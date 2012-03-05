FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts AmerenEnergy Generating ratings
#Market News
March 5, 2012 / 9:30 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts AmerenEnergy Generating ratings

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

March 5 - Overview	
     -- U.S. energy company AmerenEnergy Generating Co. recently disclosed 	
that it expects its ability to borrow additional funds from external third 	
parties as of March 31, 2013, will be limited.	
     -- We are lowering our corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings 	
on AmerenEnergy Generating to 'BB-' from 'BB'.	
     -- We have placed the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications.	
     -- The CreditWatch negative placement reflects the 1 in 2 probability 	
that we will lower our ratings on the company in the very near term.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 	
credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on AmerenEnergy Generating Co. 	
(GenCo) to 'BB-' from 'BB' and placed the ratings on CreditWatch with negative 	
implications. The '3' recovery rating on GenCo's senior unsecured debt, 	
indicating expectations of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of 	
payment default, is unchanged.	
	
Rationale	
We view AmerenEnergy Generating Co.'s (GenCo) recently disclosed projected 	
inability to borrow additional funds from third parties as of April 2013 as a 	
material ratings constraint. Absent GenCo's ability to borrow from third 	
parties, GenCo would most probably not be able to absorb high-impact, 	
low-probability events without parental support. Unless management presents a 	
very credible plan to avert this scenario, we would revise our assessment of 	
GenCo's liquidity to "less than adequate" from "adequate" (as our criteria 	
define the terms), which would lead to a further downgrade.	
	
Our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on GenCo is based on its "fair" and 	
"aggressive" (as our criteria define the terms) business risk and financial 	
risk profiles. Additionally, our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on the company 	
continues to assume a very limited degree of support from parent Ameren Corp.
. 	
Furthermore, low power prices suggest that Ameren's economic incentive to 	
support GenCo is diminishing and thus we may decide to rate GenCo based on its 	
stand-alone credit quality. In such a scenario, we would likely lower our 	
corporate credit rating on GenCo further.	
	
GenCo's fair business risk profile reflects its ultimate dependence on the 	
market price of electricity, which has recently sharply declined. GenCo's 	
margins have steadily declined due to lower demand because of the recession 	
and by an increased supply of natural gas from shale gas that have contributed 	
to lower natural gas prices. While GenCo continues to manage those areas that 	
it can directly influence, such as reducing capital spending, maintaining its 	
hedging program, and reducing its operation and maintenance (O&M) costs, 	
sustained weak power prices will pressure its cash flow over the intermediate 	
term. Furthermore, the prolonged weakness of the power markets, particularly 	
the flattening of the forward curve, reduces the value of GenCo's hedging 	
strategy to protect it from weak power prices. While GenCo's three-year 	
hedging strategy provides a degree of price insulation over the short term, 	
sustained depressed power prices would eventually undermine this credit 	
enhancement. This could lead Standard & Poor's to revise GenCo's business risk 	
profile to "weak," almost certainly resulting in a ratings downgrade.	
	
We view Ameren's recent decision to significantly reduce its environmental 	
capital spending at GenCo as prudent from Ameren Corp.'s perspective but 	
believe the reduction adds considerable credit risk to GenCo. This decision 	
will provide Ameren management with additional time to reevaluate its options 	
and to assess its ability to meet federal and state environmental regulations 	
even in the possible absence of a scrubber at Newton. However, the reduction 	
of environmental capital spending also suggests management's lack of 	
confidence in the longer-term economic sustainability of GenCo's business 	
model. This reinforces our view that Ameren's support for GenCo is limited and 	
that it expects GenCo to cover its cash needs as a stand-alone business even 	
over the short term.	
	
GenCo's financial risk profile is aggressive and reflects its stand-alone 	
financial risk profile. The aggressive financial risk profile also reflects 	
Standard & Poor's base-case scenario of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) 	
to total debt at about 15% and adjusted total debt to total capital at about 	
50% over the next 12 months. For the 12 months ending Dec. 31, 2011, adjusted 	
FFO to debt was 24.2% or higher than the 22.7% at year-end 2010, adjusted debt 	
to EBITDA was 3.0x or slightly better from 3.1x at year-end 2010, and adjusted 	
debt to total capital was 48.5% or improved from the 51.4% at year-end 2010. 	
Should power prices continue to remain weak, our stress-case scenario 	
indicates that FFO to debt would decline to below 12% and we would revise 	
GenCo's financial risk profile to highly leveraged and likely further lower 	
our credit rating on GenCo.	
	
Even with the planned reduction in capital spending, we expect that GenCo's 	
discretionary cash flow will turn negative and that it will meet its near-term 	
cash needs through its availability under its existing credit facility.	
	
Liquidity	
While GenCo's liquidity is currently adequate based on our assessment for the 	
next 12 months, absent management detailing a credible plan that enhances its 	
liquidity position for the period after March 31, 2013, we will revise our 	
liquidity assessment to "less than adequate."	
	
We base our liquidity assessment on the following factors and assumptions:	
	
     -- We expect the company's liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and 	
credit facility availability) over the next 12 months to exceed its uses by 	
more than 3x.	
     -- GenCo does not have long-term debt maturities until 2018.	
     -- Even if FFO declines by 100%, we believe net sources would still be 	
more than 1.2x of cash requirements mostly due to the availability on its 	
credit facility.	
	
In our analysis, we assumed liquidity of about $650 million over the next 12 	
months, primarily consisting of cash, FFO, and availability under its credit 	
facility. GenCo's $500 million credit facility expires in September 2013. We 	
estimate the company will use about $200 million over the same period for 	
capital spending and working capital needs.	
	
GenCo's bond indenture includes financial covenants that must be met for GenCo 	
to incur additional indebtedness. These financial covenants include a debt to 	
capital ratio of no greater than 60% and a minimum interest coverage ratio of 	
2.5x. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the debt to capital ratio was 43% and the interest 	
coverage ratio was 4.3x. While we expect that the debt to capital ratio will 	
be maintained at below 50% over the intermediate term, we expect that the 	
interest coverage ratio will drop to about 2.3x in 2013, reflecting weaker 	
operating cash flows as a direct result of weak market power prices.	
	
Recovery analysis	
GenCo's unsecured notes are rated 'BB-' and are on CreditWatch with negative 	
implications. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectations of meaningful 	
(50%-70%) recovery. We will publish a full recovery report on RatingsDirect 	
following the release of this report.	
	
CreditWatch	
The CreditWatch with negative implications is based on the 50% probability 	
that we will lower our ratings on GenCo in the very near term. We would lower 	
the ratings if we determine that GenCo's liquidity is less than adequate under 	
our criteria, if we view management's liquidity strategy for the period after 	
March 31, 2013, to be insufficient, or if we determine that we should base our 	
credit rating on GenCo solely on its stand-alone credit quality, without any 	
support from parent Ameren Corp.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 	
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- Standard & Poor's Extends Recovery Ratings To Unsecured 	
Speculative-Grade Corporate Issues, March 21, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded; CreditWatch Action; Recovery Rating Unchanged	
                                        To                 From	
AmerenEnergy Generating Co.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB-/Watch Neg/--   BB/Negative/--	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB-/Watch Neg      BB	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  3	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

