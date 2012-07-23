FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: U.S. home prices likely to rise in summer, then dip
July 23, 2012 / 5:45 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: U.S. home prices likely to rise in summer, then dip

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 23 - Despite some recent rises in U.S. home prices-which are in line
with seasonal trends--more dips are likely by year end, according to a recent
report published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

"We expect these drops to occur in tandem with new foreclosed properties 
reaching the market later this year," said credit analyst Erkan Erturk. "The 
U.S. economy is currently growing at too slow a pace to have an impact on the 
housing market, and we believe that certain economic factors, such as weak 
employment growth and the Euro debt crisis, could somewhat stymie the housing 
recovery."

The S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City home price index rose 1.3% month-over-month (MoM) 
in April after a seven straight month drop. Prices are now 34% below their 
mid-2006 peak. CoreLogic's home prices rose 2.5% in April and 1.8% in May, the 
second and third straight monthly increases, respectively.

Going forward, we expect it will take roughly 11 years from now for home 
prices to climb back to their mid-2006 peak, assuming a home-price 
appreciation rate that is in line with a 4% household income growth rate. This 
would put home prices back at their prior peak closer to 2023.

For the full report, see "U.S. House Prices Should Generally Rise Going 
Forward, But Not Without Some Dips," published July 19, 2012, on RatingsDirect 
on the Global Credit Portal.
 

 The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

