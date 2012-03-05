FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 5, 2012 / 8:45 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Momentive Specialty Chemicals 'B-' rating

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

March 5 - Overview	
     -- U.S.-based Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc. (MSC) plans to extend 	
the maturity of its revolving credit facility to 2014 from 2013.	
     -- Its subsidiary Hexion U.S. Finance Corp. plans to issue $450 million 	
of first-priority senior secured notes due April 15, 2020 to refinance term 	
loans due in 2013.	
     -- We are affirming all our ratings, including the 'B-' corporate credit 	
rating, on MSC.	
     -- We are assigning a 'B-' issue-level rating and a recovery rating of 	
'3' to the proposed revolving credit facility and notes.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that despite challenging 	
market conditions, if the refinancing is successful, liquidity should remain 	
adequate during the next year at both MSC and Momentive Performance Materials 	
Inc., which is owned by the same parent holding company.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, 	
including the 'B-' corporate credit rating, on Momentive Specialty Chemicals 	
Inc. (MSC). The outlook is stable.	
	
We have also assigned our 'B-' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to 	
MSC's proposed $200 million revolving credit facility maturing in December 	
2014 and to Hexion U.S. Finance Corp.'s proposed $450 million first-priority 	
senior secured notes due April 15, 2020. The notes will be guaranteed on a 	
senior secured basis by MSC and domestic subsidiaries that guarantee its 	
senior secured credit facilities, and they will rank pari passu with those 	
credit facilities. The '3' recovery rating reflects our expectation of 	
meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Columbus-Ohio based MSC reflect the company's "highly 	
leveraged" financial profile and "weak" business risk profile (as our criteria 	
define those terms). 	
	
MSC's ratio of total adjusted debt to EBITDA is about 7x. Total adjusted debt 	
as of Dec. 31, 2011, was approximately $4.3 billion. We adjust debt to include 	
debt and preferred stock at MSC's parent companies (Momentive Specialty 	
Chemicals Holdings LLC and Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC), 	
capitalized operating leases, tax-adjusted unfunded retirement obligations, 	
and tax-adjusted environmental liabilities. After improving in the first half 	
of 2011, results weakened in the second half of the year because of less 	
favorable economic conditions and customers reducing inventory. Although we 	
expect market conditions in the first half of 2012 to remain challenging, our 	
assumption of moderate global economic growth for the full year should produce 	
stronger second-half than first-half results. Nevertheless, we factor in the 	
potential for volatility and some deterioration in credit metrics. Given the 	
nature of the company's products, potential liabilities could arise on top of 	
those for which the company has provided. Underlining this risk is the recent 	
classification by the U.S. government of formaldehyde as a carcinogen.	
	
MSC is a global manufacturer and marketer of thermoset resins, with 2011 	
revenues of $5.2 billion. Its strengths include its leadership in several 	
product categories and the geographic diversity of its operations. In 2011 it 	
generated 59% of its revenues in international markets, including significant 	
sales in high-growth emerging markets. The company manufactures a range of 	
resins, including epoxy, phenolic, and coating resins (representing about 	
two-thirds of 2011 sales and three-quarters of segment EBITDA). It also 	
produces forest product resins (about one-third of sales and one-quarter of 	
segment EBITDA). 	
	
Nevertheless, MSC's business profile and operating results remain vulnerable 	
to cyclical downturns in demand for key products and to swings in the prices 	
of key raw materials including urea, phenols, and methanol. Recent weakness 	
notwithstanding, during the past year, results have benefited from relative 	
strength in such key end markets as automotive and oilfield services, and 	
should strengthen further when construction markets eventually recover. Plant 	
closings in 2011 should also benefit future results. Lackluster 	
trailing-12-month EBITDA margins of about 11% are down from about 13% in 	
mid-2011 (a recent peak), but remain significantly higher than the 6% achieved 	
during the last recession in 2009. 	
	
Standard & Poor's believes that the merger of MSC and Momentive Performance 	
Materials Inc. (MPM; B-/Stable/--) benefits credit quality only modestly. In 	
October 2010, controlling shareholder Apollo Global Management L.P. placed the 	
two companies under a single holding company. Although each company maintains 	
a separate capital structure, we assess both in a manner that recognizes their 	
shared parentage.	
	
Liquidity	
Liquidity is "adequate," as defined in our liquidity criteria. We expect the 	
company's sources of funds to exceed uses of funds by 1.2x or more over the 	
next year. Our assessment of liquidity is based on the following assumptions 	
and observations:	
     -- As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had $200 million of availability 	
under its senior secured revolving credit facilities, plus $428 million of 	
unrestricted cash. Liquidity improved in the fourth quarter of 2011 because of 	
a reduction in working capital and a capital contribution from the ultimate 	
parent.	
     -- We expect the company will maintain a comfortable EBITDA cushion under 	
its senior secured leverage covenant. The company has a provision for equity 	
cures under its financial covenant, which could provide the equity sponsor an 	
opportunity to support its investment in MSC in the unlikely event that the 	
company breaches this covenant.	
     -- We expect key outlays in 2012 to include interest expense of about 	
$260 million, capital spending of about $150 million, and meaningful amounts 	
for restructuring and the achievement of targeted synergies from the shared 	
services agreement with MPM. In addition, about $100 million of debt matures 	
this year, some of which is likely to be renewed. Consequently, free cash flow 	
generation is likely to be thin or somewhat negative. 	
     -- The planned refinancing, if successful, will significantly reduce the 	
amount of debt maturing in 2013.	
     -- We do not assume any sizable acquisitions or any shareholder rewards.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on MSC to be 	
published following the release of this report on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation of moderate global economic growth 	
in 2012, with economic conditions and company results likely to be stronger in 	
the second half of the year than the first. Our base-case expectation is that 	
MSC's operating results will not deteriorate meaningfully. We believe MPM's 	
operating results could weaken more from 2011 full-year levels than MSC's, 	
primarily because of recent silicone industry capacity additions and 	
competitive pricing. Nevertheless, we believe liquidity at each company would 	
remain adequate even if EBITDA were to decline by 20% in 2012, as long as it 	
recovers thereafter. We expect both companies to refinance upcoming debt 	
maturities in a proactive manner. Our ratings do not factor in sizable 	
acquisitions or any shareholder rewards.	
	
We could lower our ratings during the next year if unexpected developments, 	
including less favorable economic conditions, raw material price spikes, or 	
weakness in key end markets, cause EBITDA and cash flow generation to 	
deteriorate or liquidity to worsen beyond our current expectations. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And 	
Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Stable/--       	
	
Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc.	
 Senior Secured                         B-                 	
   Recovery rating                      3	
 Senior Unsecured                       CCC+               	
   Recovery rating                      5	
	
Hexion U.S. Finance Corp.	
Hexion Nova Scotia Finance ULC	
 Senior secured                         CCC+	
   Recovery rating                      5	
	
New Rating	
	
Borden Chemical UK LTD	
Momentive Specialty Chemicals B.V.	
Momentive Specialty Chemicals Canada Inc.	
Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc.	
Momentive Specialty Chemicals UK LTD	
 Senior Secured	
  $200 mil. revolver due 2014           B-                 	
   Recovery rating                      3	
	
Hexion U.S. Finance Corp.	
Senior Secured	
  $450 mil. first-priority 	
  senior notes due 2020                 B-                 	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

