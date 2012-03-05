FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FITCH Rates Pepsico's $2.75b Issuance 'A'; Outlook Stable
#Market News
March 5, 2012 / 10:11 PM / in 6 years

FITCH Rates Pepsico's $2.75b Issuance 'A'; Outlook Stable

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - HICAGO, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns an
'A' rating to PepsiCo, Inc.'s 	
(PepsiCo) issuance of $750 million of 0.75% notes due 2015, $1.25 billion of 	
2.75% notes due 2022, and $750 million of 4% notes due 2042. The Rating Outlook 	
is Stable.	
	
The notes will be issued by PepsiCo, Inc. and will rank equally with PepsiCo's 	
senior unsecured obligations. PepsiCo plans to use the net proceeds for general 	
corporate purposes. The notes are being issued under the company's existing 	
indenture dated May 21, 2007. Significant covenants include limitations on 	
secured debt. PepsiCo is not bound by any financial covenants. The notes are 	
callable by PepsiCo subject to a make-whole provision. PepsiCo had approximately	
$26.8 billion of debt at Dec. 31, 2011. 	
	
The company's ratings reflect its ability to consistently generate significant 	
cash flow from operations of almost $9 billion annually. This is enabled by its 	
healthy operating EBITDA margins of around 20%. Over the past five years, the 	
combination of PepsiCo and its bottlers, acquired in 2010, has produced in 	
excess of $2.2 billion of free cash flow (FCF) annually. PepsiCo produced over 	
$2.4 billion of FCF in 2011. PepsiCo's cash flow provides it considerable 	
financial flexibility.	
	
The ratings incorporate PepsiCo's generally shareholder-friendly position as 	
share buybacks have averaged a net $2.5 billion annually over the past five 	
years, using substantially all of its FCF. PepsiCo is currently operating under 	
a three-year $15 billion share repurchase program authorized in 2010. Fitch 	
estimates PepsiCo has $10.8 billion remaining under the authorization as of Dec.	
31, 2011. PepsiCo intends to repurchase at least $3 billion of shares in 2012. 	
The company's large dividend of more than $3.1 billion for the year ended Dec. 	
31, 2011 has grown over 11% annually for the past five fiscal years.	
	
Fitch believes the company desires continuing access to the tier 1 commercial 	
paper (CP) market and as such is likely to maintain credit metrics suitable for 	
the 'A' rating level. Negative rating actions are possible if significant 	
debt-financed acquisitions or share repurchases or deteriorating operating 	
performance increase leverage towards 2.5 times (x) on a total debt to operating	
EBITDA basis. Substantial declines in FCF would also likely prompt negative 	
rating actions. Positive rating actions are possible if PepsiCo maintains 	
leverage below 2.0x and Fitch believed PepsiCo would manage its balance sheet to	
sustain an 'A+' rating.	
	
PepsiCo's volume growth has been under pressure in North America, its largest 	
market, as the company has taken pricing actions to offset commodity cost 	
increases. Core revenue growth as a result has not been as robust as 	
historically. Margins have compressed due to the acquisition of the bottlers, 	
which operated at lower margins, and commodity cost inflation. The bottler 	
integration is progressing as anticipated, and PepsiCo is expected to achieve 	
its synergy goals in 2012 which should help offset continuing margin pressures. 	
	
PepsiCo has announced a three year productivity program which the company 	
expects to generate $500 million in incremental cost savings annually in 2012, 	
2013 and 2014, and it will largely fund heightened marketing. PepsiCo expects 	
the productivity program to require $550 million of cash expenditures in 2012 	
with an additional $175 million in expenditures to be incurred during the period	
from 2013 through 2015. PepsiCo plans to increase its advertising and marketing 	
expenditures by $500 million to $600 million in 2012 with the level of marketing	
growing at the same rate the company grows in 2013 and beyond. The cash outlay 	
is likely to weigh on credit protection measures in 2012.	
	
For the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, PepsiCo's total debt-to-operating EBITDA was 	
2.1x, similar to 2010 year-end at 2.1x. The company's coverage increased to 	
15.2x at Dec. 31, 2011 from 13.4x at 2010 year-end. The increase was caused by 	
lower interest costs. Funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage decreased to	
2.8x at Dec. 31, 2011 from 3.1x at 2010 year-end as PepsiCo lapped $1.2 billion 	
of pension contributions in 2010. PepsiCo plans to make a further $1 billion 	
contribution to its pension plans in 2012 which will weigh on FFO metrics.	
	
PepsiCo has sizable liquidity with $4.1 billion of cash, a substantial portion 	
of which is offshore, and combined capacity of $5.85 billion under its 364-day 	
and four-year revolving credit facilities, which expire in June 2012 and June 	
2015, respectively. PepsiCo had approximately $3 billion of CP at Dec. 31, 2011 	
and currently has a manageable maturity schedule with $2,549 million due in 	
2012, $2,841 million in 2013 and $3,335 million due in 2014. Fitch expects 	
PepsiCo to refinance its maturities. Fitch believes the proceeds from the 	
aforementioned debt issuance may be used to prefund the refinancing of the 2012 	
maturities.	
	
PepsiCo guarantees all of the senior notes of its bottling subsidiaries - 	
Pepsi-Cola Metropolitan Bottling Company (wholly owned by PepsiCo; PMBC) and 	
Bottling Group, LLC (wholly owned by PMBC). While the notes of PMBC and Bottling	
Group, LLC are structurally superior to the notes issued by PepsiCo, Inc., Fitch	
has chosen not to make a distinction in the ratings at the single-A level 	
because default risk is very low. 	
	
PepsiCo's ratings are supported by the company's numerous valuable brands across	
food and beverage categories. PepsiCo has 22 different brands that each generate	
over $1 billion in annual sales. Its brands are also global, providing not only 	
product line revenue diversification but also international revenue 	
diversification.	
	
Fitch's currently rates PepsiCo as follows: 	
	
PepsiCo (Parent)	
	
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A';	
	
--Senior unsecured debt 'A';	
	
--Bank credit facilities 'A';	
	
--Short-term IDR 'F1';	
	
--CP program 'F1'. 	
	
PMBC (Operating Company/Intermediate Holding Company)	
	
--Long-term IDR 'A';	
	
--Guaranteed bank credit facilities 'A';	
	
--Guaranteed senior notes 'A'. 	
	
Bottling Group, LLC (Operating Company)	
	
--Long-term IDR 'A';	
	
--Guaranteed senior notes 'A'. 	
	
The Rating Outlook is Stable. 	
	
Contact: 	
	
Primary Analyst	
	
Christopher M. Collins, CFA	
	
Director	
	
+1-312-368-3196	
	
Fitch, Inc.	
	
70 W. Madison St.	
	
Chicago, IL 60602 	
	
Secondary Analyst	
	
Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA 	
	
Director	
	
+1-312-368-3195 	
	
Committee Chairperson	
	
Wesley E. Moultrie II, CPA	
	
Managing Director	
	
+1-312-368-3186 	
	
FITCH RATES PEPSICO'S $2.75B ISSUANCE 'A'; OUTLOOK STABLE

