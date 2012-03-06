FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P RATES OBERTHUR TECHNOLOGIES 'B'; OUTLOOK STABLE
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
March 6, 2012 / 4:10 PM / 6 years ago

S&P RATES OBERTHUR TECHNOLOGIES 'B'; OUTLOOK STABLE

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    Overview	
    -- On Nov. 30, 2011, private-equity sponsor Advent International acquired 	
90% of the card systems and identity divisions of France-based technology 	
group Oberthur Technologies S.A. through a leveraged buyout.	
     -- We are assigning a 'B' long-term corporate credit rating to Oberthur 	
Technologies Holding SAS, a holding company within the Oberthur Technologies 	
group.	
    -- In addition, we are assigning a 'B' issue rating and a '3' recovery 	
rating to proposed term loans of EUR510 million and a proposed EUR160 million
bank 	
facility.	
    -- The stable outlook reflects our view that Oberthur Technologies will 	
remain highly leveraged over the next two years despite a likely improvement 	
in its credit metrics over the medium term.	
 	
Rating Action	
On March 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' 	
long-term corporate credit rating to Oberthur Technologies Holding SAS, a 	
holding company within the France-based Oberthur Technologies group. The 	
outlook is stable.	
	
At the same time, we assigned a 'B' issue rating to proposed term loans of 	
EUR510 million due in 2017 and 2018 and a proposed EUR160 million bank facility 	
(due in 2017). We also assigned a '3' recovery rating to these instruments, 	
indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in an event of 	
payment default.	
	
The ratings on the proposed term loans and bank facility are subject to our 	
satisfactory review of the final documentation. In the event of any changes to 	
the amount, terms, or conditions of the instruments, we could review and 	
revise the issue ratings.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings are constrained by the group's "highly leveraged" financial risk 	
profile, following its acquisition by private-equity company Advent 	
International for EUR1.15 billion. They are supported by our assessment of the 	
group's business risk profile as "fair".	
	
The financial risk profile reflects our view that the group has only moderate 	
deleveraging potential due to sizable interest charges, increasing capital 	
expenditure, and significant shareholder loans. This is partly offset by the 	
group's proposed long-term capital structure with limited debt amortization 	
until 2018 and our expectation of good free cash flow generation, which 	
support our assessment of Oberthur Technologies' liquidity as "adequate" under 	
our criteria.	
	
Our assessment of Oberthur Technologies' business risk profile as "fair", is 	
underpinned by the group's secure market positions and resilient business 	
model based on renewals, particularly for banking and telecommunications smart 	
cards. It further reflects significant barriers to entry and the growth 	
potential of the banking card and identity sectors in view of security 	
concerns. This is, however, partly offset by the highly competitive market in 	
which Oberthur Technologies operates, moderate margins, the medium-term risks 	
associated with technology changes, and a potential security breach of one of 	
the group's products (although we understand that the latter could be 	
mitigated by insurance).	
	
Oberthur Technologies' new capital structure comprises bank and shareholder 	
financing of EUR1.2 billion. The bank financing component includes a EUR100 	
million amortizing term loan, a EUR410 million bullet maturity loan, a EUR60 	
million working-capital facility, a EUR100 million capital-expenditure and 	
acquisition facility, and a EUR100 million second-lien tranche, with maturity 	
beyond the senior secured credit facilities, and which carries a mix of 	
payment-in-kind coupons and cash interest payments, which we do not rate. We 	
project adjusted debt to EBITDA of 9.3x on Dec. 31, 2012. This ratio includes 	
about 4.7x EBITDA for various hybrid instruments at the top holding levels of 	
the group. In accordance with our methodology, we do not view these 	
instruments as permanent equity, but rather as debt-like instruments. 	
Specifically, we have included in our adjusted debt calculation EUR267 million 	
interest-bearing preferred equity certificates (PECs) and shareholder loans, 	
and EUR355 million interest-free PECs because they could be redeemed at any 	
time, despite having a 30-year maturity. We nevertheless acknowledge the 	
benefits of these instruments (lack of scheduled cash interest payments, 	
structural subordination, and maturity beyond the maturity of senior bank 	
debt), which in our view protect Oberthur Technologies against near-term 	
liquidity risks, despite the high leverage. Specifically, we anticipate that 	
Oberthur Technologies' unadjusted EBITDA cash interest coverage will approach 	
3x in 2012. In our view, this is a relatively good level of coverage for the 	
rating, reflecting the noncash nature of the PECS and shareholder loans.	
	
Our base-case credit scenario assumes that Oberthur Technologies will generate 	
annual revenue growth of 6%-7% and percentage EBITDA margins in the mid-teens 	
over the next two years, with revenue growth leading to only modest margin 	
improvement because the group has a mostly variable cost base. In addition, we 	
project that Oberthur Technologies will generate positive free operating cash 	
flow, after interest expense and capital expenditures, of about EUR30 million in	
2012 and EUR35 million in 2013. We see some deleveraging potential for the 	
group's senior debt, given our expectation of cash flow generation and the 	
existence of cash sweep clauses included in the senior debt documentation. We 	
project senior adjusted leverage at 3.9x at year-end 2012 and 3.5x at year-end 	
2013. However, on the basis of our adjustments to debt, including hybrid 	
instruments and the second-lien tranche, we believe that Oberthur 	
Technologies' overall deleveraging capacity is constrained.	
	
