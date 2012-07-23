FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 23, 2012

TEXT-Fitch rates San Antonio, Texas bonds 'AAA'

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

July 23 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AAA' to the following San Antonio, TX
(the city) obligations:

--$171.8 million general improvement bonds, series 2012;

--$27.5 million combination tax and revenue certificates of obligation (COs), 
series 2012;

--$18.1 million tax notes, series 2012.

The bonds and COs are expected to sell via negotiation during the week of July 
30. The notes are expected to sell via negotiation during the week of Aug. 6. 
Proceeds will be used to finance various public improvements and to pay issuance
costs. 

In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings:

--$900.3 million limited tax bonds at 'AAA';

--$328.3 million combination tax and revenue certificates of obligation (COs) at
'AAA';

--$27.5 million tax notes at 'AAA';

--$21.9 million (Starbright Industrial Development Corp.) contract revenue 
bonds, series 2003 at 'AA+';

--$36.8 million San Antonio Municipal Facilities Corporation lease revenue bonds
at 'AA+'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY 

The limited tax bonds, COs, and tax notes are secured by an annual property tax 
levy, limited to $2.50 per $100 taxable assessed valuation (TAV). The COs are 
additionally payable from a limited pledge of net revenues of the city's 
municipal parks system. The contract revenue bonds are special obligations of 
the San Antonio Starbright Industrial Development Corporation and are payable 
from pledged contract payments from the city comprised of payments from its 
electric and gas utility, City Public Service (CPS) Energy. The San Antonio 
Municipal Facilities Corporation (the corporation) lease revenue bonds are 
secured by annually appropriated lease payments made by the city to the 
corporation. 

RATING RATIONALE

STRONG FINANCIAL RESERVES: San Antonio's favorable financial performance has 
been aided by management's focus on increasing efficiency and conservative 
budgeting, enabling the city to maintain solid financial reserves during the 
economic slowdown. Fitch favorably views the city's two-year budget strategy 
which has expanded its planning horizon.

LARGE BUT MANAGEABLE CAPITAL PLANS: The city's favorable debt profile is 
characterized by its manageable overall debt burden, moderately above average 
pay out rate, and ample debt service capacity within the current tax rate. The 
city's capital plan is aggressive but will allow the city to address its 
sizeable deferred capital needs.

ESSENTIAL LEASED ASSETS: The legal provisions of the lease revenue bonds are 
sound and the leased assets are essential to city operations.

HIGH DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE: Electric and gas utility payments provide very high 
debt service coverage for the Starbright Industrial Development Corporation's 
contract revenue bonds. Additionally, the bonds' contract terms and legal 
covenants are sound and no additional leveraging is planned.

GROWING POPULATION: The city's population growth remains rapid, aided by 
affordable home prices and ample developable land, which until recently has 
fueled solid property tax base growth.

MILITARY REMAINS KEY SECTOR: Although the local economy has diversified notably,
the military remains a major economic factor as evidenced by very large recent 
investments and additions to troop strength resulting from base realignment and 
closure decisions that have benefited the city.

STABLE ECONOMY: The contraction of the local economy has begun to reverse 
course, enabling the city's unemployment rate to remain well below state and 
national averages.

CREDIT SUMMARY

LARGE FINANCIAL RESERVES

The city's financial profile remains solid as evidenced by the maintenance of 
unreserved fund balances in excess of 20% of spending since fiscal 2006, well 
above its 9% fund balance policy level. Additions to fund balance had been 
enabled by previously strong sales tax growth and positive CPS (electric and gas
utility rated 'AA+' by Fitch) payment trends, along with management's aggressive
cost controls in the form mainly of annual personnel reductions. 

TWO-YEAR BUDGET STRATEGY

The city's two-year budget strategy, in which a portion of reserves in excess of
its fund balance policy are internally designated for next year's spending, has 
expanded its planning horizon. A sizeable $71 million of such reserves was 
budgeted for use in fiscal 2011, although actual results added modestly to fund 
balance, aided by greater than projected sales tax receipts and CPS transfers. 

Sales tax receipts grew by 6.1% in fiscal 2011, exceeding the budget's modest 1%
growth estimate and CPS payments increased moderately due to a very hot summer 
and a rate hike. As a result, the unrestricted fund balance totaled a strong 
$226.6 million or 25.1% of operating expenditures and transfers out. A portion 
of this fund balance, $85.3 million, is designated as the city's 9% reserve. 

CURRENT YEAR'S PROGRESS AND 2013 BUDGET GAP

The adopted fiscal 2012 budget is based on conservative revenue growth 
assumptions and includes the use of $76.9 million of the city's two-year budget 
reserve. The spending plan also designates $20.8 million of the two-year budget 
reserve for next year's spending. Due to a greater than budgeted fiscal 2011 
ending balance and sales tax growth, the city now expects to utilize only about 
$43.5 million or 56% of the two-year budget reserve in fiscal 2012, allowing it 
to increase the two-year reserve to $54.2 million for use in fiscal 2013. 

