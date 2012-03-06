TEXT-Fitch rates Bombardier notes 'BB+'

March 6 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of 'BB+' to Bombardier Inc.'s (BBD) planned $500 million of 10-year senior unsecured notes. Proceeds will be available for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of approximately $153 million of notes scheduled to mature in May 2012. The Rating Outlook is Negative. A full rating list is provided at the end of this release. Fitch recently revised the Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable. The action incorporates increased risks to BBD's operating performance and financial flexibility, primarily related to significant negative free cash flow in 2011, the possibility of weak free cash flow this year, execution challenges on certain contracts at Bombardier Transportation (BT), and weak demand for regional aircraft and small business jets at Bombardier Aerospace (BA). Some of these issues could potentially be resolved during 2012. Fitch also has a cautious stance on BA's CSeries program. BBD's new debt will further support its cash balances which declined during 2011 but remain at a solid level. Cash balances provide a cushion against potentially negative free cash flow in the near term, partly related to significant expenditures for new programs at BA, including the CSeries. Over the long term, BBD intends to strengthen its financial position in order to reduce its cost of funds and improve its financial and strategic flexibility. In the near term, however, substantial cash deployment at BA and the extended downturn in demand for regional and business jets are likely to constrain the ratings. The Rating Outlook could be revised to Stable if orders and deliveries improve at BA, BT successfully addresses delays on several large projects in Europe, and free cash flow gradually improves as anticipated. The ratings could be negatively affected if free cash flow is consistently negative again during 2012, the CSeries encounters delays or cost overruns, or if material execution issues recur at BT. These developments could impair BBD's liquidity or increase the company's leverage, which could reduce BBD's cushion under some credit facility covenant levels. Fitch considers BBD's recent financial performance, particularly cash generation, to be weak for the ratings, but consistent with the position of the business product cycle at BA. At Dec. 31, 2011, debt/EBITDA was approximately 3.3 times (x) compared to 3.1x (as restated under IFRS) at Jan. 31, 2011. Credit metrics may not improve until the regional aircraft and business jet markets recover and BA gets beyond its peak program expenditures anticipated to occur in 2012. BBD generated negative free cash flow before dividends of $1.2 billion in 2011, including negative free cash flow at both BA ($453 million) and BT ($424 million). Fitch expects consolidated free cash flow after dividends to improve to a break-even level or slightly positive by mid-to-late 2012 as BT resolves execution issues on several large projects which contributed to delays and higher inventory. BT also experienced negative cash flow related to foreign currency swaps which are used to hedge future costs and which will eventually be reversed. At BA, negative free cash flow was largely attributable to higher development expenditures coupled with a low level of customer advances associated with new orders. Free cash flow at BA is typically seasonal and could remain negative early in the year before returning to positive levels by the second half. There is a risk that free cash flow at BA will be negative again in 2012 if aircraft orders and related advance payments do not pick up. Deliveries for some aircraft types are already at low levels, however, which reduces the potential for further declines in customer advances and operating profits, but such a scenario cannot be completely discounted and could negatively affect the ratings. Cash expenditures for BA's aerospace programs amounted to $1.3 billion in calendar 2011 and could reach $2 billion in 2012 before starting to wind down. By comparison, expenditures were much lower in fiscal 2011 and fiscal 2010 when expenditures ranged between $600 million and $1 billion. BA's largest development programs include the CSeries, Learjet 85 and Global 7000 and 8000 aircraft. The Learjet 85 is schedule for entry into service in 2013 while the two Global programs are expected to enter service in 2016 and 2017. The CSeries targets the 100-149 seat segment and is BA's most important program, with entry into service scheduled for late 2013. BA's ability to recoup its investment and establish a competitive position in the segment will require timely execution, performance of new technologies, and sufficient orders. There are currently 138 firm orders for the CSeries which is well below BBD's target of 300 orders and 30 customers by the time the CSeries enters service. The level of new orders during 2012 will be important for the success of the aircraft and BBD's ability to develop a viable market for the aircraft. Other rating concerns include significant project risk on Transportation contracts, the challenge of managing BBD's foreign currency risk, contingent liabilities related to aircraft sales and financing, and large pension liabilities. Largely as a result of a lower discount rate, the net pension obligation increased to $2.8 billion at the end of 2011, including $569 million of unfunded plans, from $1.6 billion one year earlier. Funded plans were 74% funded. BBD contributed $373 million to its plans in calendar 2011, not including defined contribution plans, and expects to contribute $394 million in 2012. Other uses of cash include annual dividend payments of approximately $200 million when adjusted for the recent change in BBD's year-end, including approximately $24 million for preferred shares. Fitch expects share repurchases and acquisitions will be limited while BBD focuses on its aircraft programs and rebuilds its credit metrics. BBD's