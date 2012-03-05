FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises Williams Cos ratings
#Market News
March 5, 2012

TEXT-S&P raises Williams Cos ratings

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview	
     -- U.S.-based diversified energy company The Williams Cos. Inc.'s 	
consolidated credit profile has improved as a result of the spinoff of its 	
volatile exploration and production business, WPX Energy Inc.	
     -- We are raising our corporate credit ratings on Williams and its 	
operating subsidiaries, Williams Partners L.P. (WPZ), Transcontinental Gas 	
Pipe Line Co. LLC (Transco), and Northwest Pipeline G.P. (Northwest), to 'BBB' 	
from 'BBB-'.	
     -- We are removing the ratings from CreditWatch with positive 	
implications.	
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectations that Williams will 	
maintain consolidated financial leverage below 4x and adequate liquidity, and 	
successfully execute on its organic growth plans over the intermediate term.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 	
credit rating on The Williams Cos. Inc. and its operating subsidiaries, 	
Williams Partners L.P. (WPZ), Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co. LLC 	
(Transco), and Northwest Pipeline G.P. (Northwest), to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. We 	
removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with positive 	
implications on Feb. 16, 2011. The outlook is stable. As of Dec. 31, 2011, 	
Williams had about $8.7 billion of consolidated debt.	
	
Rationale	
The rating action reflects our view that Williams' consolidated credit profile 	
has improved following its spinoff of its volatile and capital-intensive 	
exploration and production subsidiary, WPX Energy Inc. We are revising our 	
assessment of the company's business risk profile to "strong" from 	
"satisfactory" (as defined by our criteria) because we estimate that about 70% 	
of cash flow will now come from relatively stable, fee-based sources. The 	
remaining 30% is derived from sources that are exposed to volume risk and 	
commodity prices, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs). In 2012, we believe 	
Williams will likely achieve consolidated debt to EBITDA between 3.5x and 	
3.75x, depending on commodity prices.	
	
Williams currently owns the 2% general partner interest and 70% limited 	
partner interest in WPZ. WPZ is the growth vehicle for the consolidated 	
enterprise and where we expect most of the growth and debt financing to occur 	
over time. We believe Williams will continue to invest in assets and drop them 	
into WPZ and the company's Canadian midstream and olefins business will remain 	
at the general partner level.	
	
We are maintaining a one-notch differential between our rating on Williams' 	
senior unsecured debt and our corporate credit rating on the company due to 	
the structural subordination of Williams' debt to the debt of its operating 	
subsidiaries. On a consolidated basis, the percentage of priority debt at the 	
operating subsidiaries to the book value of tangible assets is more than 20% 	
of tangible assets.	
	
In 2012, we estimate that the pipeline segment will generate 40% of 	
consolidated EBITDA. The pipeline assets have an "excellent" business risk 	
profile due to predictable cash flows these assets generate. Operating 	
subsidiaries Transco and Northwest and a 50% joint-venture interest in 	
Gulfstream Natural Gas System LLC get support from a strong competitive 	
position, investment-grade shipper profiles, and generally long-term 	
contracts. Transco and Gulfstream provide gas to the Northeast, Southeast, and 	
Florida markets, all areas with strong gas demand. We believe Northwest's 	
strong competitive position makes it well situated to move Rockies gas to key 	
end markets for local distribution companies in Seattle and Portland.	
	
The midstream segment is riskier and would likely have a stand-alone business 	
risk profile of "fair". We estimate that this segment will generate about 50% 	
of consolidated EBITDA in 2012. We view Williams' midstream segment's high 	
portion of fee-based cash flows (55% to 60% in 2012) as providing some cash 	
flow predictability. However, this segment does have mostly keep-whole and 	
other commodity-sensitive contracts that can affect segment cash flow.	
	
Williams' Canadian midstream and olefins business segment is not a key ratings 	
influence at this time. Cash flow from this segment will account for about 10% 	
of consolidated EBITDA, but we expect it to grow over time due to several 	
large organic projects. Williams will fund these projects primarily with its 	
large international cash position.	
	
Williams' consolidated financial risk profile is "significant," in our view. 	
Under our base-case forecast, we expect a modest increase in gathering volumes 	
despite low natural gas prices because of the NGL price uplift and new growth 	
projects. We also assumed modest volume growth on Transco and Northwest as a 	
result of several new projects in 2012. As a result, we expect consolidated 	
debt to EBITDA of about 3.6x, funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 19%, and 	
EBITDA to interest of about 5x in 2012. Given WPZ's significant keep-whole 	
exposure, consolidated financial metrics could improve if the NGL to natural 	
gas pricing differential widens further, or worsen if it narrows. 	
Nevertheless, we believe Williams' NGL margins will be resilient in 2012 based 	
on our hydrocarbon price assumptions of an NGL price of $1.08 per gallon and a 	
natural gas price of $2.75 per million British thermal units. We estimate 	
WPZ's distribution coverage ratio to have some cushion at 1.2x.	
	
Liquidity	
We assess Williams' consolidated liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. 	
We project sources divided by uses of 1.2x to 1.3x for the next 12 months. Key 	
sources include our assumptions for FFO of about $2 billion, cash of about 	
$890 million, and full availability of Williams' $900 million credit facility 	
and WPZ's $2 billion credit facility due in June 2016. Primary uses include 	
total capital spending of about $3.6 billion, debt maturities of $350 million, 	
and dividends and distributions of about $890 million area. A key assumption 	
underlying our assessment of Williams' liquidity is that the company would 	
scale back capital expenditures, the majority of which is discretionary, if it 	
could not raise sufficient funds to finance its growth projects.	
	
We view Williams' 2012 debt maturities as manageable, which includes Transco's 	
$325 million notes and a modest maturity at parent Williams. In addition, 	
Williams posted a minimal amount (in the form of letters of credit) of 	
collateral to counterparties to support its net derivative liability, which in 	
our view does not hurt liquidity.	
	
Williams was in compliance with its financial covenants as of Dec. 31, 2011. 	
The covenants include a maximum debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.5x (5x following 	
acquisitions of $50 million or more) at Williams and 5x (5.5x following 	
acquisitions of $50 million or more) at WPZ and a debt to capitalization ratio 	
of no greater than 65% at pipeline subsidiaries Transco and Northwest. 	
Williams has a significant cushion in all of these financial covenants and we 	
expect the company to remain in compliance in 2012.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Williams will maintain 	
consolidated financial leverage below 4x and adequate liquidity, and 	
successfully execute on its organic growth plans over the intermediate term. 	
Higher ratings are unlikely absent a notably more conservative financial 	
policy. We could lower the ratings if lower gathering volumes and NGL prices 	
pressure cash flow, resulting in debt to EBITDA above 4.25x on a sustained 	
basis.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Natural Gas Liquids Price Assumptions 	
For 2011, 2012, and 2013, Oct. 7, 2011	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Rating Criteria For U.S. Midstream Energy Companies, Dec. 18, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
The Williams Cos. Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB/Stable/--      BBB-/Watch Pos/--	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB-               BB+/Watch Pos	
 Junior Subordinated                    BB+                BB/Watch Pos	
 Preferred Stock                        BB+                BB/Watch Pos	
	
Northwest Pipeline G.P.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB/Stable/--      BBB-/Watch Pos/--	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB                BBB-/Watch Pos	
	
Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co. LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB/Stable/--      BBB-/Watch Pos/--	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB                BBB-/Watch Pos	
	
Williams Partners L.P.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB/Stable/--      BBB-/Watch Pos/--	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB                BBB-/Watch Pos	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

