July 23, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Build America Mutual Assurance Co

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview

     -- BAM's competitive position is very strong due to its low-risk business 
profile that focuses on insuring municipal bonds.
     -- We have assigned a financial strength rating of 'AA' and a stable 
outlook.
     -- We believe the company will have very strong market penetration.
     -- We expect BAM to have an extremely strong capital-adequacy ratio at 
incorporation and during the first five years of its operation.

Rating Action
On July 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'AA' 
financial strength and counterparty credit ratings to newly formed mutual bond 
insurer Build America Mutual Assurance Co. (BAM). The outlook is stable.
Rationale
According to our criteria for bond insurance, BAM's competitive position score 
is very strong ('2') and the industry risk is low (score of '2'), leading to a 
business risk profile score of '2'. BAM's capital adequacy score is extremely 
strong ('1') and the operating performance score is strong ('3'), leading to a 
financial risk profile score of '2'. BAM's enterprise risk management is 
strong.

We expect BAM to achieve and sustain a very strong competitive position. We 
view BAM's competitive position as supported by very strong market acceptance, 
a relatively low risk profile given its designated target market in public 
finance, and the strong and relevant experience of senior management. We view 
the company's strategy of insuring essential public-purpose municipal 
obligations, which is embedded in BAM's corporate documents and organizational 
charter, as a strength to the rating. We view the unique pricing 
characteristics that BAM will employ (1% members' capital contribution, 
10-year upfront risk premium, and subsequent annual installment premiums) as 
potentially positioning BAM to attain very strong market acceptance. BAM's 
lack of legacy risk exposures may allow it to attain stronger risk-adjusted 
pricing than peers. Nevertheless, the new insurance pricing model does not 
preclude a legacy insurer or another new entrant from a similar approach; nor 
do we expect this new pricing approach to render existing pricing approaches 
ineffective. However, we do not believe BAM's introduction of this new pricing 
scheme will place it at a disadvantage.

Although there is a lack of operating history under the unique mutual 
organizational structure in the bond insurance sector, the optimization and 
collection of capital as each insured transaction is written enhances the 
durability of capital and is a strength to the rating. We expect demand for 
and acceptance of a mutual municipal bond insurer to support BAM's competitive 
position and revenue growth during the next five years. We view the mutual 
structure as a strength, as it may provide risk-profile stability and thus 
support BAM's ability to issue new insurance policies competitively during and 
after periods of stress.

We believe BAM's management and corporate strategy is a strength to the 
rating. BAM's senior management team has extensive knowledge of the financial 
guarantee and U.S. public finance market. The company's strategic plan 
maintains conservative risk limits on its underwriting, as well as financial 
and operational goals and transparency. We view BAM's enterprise risk 
management as strong given its conservative risk culture, stated risk 
controls, and focus on optimizing capital. We believe that BAM will continue 
enhancing its strategic risk-management and capital-model decision framework, 
and its risk concentration management tools (including stochastic modeling) as 
it begins to grow its risk and exposure.

We view BAM's management team (with an average of more than 25 years of 
experience in the bond insurance industry) as a strong factor in the ERM 
scoring. Key senior managers were members of and/or chaired the credit, 
operational, risk, and pricing committees at Financial Security Assurance Inc. 
(FSA) for more than five years. Although BAM is a newly organized entity, its 
management's skills and extensive history at FSA weigh heavily in our ERM 
assessment. We expect BAM to employ similar strong fundamental operational 
controls and strategic risk management.

BAM has extremely strong capital adequacy as measured by our capital-adequacy 
model and diverse sources of claims-paying resources available. Specifically, 
the company's pricing model structure with its members' contribution mandate 
allows for an accelerated growth of capital. The secured ring-fenced and 
readily available access to capital provided by the various collateralized 
trusts secures the 15% first-loss position under BAM's reinsurance program. In 
addition, the risk limits incorporated in BAM's underwriting guidelines are 
well defined. The strength of BAM's structure is further illustrated in its 
capital-generating ability even during slower growth of insured par or in a 
lower premium rate environment, which would still result in redundant capital 
adequacy for the rating level. We view prospective operating performance as 
strong and expect it to be stable. The stable earnings profile should further 
support the overall generation of capital beyond the external generation 
associated with members' capital contributions.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. We expect BAM to control its risk-in-force growth and 
risk concentrations as it grows and attains market share and acceptance, 
leading to a diversified risk portfolio. Furthermore, we expect BAM to attain 
broad market acceptance in the U.S., including licensing in a number of key 
states to support growth of a diversified insured risk profile. We expect BAM 
to originate at least $10 billion of insured par during its first 12 months of 
operation and $15 billion in the following 12 months. We expect BAM to 
recognize an underwriting loss during the next 12-24 months given its start-up 
and fixed-cost structure. However, we expect BAM to generate operating 
performance metrics that are comparable to peers' thereafter. We further 
believe BAM may benefit from premium pricing parity versus its peers, 
associated with its market acceptance resulting in a Standard & Poor's 
risk-adjusted pricing ratio of more than 6%. We expect BAM's capital adequacy 
to remain extremely strong, reflected by a capital adequacy ratio of more than 
1.0x. Finally, we expect the $500 million surplus note obligation maintained 
at BAM to be fully redeemed from members' contributions by year five of 
operation.

We could lower the ratings on BAM if the bond insurance product line is not 
re-embraced by fixed-income investors and municipal bond issuers during the 
next 12-24 months to a sustainable level that supports BAM's competitive 
position, capital, and earnings generation. We could also lower the rating if 
the economic savings proposed to issuers does not reflect BAM's perceived 
competitive advantage in terms of pricing parity or our risk-adjusted pricing. 
We could also lower the rating if BAM's low risk profile were to change, but 
this is not expected. We could lower the rating if there is significant 
management turnover or a change in risk-management controls or tolerances, or 
if there are insured losses that deplete capital, but this is not expected. 
BAM's expected strong operating performance, very strong competitive position, 
and extremely strong capital are already considered in the rating, so we do 
not expect to raise the rating during the next 24 months.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Bond Insurance Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Aug. 25, 2011
     -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009

Ratings List
New Rating

Build America Mutual Assurance Co.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        AA/Stable/--       
 Financial Strength Rating
  Local Currency                        AA/Stable/--

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