The estimated unrestricted fund balance for fiscal 2012 is projected to equal a 
still strong $187.8 million or 19.8% of spending, moderately better than the 
budgeted level of 15.9%. The preliminary fiscal 2013 budget, aided by the 
two-year budget reserve, now faces a materially lower budget gap of a modest $12
million (equal to 1.2% of spending). Additional budget items under consideration
by the council, including pay hikes, outlays for certain deferred maintenance 
items, and tax incentives, would increase the budget gap to a still manageable 
$24.6 million (2.5% of spending). 

LARGE CAPITAL NEEDS

The current offering is comprised of the last installment of the city's 2007 
bond program and the first installment of the $596 million general obligation 
bond authorization approved by voters in May 2012. As the largest bond 
authorization in the city's history, it is intended to address the city's 
substantial deferred capital needs. According to management, all future debt 
will be sized and timed to maintain the city's current debt service tax rate 
assuming modest tax base growth. Additionally, the city plans to draw down its 
large debt service fund balance to maintain level tax rates as part of its 
overall capital plan, with a target of $25 million-$30 million for its debt 
service fund balance. The balance at fiscal 2011 year-end was $64.1 million. The
principal pay out rate for limited tax bonds is moderately above average with 
60% of principal retired in 10 years. 

MANAGEABLE DEPT PROFILE

The impact of the 2012 bond program on the city's direct debt profile should be 
manageable given its low current levels, favorable pay-out rate, and expansive 
tax base. The moderately above average pay-out rate is reflected in sizable 
annual debt payments, which in fiscal 2011 were above average at 18.5% of 
general government spending. The city's overall debt burden is slightly above 
average at $3,093 per capita and 5.1% of market value after adjusting for 
substantial state support of local school district debt. 

HIGH COVERAGE OF STARBRIGHT BONDS

The contract revenue bonds, whose proceeds financed the acquisition and 
conveyance of the site for a Toyota manufacturing plant, comprise a modest part 
of the city's debt portfolio. The 'AA+' rating on these bonds reflects the 
strength of the revenue stream from which bond repayments are made, the very 
high debt service coverage, and the solid contract and legal covenants of the 
transaction. CPS' annual payment to the city's general fund is pledged for 
repayment of the contract revenue bonds. Audited fiscal 2011 pledged revenues 
totaled $297.6 million and covered the bond's maximum annual debt service by a 
very high 188 times (x). 

CONVENTION CENTER EXPANSION PLANS

Using lease revenue bonds, the city expects to move forward this fall 2012 on a 
major $325 million expansion of its convention center. The proposed plan of 
finance also includes the restructuring of all outstanding HOT debt with lease 
revenue bonds. HOT receipts will be the primary source of the lease payments 
although all legally available funds will be pledged to the bonds. 

EMPLOYEE PENSION AND OTHER RETIREE BENEFITS

Civilian and certain public safety employees participate in an agent multiple 
employer defined benefit pension plan administered by the Texas Municipal 
Retirement System (TMRS). Recent changes to TMRS' valuation methodology and the 
elimination of automatic repeating cost of living adjustments increased the 
pension's funded ratio to a high 92% as of Dec. 31, 2011. 

Fire fighters and police participate in a single employer defined benefit 
pension plan which was similarly well funded at 91% as of Oct. 1, 2011. Annual 
contributions for both pension plans comprise a manageable 5.3% of total primary
government spending in fiscal 2011. Retiree health benefits for civilians are 
also provided through TMRS and are funded on a pay-go basis. Retiree health 
benefits for fire fighters and police have been financed on a pre-funded basis 
since 1989, resulting in a notable funded position of 37% as of Oct. 1, 2011. 

MILITARY STILL KEY WITHIN BROAD ECONOMY

San Antonio is the second largest city in the state and seventh largest in the 
U.S., with an estimated population of 1.4 million for 2012. Prominent sectors in
the local economy are military and government employment, domestic and 
international trade, convention and tourism, medical and health care, financial 
services, and telecommunications. Aided by considerable growth in energy sector 
jobs, the city's unemployment rate declined to 6.6% in May 2012, down from the 
7.3% level recorded in May 2011. 

The city's unemployment rate compares favorably to state and national averages 
of 6.9% and 7.9%, respectively, for the same period. The city's construction 
sector has benefited from several large projects, including the recent 
completion of the $3.2 billion San Antonio Military Medical Center, which was 
accompanied by approximately 12,500 additional military personnel to the city. 
After posting strong annual gains through fiscal 2009, the city's taxable values
have flattened through fiscal 2012 as new improvement values have been offset by
reappraisal losses in existing values.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
