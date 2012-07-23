FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2012 / 3:29 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms Switzerland's Geneva Canton ratings

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- The Swiss Republic and Canton of Geneva benefits from what we view as 
a predictable and supportive institutional framework for Swiss cantons, and a 
wealthy economy.
     -- We assess the canton's financial management as positive for its credit 
quality.
     -- We are affirming our 'AA-' long-term rating on the canton. 
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation, under our base-case 
scenario, that the Geneva canton will limit its deficit after capital accounts 
to below 10% of total revenue in 2012-2014.

Rating Action
On July 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA-' 
long-term issuer credit rating on the Republic and Canton of Geneva (Geneva 
canton) in Switzerland. The outlook is stable.

Rationale
The rating on the Geneva canton reflects our view of the "predictable and 
supportive" institutional framework for Swiss cantons, the canton's wealthy 
and resilient economy, and its "positive" financial management, as our 
criteria define these terms. Rating constraints are the canton's heavy debt 
burden, its sizable unfunded pension liabilities, and the sensitivity of its 
budget to economic cycles.

Swiss cantons benefit from an extremely stable and predictable political and 
institutional system, which we assess as "predictable and supportive" under 
our methodology for rating international local and regional governments. 

The Geneva canton's economy is wealthy and resilient owing to its status as an 
important financial and international center. GDP per capita exceeded $98,000 
at year-end 2011, according to the cantonal statistics office (OCSTAT). This 
fuels the canton's tax revenue, which typically make up the bulk of its 
operating revenue and accounted for 75% in 2011.  

We view the Geneva canton's financial management as "positive" for its credit 
standing, integrating high transparency, efficient budgeting and cost 
monitoring, and prudent debt management. Our opinion incorporates our 
expectation that the canton will vote on and implement its comprehensive 
reform of its public pension fund at year-end 2012, based on the 
administration's new plan.
  
In 2011, the canton posted a low 4% operating margin (before amortization), up 
from 3% in 2010 but well short of margins averaging 10% in 2006-2009. The 
operating margin remains thin, reflecting high operating expenditure, up 5% in 
2011, mainly owing to increased social charges. Revenue growth in 2011 was a 
high 7%, though, primarily on the back of tax revenue and, especially, 
corporate profit tax. 

After historically high net investments in 2010 of Swiss franc (CHF) 0.65 
billion, the Geneva canton's net capital expenditure decreased to CHF0.58 
billion in 2011 and its deficit after capital accounts declined to 3% from 6% 
in 2010. Still, the canton's debt increased in 2011 beyond its investment 
funding requirements, owing to high working capital needs, in contrast with 
trends until 2010. This is primarily because the canton made quicker payments 
to the Swiss Confederation and also had to refund some taxpayers for tax 
advances. The canton's direct debt consequently increased by CHF0.74 billion 
to CHF11.2 billion, or 146% of operating revenue. We view the Geneva canton's 
tax-supported debt (including its direct debt and that of its non-self 
supporting dependent entities) at year-end 2011 as high, at 138% of 
consolidated revenue. 

Under our base-case scenario, we project some deterioration in Geneva's 
operating margin in the coming years, with a margin of just 0.1% in 2014. In 
light of recent adverse economic conditions, we estimate that operating 
revenue will grow at an average annual 0.9% over 2012-2014 (including 1.4% 
average annual growth in tax revenue), while operating expenditure should 
increase by 2.3% on average per year. While partly owing to some cantonal 
decisions (for instance, tax cuts and allowances for families), this 
deterioration largely results from the adverse affect of less favorable 
economic conditions on tax revenue growth and social expenditure. It also 
stems from some external factors, including new charges reflecting changes in 
national legislation on unemployment benefits and hospital funding; growing 
transfers under the cantonal equalization system; and a diminishing share in 
net profits from the Swiss National Bank. At year-end-2011, the canton 
introduced a set of multiyear measures to generate additional revenue and curb 
operating expenditure, in order to contain the projected budgetary 
deterioration. 

We think that the Geneva canton's debt will increase, given the projected 
deterioration in the operating margin and despite the canton's possible 
adjustments in its ambitious capital investment program in 2012-2014. Our 
base-case scenario anticipates an average CHF727 million of net capital 
investments from 2012 to 2014 (including a sizable cash injection into the 
cantonal public pension funds at year-end 2012). Consequently, we project that 
tax-supported debt will increase to a high 154% of operating revenue at 
year-end 2014.

The Geneva canton recorded unfunded pension liabilities of CHF6.56 billion at 
year-end 2011, representing over 85% of its operating revenue. These 
liabilities are very high by international standards. The canton drafted a 
comprehensive reform of its public pension fund in July 2011, because the fund 
did not meet new national minimum mandatory coverage ratios. If the canton 
were to leave its pension framework unchanged, unfunded pension liabilities 
would exceed 110% of operating revenues at year-end 2012, by our estimates, 
given the lower technical interest rate of 3.5% versus 4.5%. The cantonal 
administration's new reform plan introduced at midyear 2012 encompasses 
structural measures (such as hikes in the retirement age and contribution 
rates) and implies a sizable capital injection by the canton at year-end 2012 
or early 2013, partly in the form of a cash injection and transfers of assets 
to the canton's largest public pension fund. The canton's contributions as an 
employer would also increase in 2012-2019. We understand the administration 
expects its reform plan to be voted on in fall 2012.

Liquidity
We assess Geneva's liquidity as "neutral", according to our criteria. The 
canton aims to limit its average level of debt and actively uses short-term 
debt and its contracted and non-contracted liquidity lines to manage its daily 
cash flows. We estimate that the Geneva canton's average available amounts on 
its contracted bank lines will represent around 70% of its total debt service 
over the next 12 months. 

In our view, the canton has strong access to external liquidity. It has 
regular access to capital markets (frequently issuing public and private 
bonds, most recently in May 2012) and sizable treasury facilities. The Geneva 
canton currently benefits from extensive short-term facilities, comprising 
CHF1.1 billion of contracted bank lines (with five counterparties) and CHF2.8 
billion of non-contracted liquidity lines with 10 public sector entities and 
Swiss and international banks.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation, under our base-case scenario, 
that the Geneva canton will contain the deterioration of its operating margin 
and limit its deficit after capital accounts to below 10% of total revenue in 
2012-2014.

Under our upside scenario, we could consider raising the ratings if the Geneva 
canton enhanced its operating balance and structurally trimmed its deficit 
after capital accounts to below 5% and its unfunded pension liabilities.
 
In our downside scenario, we could consider a negative rating action if the 
canton recorded a structurally growing deficit after capital accounts 
exceeding 10% on average in 2012-2014, resulting from looser control over 
operating spending, continued sluggish tax revenue growth, increasing capital 
expenditure, or further negative systemic factors. We believe this could in 
turn prompt us to revise down our view of its financial management. We might 
also envisage lowering the rating if the canton failed to structurally reform 
its public pension fund, which would adversely affect our opinion of the 
canton's financial management.

However, we view both our upside and downside scenarios as very unlikely at 
this stage.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, 
Sept. 20, 2010
     -- Institutional Framework Assessments For International Local And 
Regional Governments, Dec. 19, 2011

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Geneva (Republic and Canton of)
 Issuer Credit Rating                   AA-/Stable/--      
 Senior Unsecured                       AA-                

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
