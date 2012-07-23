FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: E & P industry outlook still split between oil and gas
July 23, 2012 / 2:21 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: E & P industry outlook still split between oil and gas

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a report that credit
quality for the U.S. oil sector should remain relatively stable for the rest of
2012, but that it remains cautious for natural gas-weighted producers. The
industry economic and ratings outlook is titled "Exploration And Production
Industry Is Still A Tale Of Two Commodities."

"We believe oil-focused exploration and production, integrated oil, and 
diversified companies will continue to generate strong returns, despite the 
recent oil price decreases due to global economic jitters and moderating 
demand," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Carin Dehne-Kiley. "Thus, we 
maintain our stable outlooks on most producers."

At the same time, the spot price for natural gas remains below Standard & 
Poor's $4/mcf estimate of the all-in average finding, development, and 
production cost of natural gas--thus many natural gas projects are currently 
uneconomic. As a result, we are more wary regarding the outlook for natural 
gas-weighted producers. 

Our base case price deck assumptions factor in WTI oil prices of $85 per 
barrel for the remainder of 2012 and $80 per barrel in 2013, Henry Hub natural 
gas prices of $2.00 per mmBTU for the remainder of 2012 and $2.75 per mmBTU in 
2013, and average natural gas liquids (NGL) basket prices equating to 42% of 
WTI in 2012, and 50% in 2013. At these price decks, we estimate oil-focused 
producers will continue to generate strong returns and that many natural gas 
focused producers are not covering their all-in costs with unhedged revenues. 
As previously noted, NGL-rich natural gas projects are economic at our price 
deck given the premium of NGLs relative to natural gas.


The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 
representative provided.