ratings incorporate the company's diversification in the aerospace and rail equipment markets, leading market positions, substantial backlog at BT, and modest debt maturities prior to 2016. Generally steady performance at BT, and growing demand for larger business jets at BA, is offsetting weaker results at BA associated with challenging conditions in the regional aircraft market and a delayed recovery in demand for light business jets. Fitch expects 2012 to be difficult for BA which has cut regional jet (RJ) production to reduce its cost structure. Fitch expects industry RJ deliveries to increase in 2012 by approximately 10% as a result of higher deliveries from new entrants, but BA's low orders and production cuts can be expected to result in lower RJ deliveries during the year. Demand for regional aircraft reflects a lack of confidence at major airlines about supporting regional air service, concerns about turmoil in Europe, high fuel prices, and increases in airline industry capacity. BA's adjustment in RJ production, combined with slow growth in deliveries of larger business jets, should enable BA to remain profitable, albeit at lower margins, and generate sufficient cash flow to fund expenditures on new aircraft programs, assuming healthy aircraft orders during 2012. BA's business jet deliveries in calendar 2011 rose slightly, with the improvement concentrated in the wide-body segment. Demand for large business jets where BA has its largest presence is recovering sooner than the light jet market which may recover only slowly during 2012. Business jet utilization and used-jet inventories have been improving but remain at weak levels. BT operates in more stable markets than BA, and free cash flow is less cyclical although it can vary considerably quarter-to-quarter. Long-term demand in BT's rail markets is supported by economic and environmental benefits of mass transit and a need for infrastructure in emerging markets. BT's orders in calendar 2011 declined from a high level in the previous year, but the backlog remained at a solid level of nearly $32 billion compared to more than $33 billion one year earlier. There continue to be concerns about the stability of BT's rail markets, especially in Europe due to sovereign debt risks and pressure on government budgets. While not currently anticipated, BT's profile could weaken if funding becomes more difficult for government customers, or if rail equipment providers such as BT are required to participate in risk-sharing agreements. At Dec. 31, 2011, BBD's liquidity included approximately $3.4 billion of cash and availability under a three-year $750 million bank facility that matures in June 2014. BBD's liquidity benefitted in 2011 when the company renewed its bank facilities and cash collateral required under the facilities was released, but overall usage worked in the opposite direction. Liquidity was offset by current debt maturities that totaled $193 million at Dec. 31, 2011. In addition to debt maturities, BBD had $539 million of other current financial liabilities including refundable government advances, sale and leaseback obligations and lease subsidies. Debt totaled $4.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2011, including current maturities. Fitch's calculation of total debt with equity credit includes on-balance sheet sale and leaseback facilities and considers 50% equity credit for preferred stock. The calculation excludes net adjustments for interest swaps reported in long-term debt as the adjustments are expected to be reversed over time. Adjustments for interest rate swaps totaled $270 million at Dec. 31, 2011. BBD refinanced two bank facilities during the second quarter of 2011. The facilities contain similar financial covenants to the previous facilities, including various leverage and liquidity requirements for both BA and BT. Minimum required liquidity at the end of each quarter is $500 million at BA and EUR600 million at BT. BBD does not disclose required levels for other covenants. The covenants remained in compliance at the end of 2011 but could potentially become a concern if BBD's results or liquidity are weaker than expected. The three-year $1.35 billion facility matures in June 2014 and is available to BBD or BA. It consists of a $750 million unsecured revolver and a $600 million LC facility. The EUR3.4 billion five-year LC facility matures in May 2016 and is available to BT. LCs can be issued under the facility during the first three years, followed by a two year period when LCs amortize. BT is also negotiating to enter into a EUR500 million, three-year unsecured revolving credit facility to be used for general purposes. In addition to the two committed facilities, BBD uses a performance security guarantee (PSG) facility that is renewed annually as well as bilateral agreements and bilateral facilities with insurance companies. LC usage under all the facilities totaled $7.1 billion at Dec. 31, 2011. Committed sale and leaseback facilities were brought on balance sheet under IFRS during calendar 2011. These facilities totaled $220 million at Dec. 31, 2011 ($163 million outstanding) and are used to finance BA's inventory of used business aircraft. Off-balance-sheet liabilities included non-recourse factoring facilities in Europe under which $751 million was outstanding, compared to $340 million at Jan. 31, 2011. Fitch has affirmed BBD's ratings as follows: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+'; --Senior unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BB+'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'BB+'; --Preferred stock at 'BB-'. The ratings affect approximately $4.9 billion of debt, before adjustments to exclude the impact of interest rate swaps, and $347 million of preferred stock outstanding at Dec. 31, 2011. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 12, 2011; --'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis, Dec. 15, 2011; --'2012 Outlook: Global Aerospace and Defense', Dec. 20, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis 2012 Outlook: Global Aerospace and Defense