TEXT-S&P: U.S. home prices likely to rise in summer, then dip

July 23 - Despite some recent rises in U.S. home prices-which are in line with seasonal trends--more dips are likely by year end, according to a recent report published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. "We expect these drops to occur in tandem with new foreclosed properties reaching the market later this year," said credit analyst Erkan Erturk. "The U.S. economy is currently growing at too slow a pace to have an impact on the housing market, and we believe that certain economic factors, such as weak employment growth and the Euro debt crisis, could somewhat stymie the housing recovery." The S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City home price index rose 1.3% month-over-month (MoM) in April after a seven straight month drop. Prices are now 34% below their mid-2006 peak. CoreLogic's home prices rose 2.5% in April and 1.8% in May, the second and third straight monthly increases, respectively. Going forward, we expect it will take roughly 11 years from now for home prices to climb back to their mid-2006 peak, assuming a home-price appreciation rate that is in line with a 4% household income growth rate. This would put home prices back at their prior peak closer to 2023.