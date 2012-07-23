FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Aviva Insurance (Europe) SE's ratings
July 23, 2012 / 4:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Aviva Insurance (Europe) SE's ratings

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview
     -- On July 7, 2012, Aviva Insurance (Europe) SE (Aviva IE) filed a 
petition in an Irish court to transfer its business into Aviva Insurance Ltd. 
(AIL) in the second half of 2012.
     -- We have reviewed its plan, and are affirming our 'BBB+' ratings on 
Aviva IE; the ratings benefit from one notch of support under our group 
methodology.
     -- The stand-alone credit profile of 'bbb' is supported by good 
competitive position and operating performance, offset by the company's 
marginal capitalization and its exposure to the current difficult economic 
conditions.
     -- The negative outlook is tied to that on the Republic of Ireland.


Rating Action
On July 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+' 
long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Aviva 
Insurance (Europe) SE (Aviva IE). The outlook remains negative.

Rationale
We affirmed the ratings after reviewing the company's plans to consolidate its 
Irish and U.K. general insurance business by transferring the Irish operations 
into Aviva Insurance Ltd. (AIL). AIL is a U.K.-based core subsidiary of Aviva 
group (Aviva; core subsidiaries rated AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+). 

According to the court petition Aviva IE filed on July 7, Aviva IE will 
transfer all its insurance assets and liabilities into the Irish branch of AIL 
in the second half of 2012. The policyholders are expected to benefit from 
this transfer as their policies will move to a company with a higher rating. 
We anticipate that policyholders will experience no adverse impact as a result 
of the transfer. Following the transfer, we expect to withdraw the ratings on 
Aviva IE, which will no longer be an insurance company and will therefore have 
no policyholder liabilities.

The ratings on Aviva IE reflect the company's strategic importance to the 
Aviva group, as well as its good competitive position. However, negative 
rating factors include Aviva IE's capitalization, and its exposure to the 
current difficult economic conditions, which affect the whole industry. 

We currently consider Aviva IE to be a "strategically important" entity within 
the Aviva group and our rating therefore factors in one notch of support from 
the parent. Aviva IE's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'bbb'. Under our 
criteria, the ratings could benefit from up to three notches of support, but 
are capped at one notch below the ratings on the core operating subsidiaries 
of the Aviva group or, in Aviva IE's case, at the level of the sovereign (see 
"Various Rating Actions Taken On Four Irish Insurers After Ireland Sovereign 
Downgrade," published on April 1, 2011). 

The company enjoys a good competitive position, although its market share has 
fallen sharply since 2007. The Irish market remains concentrated--the leading 
seven companies control more than 70% of total non-life premiums.

According to our base-case scenario, Standard & Poor's expects Ireland's 
economy to continue to improve only moderately--its real GDP improved 1% in 
2011. We anticipate that real GDP will grow by 1.2% in 2012 and 2.0% in 2013. 

We expect Aviva IE's market share to remain under strain in 2012. We 
anticipate that the Irish insurance market will grow by no more than real GDP 
in 2012. However, under our base-case scenario, we expect that Aviva's gross 
premium written (GPW) will actually decline by 1%-2% in 2012. The decline, to 
between EUR437 million-EUR442 million, is likely because some markets have been 
soft and we therefore expect Aviva to be selective in its underwriting. We 
then expect GPW to increase by approximately 1% to EUR442 million-EUR447 million
in 2013.

Aviva IE generated an average net combined ratio for the period 2008-2011 of 
103.5%, which is higher than its peer average of 100.6% over the same period. 
(Lower combined ratios indicate better profitability. A combined ratio of 
greater than 100% signifies an underwriting loss.) Aviva IE's net combined 
ratio primarily reflects its high expense ratio--its cost base is higher than 
that of the industry. The company's profitability level has materially reduced 
since 2006. It reported pretax income of EUR50 million in 2011, compared with 
EUR314 million in 2006.

Standard & Poor's anticipates that Aviva IE will generate a current-year 
combined ratio of 98%-100% in 2012, based on an expected 67%-69% loss ratio 
(2011: 66.3%) and 31%-32% expense ratio (2011: 31.9%) under our base-case 
scenario. If the company delivers on its significant cost reduction plan, 
combined ratios might improve to 95%-96% in 2013. We expect investment yields 
to decline to 2.8% and for Aviva IE to produce an EBIT of approximately EUR40 
million-EUR49 million in 2012 (2011: EUR49 million).

We consider Aviva IE's capitalization to be marginal. While the capital 
adequacy ratio, as measured by Standard & Poor's risk-based capital model, 
improved in 2011 because the company retained EUR43 million of profits and 
reduced its exposure of peripheral government debt, it still remains 
significantly below the 'BBB' level. Historically, the capital adequacy ratio 
had been weakened primarily by sizable dividend payouts to the parent (prior 
to 2011) and actuarial losses on defined benefit pension plans (prior to 
2009). We anticipate that capitalization will improve in future as the company 
expects to retain most of its earnings.

Outlook
The negative outlook reflects that on the Republic of Ireland 
(BBB+/Negative/A-2). Until the planned business transfer is completed, any 
rating action on the sovereign will trigger a corresponding action on Aviva 
IE. After the transfer, we expect to withdraw the ratings on Aviva IE.

We may also take negative rating action if the petition to transfer business 
is unsuccessful and Aviva IE's capitalization and its operating performance 
deteriorate beyond the expectations outlined above, or if the company's 
strategic importance lessens.

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Aviva Insurance (Europe) SE
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB+/Negative/--   
 Financial Strength Rating              BBB+/Negative/--   


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

