant near-term debt maturities, and its manageable unfunded pension 	
obligation. Furthermore, we believe Dana's performance and financial policy 	
will enable it to sustain its improved credit measures.	
	
Also, we believe the company's transition in the past year to a presumably 	
more stable CEO position with the addition of Roger Wood (formerly of 	
BorgWarner) as CEO and the recent appointment of William Quigley (formerly of 	
Visteon) as CFO--provides a benchmark from which Dana can evolve its global 	
footprint and expand its aftermarket business both through acquisitions and 	
internal growth. We assume the financial policy will continue to favor 	
relatively low leverage and cash flow generation, despite these changes in the 	
executive management team. 	
	
Still, we also assume Dana's financial policy and business strategy will 	
remain influenced by unrated private equity firm Centerbridge Partners L.P., 	
which acquired a significant interest when Dana emerged from bankruptcy in 	
early 2008. Centerbridge has two of the nine members on Dana's board and 	
elects one member that is independent. The capital structure includes $771 	
million in 4% cash-pay convertible preferred stock held by Centerbridge and 	
certain previous creditors, which we view as equity.	
	
Dana's lease- and pension-adjusted total debt to EBITDA declined to 2.1x at 	
year-end 2011, and we expect leverage to remain below 2.5x, even as the 	
company expands its global footprint and increases its aftermarket business. 	
We expect the company can keep leverage below or at 2.5x by achieving EBITDA 	
expansion sufficient to offset any incremental debt we believe might be 	
incurred for growth in 2012 and 2013. In addition, small acquisitions and 	
investments can be made with free cash generated by operations. Discretionary 	
free cash flow, after capital spending and preferred dividends, totaled $134 	
million in 2011 per our calculation. We look for discretionary free cash flow 	
to reach about $200 million in 2012. Funds from operations (FFO) to total debt 	
rose to 33% at year end 2011 and we expect it to remain above 30% for the 	
significant financial risk profile score. 	
	
Dana manufactures driveline products including axles, driveshafts, 	
transmissions, and power technologies, including sealing and thermal products. 	
Dana's customers are original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles in 	
the light-vehicle, heavy-duty commercial, and heavy off-road markets. The 	
company has begun to expand its aftermarket business which should, over the 	
long term, increase the diversity and counter-cyclicality of its revenue 	
stream.  	
	
The company's OE end markets are fairly diverse; for 2011, light vehicles made 	
up about 42% of sales, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles 38%, and 	
off-road vehicles (construction, mining, agriculture) 20%. Although Dana's 	
customer mix is somewhat diverse--the Michigan-based OEMs account for less 	
than 25% of Dana's sales--its axle and driveshaft businesses depend materially 	
on Ford Motor Co. which accounts for 15% of global sales. The company's 	
geographic diversity is good, reflecting the distribution of its OEM 	
customers. For 2011, North America accounted for 39% of Dana's revenues, 	
Europe 26%, South America 15%, and Asia 20%. We believe Dana will continue to 	
expand its global presence to support its OEM customers as they expand in 	
growth regions of the world. Still, in the event of another global downturn, 	
we believe this diversity would be of limited benefit to any auto supplier, as 	
was the case in 2008-2009.	
	
We assume Dana's revenue growth in 2012 and 2013 will be determined by the 	
pace of stabilizing auto production in North America and some ongoing recovery 	
in commercial-truck demand. In the North American light-vehicle market, we 	
expect 2012 and 2013 sales to increase 7% and 8%, respectively, to 13.6 	
million and 14.7 million units. Still, we expect light vehicle production in 	
Europe to decline at least 5% and possibly more, commercial vehicle production 	
to be flat to down somewhat, and off the road production to be up about 5% in 	
the year ahead. In the North American light-vehicle market, we view Dana's 	
significant exposure to light trucks and SUVs, relative to passenger cars, as 	
a potential risk if gasoline prices continue to rise above $4 per gallon and 	
consumers purchase passenger cars in response.	
	
We expect the competitive landscape to remain largely unchanged for Dana in 	
2012 and 2013. As with virtually all Tier 1 auto suppliers, Dana faces 	
competition from formidable peers as well as the internal production of a few 	
OEMs. Also, all Tier 1 light-vehicle suppliers are exposed to Tier 2 	
suppliers, and we believe many Tier 2 suppliers remain in fragile financial 	
health and depend on their customers for periodic financial assistance in the 	
recession.  	
	
We believe an additional risk for Dana is any unrecouped increases in 	
commodity costs, primarily for steel and aluminum, the costs of which remain 	
volatile. We believe Dana addresses this exposure through customer purchase 	
programs, price increases, and negotiated contracts that allow for a lag in 	
recovering the cost of materials. Dana has indicated that 75% of its 	
incremental steel costs are recoverable through contracts.	
	
Dana invests heavily in markets that it expects to grow, as are many 	
competitors. In our view, slower than expected demand near-term in these 	
markets remains a risk, given the large increases in capacity many suppliers 	
are making in China and India. For example, in 2011, Dana invested $287 	
million in Chinese, Indian, and South American markets. In China, Dana 	
increased to 50% its stake in Dongfeng Dana Axle Co. (DDAC) for an investment 	
of $124 million. DDAC is a commercial vehicle axle joint venture and the sole 	
supplier of medium and heavy truck axles to Dongfeng Motor Co. Ltd. which is 	
the largest commercial truck manufacturer in China. Dana also acquired the 	
axle drive head and final assembly operations of its Indian joint venture, 	
Axles India Ltd. for $13 million. In February, Dana entered into an agreement, 	
for $150 million, with SIFCO SA, for the distribution rights to SIFCO's 	
commercial vehicle steer axle systems and an exclusive long-term supply 	
agreement for certain driveline components. 	
	
