TEXT-S&P raises Dana Holding corp credit rating to 'BB'

March 5 - Overview -- Toledo, Ohio-based auto supplier Dana Holding Corp.'s credit measures have improved steadily over the past two years, and we believe this improvement is sustainable at current levels of auto sales. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Dana to 'BB' from 'BB-'. We are also raising our issue ratings on Dana's asset-backed loan (ABL) revolving facility to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' and on its $750 million senior unsecured notes to 'BB' from 'BB-'. -- Our rating outlook is stable, reflecting our assumption that the company's financial policy will continue to favor relatively low leverage and cash flow generation and that economic weakness in Europe will be not lead to significant losses or cash use. Rating Action On March 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Toledo, Ohio-based auto supplier Dana Holding Corp. to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The outlook is stable. We also raised our issue-level ratings on Dana's asset-backed loan (ABL) revolving facility to 'BBB-' from 'BB+', on its $400 million senior unsecured notes due in 2019, two notches above the corporate credit rating; the recovery rating is '1', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive very high (90% to 100%) recovery in a default scenario. The rating on Dana's unsecured debt is raised to 'BB' From 'BB-', the same as the corporate credit rating, and the recovery rating on this debt is '3', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive substantial (50% to 70%) recovery in a default scenario. Rationale The upgrade on Dana reflects our belief that the company's track record of improving credit measures can be sustained in the year ahead. We believe it can continue its current profitability gains because of tighter cost controls, enhanced operational efficiency, and ongoing expansion in the North American commercial-vehicle market. For 2011, year over year, Dana's sales and adjusted EBITDA (by our calculation) rose 24% and 31%, respectively. Dana estimates that its 2012 adjusted EBITDA may reach $845 million to $865 million and we think this is a reasonable expectation. We estimate lease and pension adjusted EBITDA can reach $883 million. Dana's trailing-12-month lease- and pension-adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 10.2% at year-end 2011, up from 9.7% as of year-end 2010. We believe Dana can achieve EBITDA margins near 11% in 2012 and 2013 because of continuing global volume growth and cost side efficiencies. By segment, margins for 2011 were 13.3% for power technologies, 10.6% off highway, 9.7% light vehicle driveline, 9.7% commercial vehicle. Our ratings on Dana reflect its "weak" business risk profile (according to our criteria) as a major participant in the highly competitive and volatile global light-vehicle and commercial-vehicle supply markets, and its "significant" financial risk profile. Our view of the financial risk profile is based on the company's track record of free cash flow generation, which we believe is sustainable, the lack of any significant near-term debt maturities, and its manageable unfunded pension obligation. Furthermore, we believe Dana's performance and financial policy will enable it to sustain its improved credit measures. Also, we believe the company's transition in the past year to a presumably more stable CEO position with the addition of Roger Wood (formerly of BorgWarner) as CEO and the recent appointment of William Quigley (formerly of Visteon) as CFO--provides a benchmark from which Dana can evolve its global footprint and expand its aftermarket business both through acquisitions and internal growth. We assume the financial policy will continue to favor relatively low leverage and cash flow generation, despite these changes in the executive management team. Still, we also assume Dana's financial policy and business strategy will remain influenced by unrated private equity firm Centerbridge Partners L.P., which acquired a significant interest when Dana emerged from bankruptcy in early 2008. Centerbridge has two of the nine members on Dana's board and elects one member that is independent. The capital structure includes $771 million in 4% cash-pay convertible preferred stock held by Centerbridge and certain previous creditors, which we view as equity. Dana's lease- and pension-adjusted total debt to EBITDA declined to 2.1x at year-end 2011, and we expect leverage to remain below 2.5x, even as the company expands its global footprint and increases its aftermarket business. We expect the company can keep leverage below or at 2.5x by achieving EBITDA expansion sufficient to offset any incremental debt we believe might be incurred for growth in 2012 and 2013. In addition, small acquisitions and investments can be made with free cash generated by operations. Discretionary free cash flow, after capital spending and preferred dividends, totaled $134 million in 2011 per our calculation. We look for discretionary free cash flow to reach about $200 million in 2012. Funds from operations (FFO) to total debt rose to 33% at year end 2011 and we expect it to remain above 30% for the significant financial risk profile score. Dana manufactures driveline products including axles, driveshafts, transmissions, and power technologies, including