Liquidity	
We assess Oberthur Technologies' liquidity position as "adequate" under our 	
criteria, primarily on the basis of our assumption that the group will 	
maintain significant availability under its revolving and capital-expenditure 	
facilities. This reflects our assessment that the group's liquidity sources 	
will cover uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months.	
	
We factor the following sources into our liquidity assessment:	
     -- Free operating cash flow of about EUR30 million in 2012, and EUR35
million 	
in 2013.	
     -- A EUR60 million undrawn credit facility that matures in 2017, which 	
could be used for working-capital purposes.	
     -- A EUR100 million capital-expenditure line that matures in 2017, which 	
could be used for capital expenditure and acquisition outflows.	
	
We anticipate that Oberthur Technologies' liquidity uses will include:	
     -- Debt amortization payments of EUR8 million in 2012 and EUR10 million in 	
2013.	
     -- Possible small, ongoing acquisitions, which we have included in our 	
base-case scenarios, at a cost of EUR20 million annually.	
	
Oberthur Technologies must comply with covenants that limit leverage (total 	
net debt to EBITDA), interest coverage (EBITDA to cash interest expenses), and 	
capital expenditure. We expect headroom above financial covenants at about 25%.	
	
Recovery analysis	
The proposed issue rating on Oberthur Technologies' senior secured credit 	
facilities, including a revolving facility and acquisition and capital 	
spending facilities is 'B', in line with the corporate credit rating on the 	
group. The recovery rating on these debt instruments is '3', indicating our 	
expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects in an event of payment 	
default.	
	
Our ratings are underpinned by what we consider to be a relatively 	
comprehensive security package for senior secured lenders, including share 	
pledges over operating companies comprising at least 85% of group assets, as 	
well as pledges over bank accounts and intellectual property. In the event of 	
enforcement, we understand that all senior secured bank facilities would rank 	
pari passu. However, we assume that, in an event of default, primary 	
insolvency proceedings would occur in France, a jurisdiction which we view as 	
"relatively unfavorable" for creditors.	
	
The documentation contains maintenance covenants related to leverage and 	
interest coverage, as well as limitations on capital expenditure and 	
fixed-charge coverage. In our view, these nonfinancial covenants are fairly 	
typical, as they include restrictions on additional indebtedness, dividends, 	
and disposals. The covenants also include negative-pledge and 	
change-of-control provisions.	
	
To determine recoveries, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario. In our 	
scenario, we envisage, among other things, weaker operating performance than 	
we anticipated. We believe that this could result from weak demand and a 	
relative inability to provide innovative solutions to customers. Oberthur 	
Technologies' operating performance could weaken following a product security 	
breach, resulting in reputational damage. In addition, we assume that the 	
group will continue to spend significantly (subject to the restrictions) on 	
product innovation in an attempt to remain competitive.	
	
In our default scenario, EBITDA declines to EUR83 million by the point of 	
default in 2015.	
	
We value the group as a going concern. This reflects our view that if Oberthur 	
Technologies were to default, its business model would remain viable, given 	
the group's strong global market position. We value the business on the basis 	
of a combination of discounted cash flow and market multiples.	
	
Under these assumptions, we calculate an enterprise value of EUR500 million at 	
our simulated point of default, which equates to a 6x multiple. To determine 	
recovery prospects, we deduct EUR45 million of priority liabilities, primarily 	
comprised of enforcement costs and 50% of the group's pension liabilities. 	
This leaves a net enterprise value of EUR455 million available to senior secured	
debt holders. At the point of default, we envisage senior secured debt 	
outstanding to be EUR648 million (including six months of prepetition interest).	
This includes an assumption that the acquisition and capital spending 	
facilities will be 60% drawn at the point of default, with no utilization of 	
an additional uncommitted facility. We also assume that operating subsidiaries 	
in Brazil, India, and China will have drawn on facilities of EUR20 million that 	
would rank pari passu with the group's senior credit facilities. As a result, 	
there are meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects for senior secured debt 	
holders, translating to a recovery rating of '3'.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our view that Oberthur Technologies' credit 	
metrics will strengthen, while remaining in line with a "highly leveraged" 	
financial risk profile as defined by our criteria. The outlook also reflects 	
our opinion that the group will maintain an "adequate" liquidity profile.	
	
Ratings upside is unlikely in the near term, in our view, because we do not 	
expect adjusted leverage (including shareholder loans) to fall below 5x and 	
funds from operations to adjusted gross debt to exceed 12% (6.5% expected in 	
2012).	
	
Ratings downside is also unlikely in the near term, but could occur if 	
Oberthur Technologies' liquidity profile were to materially weaken or if the 	
group were to generate less free operating cash flow than we anticipate. 	
Specifically, we could lower the rating if funds from operations to debt were 	
to fall below 5%.	
	
Ratings List	
New Rating	
	
Oberthur Technologies Holding SAS	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        	
	
OT FRENCHCO 2 SAS	
 Senior Secured*                        B                  	
  Recovery Rating                       3    	
	
*Guaranteed by Oberthur Technologies Holding SAS	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.