Liquidity	
Liquidity is adequate under our criteria. Our assessment of Dana's liquidity 	
profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:	
     -- We expect sources of liquidity, including cash and facility 	
availability, to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12-18 months.	
     -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines as 	
much as 15%.	
     -- Compliance with financial covenants could survive a 15% drop in 	
EBITDA, in our view.	
     -- Because of Dana's diverse revenue stream and good operating 	
efficiency, we believe it could absorb low-probability, high impact events.	
	
Dana reported a global balance of unrestricted cash totaling $931 million as 	
of Dec. 31, 2011, including $384 million in the U.S. We assume the company 	
will retain about $500 million this cash to run the business and reserve the 	
remainder for acquisitions and investments in the next few years to expand its 	
global presence. We calculate that Dana generated $174 million in free cash 	
flow, before preferred dividends, in 2011, and we estimate it can generate 	
free cash from operations of about $200 million for 2012 and $300 million for 	
2013. 	
	
Dana continues to restructure for operating efficiency to offset pricing 	
pressures and volatile commodity costs. The company has stated that 	
restructuring expense for 2012 is expected to be about $60 million.	
	
We believe Dana's unfunded pension obligation is manageable, the company 	
reports a pro forma balance of $284 million at the end of January 2012, given 	
the company's cash flow and reduced leverage. During January, Dana made a 	
voluntary $150 million contribution to its U.S. pension plans in excess of the 	
expected minimum required contributions for 2012. Additionally we expect the 	
company to make a normal contribution of $61 million in 2012. Dana states that 	
it expects U.S. plan to be fully funded by 2019.	
	
Dana has no near-term debt maturities. Its $400 million 6.5% senior notes 	
mature in 2019 and its $350 million 6.75% senior notes mature in 2021. 	
	
Dana has a $500 million asset-based loan (ABL) revolving credit facility that 	
expires February 2016. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the undrawn revolver had 	
availability, based on the company's borrowing base collateral, of $326 after 	
taking into account $78 million for letters of credit. 	
	
Separately, Dana has a EUR75 million receivables securitization ($97 million at 	
Dec. 31, 2011) program (that matures in 2016). At Dec. 31, 2011, there was $91 	
of availability, but no borrowings, under the European trade receivable 	
securitization program based on the effective borrowing base. 	
	
Dana also has a $51 million debt obligation in Brazil, expiring in fourth 	
quarter of 2015, that we expect to be rolled over at maturity to support its 	
Brazilian operations. We expect capital spending to be $225 million to $250 	
million  for 2012. Dana also has cash dividend payments of about $31 million 	
annually on its $762 million of 4% preferred stock, and the company initiated 	
a small dividend on common shares early in 2012 that will total about $36 	
million this year. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
The rating on Dana's senior secured revolving credit facility is 'BBB-', two 	
notches above the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating is '1', 	
indicating our expectation that lenders would receive very high (90% to 100%) 	
recovery in a default scenario. The rating on Dana's unsecured debt is 'BB', 	
the same as the corporate credit rating, and the recovery rating on this debt 	
is '3', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive substantial (50% 	
to 70%) recovery in a default scenario. (For the complete recovery analysis, 	
please see the recovery report on Dana Holding Corp., to be published 	
following this report on RatingsDirect.) 	
	
Outlook	
Our stable rating outlook on Dana reflects our view that the company's focus 	
on maintaining operating efficiencies will enable it to increase earnings and 	
generate free cash flow in 2012 from continued modest growth in global 	
markets. We expect vehicle demand in the emerging markets of China and South 	
America to grow, while European demand is very likely to decline because of 	
recessionary conditions. Aside from internal growth, we expect the company to 	
pursue moderate size acquisitions, while maintaining the credit measures we 	
believe are appropriate for the rating. For the 'BB' rating, we expect Dana to 	
maintain lease- and pension-adjusted total debt to EBITDA of 2.5x or lower and 	
FFO to total debt of at least 30%. Dana had adjusted total debt to EBITDA of 	
2.1x and adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of 33%, by our 	
calculations, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011. We expect the company will 	
continue to generate positive discretionary free cash flow, and we anticipate 	
no material change in the business strategy or financial policy. 	
	
We could raise our ratings if we believe Dana can sustain increased EBITDA 	
such that adjusted leverage falls to 2.0x or lower and FFO to total debt 	
approaches 40% or better over a period of time. A future upgrade would also 	
take into account the sustainability of credit metrics at or above recent 	
levels. For example, we calculate that Dana's adjusted leverage would decline 	
to a level comfortably below 2.0x, if its revenues expand 6% in 2012 and gross 	
margin (excluding depreciation) reaches about 15.5% compared to 14.6% now. We 	
would also need to believe that any use of its sizable cash balances would be 	
consistent with our expectations for a higher rating, indicating that Dana is 	
maintaining a financial policy consistent with that during the recent 	
post-bankruptcy period.	
	
We could lower our ratings if we believe auto industry markets will not 	
improve as we have assumed, or if the economic recovery falters, preventing 	
Dana from achieving the financial assumptions that we expect for the 'BB' 	
rating in 2012. Leverage could rise to 2.5x or higher if revenue falls 5% or 	
more and gross margin declines 200 basis points from the 2011 level. We also 	
could lower the ratings if free cash generated after capital spending drops 	
below $100 million for any rolling 12-month period, or if Dana pursues a 	
material debt-financed acquisition or large dividend payouts. 	
	
Ratings List	
Upgraded; Ratings Affirmed	
                                        To                 From	
Dana Holding Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB/Stable/NR       BB-/Stable/NR	
	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Dana Holding Corp.	
 Senior Secured                         BBB-               BB+ 	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  1	
Senior Unsecured                        BB                 BB- 	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  3	
	
