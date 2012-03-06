TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread widens

March 6 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread remained unchanged at 199 basis points (bps) yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread widened by 1 bp to 626 bps. By rating, the 'AA', 'A', and 'BBB' spreads remained unchanged at 131 bps, 174 bps, and 248 bps, respectively. The 'BB' spread narrowed by 1 bp to 440 bps, 'B' expanded by 2 bps to 673 bps, and 'CCC' widened by 3 bps to 1,047 bps. By industry, financial institutions, industrials, and utilities remained flat at 307 bps, 290 bps, and 204 bps, respectively. Banks narrowed by 1 bp to 326 bps, and telecommunications expanded by 1 bp to 316 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 195 bps and below its five-year moving average of 238 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is below its one-year moving average of 628 bps and its five-year moving average of 715 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.