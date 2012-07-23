TEXT-S&P: UniCredit Credit Management Bank's STRONG ranking affirmed

OVERVIEW -- We have affirmed our overall STRONG ranking on UniCredit Credit Management Bank as a special servicer of residential and commercial mortgages and of consumer finance in Italy. -- The outlook is stable. July 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has affirmed its overall STRONG ranking on UniCredit Credit Management Bank SpA (UCCMB) as a special servicer of residential mortgages, commercial mortgages, and consumer loans in Italy. OUTLOOK The outlook is stable for all three rankings. MANAGEMENT AND ORGANIZATION We have affirmed our STRONG subranking on UCCMB for management and organization. LOAN ADMINISTRATION We have affirmed our STRONG subranking on UCCMB for loan administration. FINANCIAL POSITION We consider UCCMB's financial position Sufficient. This is based on UCCMB being owned by, and strategically linked to, UniCredit SpA (BBB+/Negative/A-2). RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Servicer Evaluation: UniCredit Credit Management Bank SpA, July 23, 2012 -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- Structured Finance Sector Report Card: Low Lending Levels Continue To Constrain European Servicers' Portfolio Growth, Nov. 23, 2009 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Criteria Methodology For Servicer Risk Assessment, May 28, 2009 -- Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., Sept. 21, 2004 -- Select Servicer List, published monthly -- Structured Finance Sector Report Card: European Loan Servicers, published half-yearly