sealing and thermal products. Dana's customers are original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles in the light-vehicle, heavy-duty commercial, and heavy off-road markets. The company has begun to expand its aftermarket business which should, over the long term, increase the diversity and counter-cyclicality of its revenue stream. The company's OE end markets are fairly diverse; for 2011, light vehicles made up about 42% of sales, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles 38%, and off-road vehicles (construction, mining, agriculture) 20%. Although Dana's customer mix is somewhat diverse--the Michigan-based OEMs account for less than 25% of Dana's sales--its axle and driveshaft businesses depend materially on Ford Motor Co. which accounts for 15% of global sales. The company's geographic diversity is good, reflecting the distribution of its OEM customers. For 2011, North America accounted for 39% of Dana's revenues, Europe 26%, South America 15%, and Asia 20%. We believe Dana will continue to expand its global presence to support its OEM customers as they expand in growth regions of the world. Still, in the event of another global downturn, we believe this diversity would be of limited benefit to any auto supplier, as was the case in 2008-2009. We assume Dana's revenue growth in 2012 and 2013 will be determined by the pace of stabilizing auto production in North America and some ongoing recovery in commercial-truck demand. In the North American light-vehicle market, we expect 2012 and 2013 sales to increase 7% and 8%, respectively, to 13.6 million and 14.7 million units. Still, we expect light vehicle production in Europe to decline at least 5% and possibly more, commercial vehicle production to be flat to down somewhat, and off the road production to be up about 5% in the year ahead. In the North American light-vehicle market, we view Dana's significant exposure to light trucks and SUVs, relative to passenger cars, as a potential risk if gasoline prices continue to rise above $4 per gallon and consumers purchase passenger cars in response. We expect the competitive landscape to remain largely unchanged for Dana in 2012 and 2013. As with virtually all Tier 1 auto suppliers, Dana faces competition from formidable peers as well as the internal production of a few OEMs. Also, all Tier 1 light-vehicle suppliers are exposed to Tier 2 suppliers, and we believe many Tier 2 suppliers remain in fragile financial health and depend on their customers for periodic financial assistance in the recession. We believe an additional risk for Dana is any unrecouped increases in commodity costs, primarily for steel and aluminum, the costs of which remain volatile. We believe Dana addresses this exposure through customer purchase programs, price increases, and negotiated contracts that allow for a lag in recovering the cost of materials. Dana has indicated that 75% of its incremental steel costs are recoverable through contracts. Dana invests heavily in markets that it expects to grow, as are many competitors. In our view, slower than expected demand near-term in these markets remains a risk, given the large increases in capacity many suppliers are making in China and India. For example, in 2011, Dana invested $287 million in Chinese, Indian, and South American markets. In China, Dana increased to 50% its stake in Dongfeng Dana Axle Co. (DDAC) for an investment of $124 million. DDAC is a commercial vehicle axle joint venture and the sole supplier of medium and heavy truck axles to Dongfeng Motor Co. Ltd. which is the largest commercial truck manufacturer in China. Dana also acquired the axle drive head and final assembly operations of its Indian joint venture, Axles India Ltd. for $13 million. In February, Dana entered into an agreement, for $150 million, with SIFCO SA, for the distribution rights to SIFCO's commercial vehicle steer axle systems and an exclusive long-term supply agreement for certain driveline components. Liquidity Liquidity is adequate under our criteria. Our assessment of Dana's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12-18 months. -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines as much as 15%. -- Compliance with financial covenants could survive a 15% drop in EBITDA, in our view. -- Because of Dana's diverse revenue stream and good operating efficiency, we believe it could absorb low-probability, high impact events. Dana reported a global balance of unrestricted cash totaling $931 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, including $384 million in the U.S. We assume the company will retain about $500 million this cash to run the business and reserve the remainder for acquisitions and investments in the next few years to expand its global presence. We calculate that Dana generated $174 million in free cash flow, before preferred dividends, in 2011, and we estimate it can generate free cash from operations of about $200 million for 2012 and $300 million for 2013. Dana continues to restructure for operating efficiency to offset pricing pressures and volatile commodity costs. The company has stated that restructuring expense for 2012 is expected to be about $60 million. We believe Dana's unfunded pension obligation is manageable, the company reports a pro forma balance of $284 million at the end of January 2012, given the company's cash flow and reduced leverage. During January, Dana made a voluntary $150 million contribution to its U.S. pension plans in excess of the expected minimum required contributions for 2012. Additionally we expect the company to make a normal contribution of $61 million in 2012. Dana states that it expects U.S. plan to be fully funded by 2019. Dana has no near-term debt maturities. Its $400 million 6.5% senior notes mature in 2019 and its $350 million 6.75% senior notes mature in 2021. Dana has a $500 million asset-based loan (ABL) revolving credit facility that expires February 2016. