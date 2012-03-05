TEXT-S&P cuts AmerenEnergy Generating ratings

March 5 - Overview -- U.S. energy company AmerenEnergy Generating Co. recently disclosed that it expects its ability to borrow additional funds from external third parties as of March 31, 2013, will be limited. -- We are lowering our corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on AmerenEnergy Generating to 'BB-' from 'BB'. -- We have placed the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- The CreditWatch negative placement reflects the 1 in 2 probability that we will lower our ratings on the company in the very near term. Rating Action On March 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on AmerenEnergy Generating Co. (GenCo) to 'BB-' from 'BB' and placed the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications. The '3' recovery rating on GenCo's senior unsecured debt, indicating expectations of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of payment default, is unchanged. Rationale We view AmerenEnergy Generating Co.'s (GenCo) recently disclosed projected inability to borrow additional funds from third parties as of April 2013 as a material ratings constraint. Absent GenCo's ability to borrow from third parties, GenCo would most probably not be able to absorb high-impact, low-probability events without parental support. Unless management presents a very credible plan to avert this scenario, we would revise our assessment of GenCo's liquidity to "less than adequate" from "adequate" (as our criteria define the terms), which would lead to a further downgrade. Our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on GenCo is based on its "fair" and "aggressive" (as our criteria define the terms) business risk and financial risk profiles. Additionally, our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on the company continues to assume a very limited degree of support from parent Ameren Corp. . Furthermore, low power prices suggest that Ameren's economic incentive to support GenCo is diminishing and thus we may decide to rate GenCo based on its stand-alone credit quality. In such a scenario, we would likely lower our corporate credit rating on GenCo further. GenCo's fair business risk profile reflects its ultimate dependence on the market price of electricity, which has recently sharply declined. GenCo's margins have steadily declined due to lower demand because of the recession and by an increased supply of natural gas from shale gas that have contributed to lower natural gas prices. While GenCo continues to manage those areas that it can directly influence, such as reducing capital spending, maintaining its hedging program, and reducing its operation and maintenance (O&M) costs, sustained weak power prices will pressure its cash flow over the intermediate term. Furthermore, the prolonged weakness of the power markets, particularly the flattening of the forward curve, reduces the value of GenCo's hedging strategy to protect it from weak power prices. While GenCo's three-year hedging strategy provides a degree of price insulation over the short term, sustained depressed power prices would eventually undermine this credit enhancement. This could lead Standard & Poor's to revise GenCo's business risk profile to "weak," almost certainly resulting in a ratings downgrade. We view Ameren's recent decision to significantly reduce its environmental capital spending at GenCo as prudent from Ameren Corp.'s perspective but believe the reduction adds considerable credit risk to GenCo. This decision will provide Ameren management with additional time to reevaluate its options and to assess its ability to meet federal and state environmental regulations even in the possible absence of a scrubber at Newton. However, the reduction of environmental capital spending also suggests management's lack of confidence in the longer-term economic sustainability of GenCo's business model. This reinforces our view that Ameren's support for GenCo is limited and that it expects GenCo to cover its cash needs as a stand-alone business even over the short term. GenCo's financial risk profile is aggressive and reflects its stand-alone financial risk profile. The aggressive financial risk profile also reflects Standard & Poor's base-case scenario of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total debt at about 15% and adjusted total debt to total capital at about 50% over the next 12 months. For the 12 months ending Dec. 31, 2011, adjusted FFO to debt was 24.2% or higher than the 22.7% at year-end 2010, adjusted debt to EBITDA was 3.0x or slightly better from 3.1x at year-end 2010, and adjusted debt to total capital was 48.5% or improved from the 51.4% at year-end 2010. Should power prices continue to remain weak, our stress-case scenario indicates that FFO to debt would decline to below 12% and we would revise GenCo's financial risk profile to highly leveraged and likely further lower our credit rating on GenCo. Even with the planned reduction in capital spending, we expect that GenCo's discretionary cash flow will turn negative and that it will meet its near-term cash needs through its availability under its existing credit facility. Liquidity While GenCo's liquidity is currently adequate based on our assessment for the next 12 months, absent management detailing a credible plan that enhances its liquidity position for the period after March 31, 2013, we will revise our liquidity assessment to "less than adequate." We base our liquidity assessment on the following factors and assumptions: -- We expect the company's liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and credit facility availability) over the next 12 months to exceed its uses by more than 3x. -- GenCo does not have long-term debt maturities until 2018. -- Even if FFO declines by 100%, we believe net sources would still be more than 1.2x of cash requirements mostly due to the availability on its credit facility. In our analysis, we assumed liquidity of about $650 million over the next 12 months, primarily consisting of cash, FFO, and availability under its credit facility. GenCo's $500 million credit facility expires in September 2013. We estimate the company will use about $200 million over the same period for capital spending and working capital needs. GenCo's bond indenture includes financial covenants that must be met for GenCo to incur additional indebtedness. These financial covenants include a debt to capital ratio of no greater than 60% and a minimum interest coverage ratio of 2.5x. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the debt to capital ratio was 43% and the interest coverage ratio was 4.3x. While we expect that the debt to capital ratio will be maintained at below 50% over the intermediate term, we expect that the interest coverage ratio will drop to about 2.3x in 2013, reflecting weaker operating cash flows as a direct result of weak market power prices. Recovery analysis GenCo's unsecured notes are rated 'BB-' and are on CreditWatch with negative implications. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectations of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery. We will publish a full recovery report on RatingsDirect following the release of this report. CreditWatch The CreditWatch with negative implications is based on the 50% probability that we will lower our ratings on GenCo in the very near term. We would lower the ratings if we determine that GenCo's liquidity is less than adequate under our criteria, if we view management's liquidity strategy for the period after March 31, 2013, to be insufficient, or if we determine that we should base our credit rating on GenCo solely on its stand-alone credit quality, without any support from parent Ameren Corp. Ratings List Downgraded; CreditWatch Action; Recovery Rating Unchanged To From AmerenEnergy Generating Co. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Watch Neg/-- BB/Negative/-- Senior Unsecured BB-/Watch Neg BB Recovery Rating 3 3