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the undrawn revolver had availability, based on the company's borrowing base collateral, of $326 after taking into account $78 million for letters of credit. Separately, Dana has a EUR75 million receivables securitization ($97 million at Dec. 31, 2011) program (that matures in 2016). At Dec. 31, 2011, there was $91 of availability, but no borrowings, under the European trade receivable securitization program based on the effective borrowing base. Dana also has a $51 million debt obligation in Brazil, expiring in fourth quarter of 2015, that we expect to be rolled over at maturity to support its Brazilian operations. We expect capital spending to be $225 million to $250 million for 2012. Dana also has cash dividend payments of about $31 million annually on its $762 million of 4% preferred stock, and the company initiated a small dividend on common shares early in 2012 that will total about $36 million this year. Recovery analysis The rating on Dana's senior secured revolving credit facility is 'BBB-', two notches above the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating is '1', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive very high (90% to 100%) recovery in a default scenario. The rating on Dana's unsecured debt is 'BB', the same as the corporate credit rating, and the recovery rating on this debt is '3', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive substantial (50% to 70%) recovery in a default scenario. (For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Dana Holding Corp., to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.) Outlook Our stable rating outlook on Dana reflects our view that the company's focus on maintaining operating efficiencies will enable it to increase earnings and generate free cash flow in 2012 from continued modest growth in global markets. We expect vehicle demand in the emerging markets of China and South America to grow, while European demand is very likely to decline because of recessionary conditions. Aside from internal growth, we expect the company to pursue moderate size acquisitions, while maintaining the credit measures we believe are appropriate for the rating. For the 'BB' rating, we expect Dana to maintain lease- and pension-adjusted total debt to EBITDA of 2.5x or lower and FFO to total debt of at least 30%. Dana had adjusted total debt to EBITDA of 2.1x and adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of 33%, by our calculations, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011. We expect the company will continue to generate positive discretionary free cash flow, and we anticipate no material change in the business strategy or financial policy. We could raise our ratings if we believe Dana can sustain increased EBITDA such that adjusted leverage falls to 2.0x or lower and FFO to total debt approaches 40% or better over a period of time. A future upgrade would also take into account the sustainability of credit metrics at or above recent levels. For example, we calculate that Dana's adjusted leverage would decline to a level comfortably below 2.0x, if its revenues expand 6% in 2012 and gross margin (excluding depreciation) reaches about 15.5% compared to 14.6% now. We would also need to believe that any use of its sizable cash balances would be consistent with our expectations for a higher rating, indicating that Dana is maintaining a financial policy consistent with that during the recent post-bankruptcy period. We could lower our ratings if we believe auto industry markets will not improve as we have assumed, or if the economic recovery falters, preventing Dana from achieving the financial assumptions that we expect for the 'BB' rating in 2012. Leverage could rise to 2.5x or higher if revenue falls 5% or more and gross margin declines 200 basis points from the 2011 level. We also could lower the ratings if free cash generated after capital spending drops below $100 million for any rolling 12-month period, or if Dana pursues a material debt-financed acquisition or large dividend payouts. Related Criteria And Research -- February U.S. Auto Sales Exceed 15 Million Annual Rate, Well Above Standard & Poor's 2012 Full-Year Expectations, March 2, 2012 -- North American Auto Suppliers Have Steered Profitability Above Pre-Recession Levels, But Can They Stay On Track?, June 15, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Auto Component Suppliers Industry, Jan. 28, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Upgraded; Ratings Affirmed To From Dana Holding Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/NR BB-/Stable/NR Upgraded To From Dana Holding Corp. Senior Secured BBB- BB+ Recovery Rating 1 1 Senior Unsecured BB BB- Recovery Rating 3 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. 