TEXT-S&P: management style key to rating public finance issuers
July 23, 2012 / 6:06 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: management style key to rating public finance issuers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 23 - U.S. public finance issuers are a varied group, but the management
practices of the strongest borrowers show some distinct commonalities, says a
report entitled "The Top 10 Management Characteristics Of Highly Rated U.S.
Public Finance Issuers," published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
In the report, Standard & Poor's notes that its view of management factors,
administrative characteristics, and other structural issues facing a government
entity might be an overriding factor in a rating outcome. 

We view management as contributing significantly to many of the individual 
credit ratios, which can positively affect ratings in a number of ways. On the 
whole, state and local governments have made many improvements to budget 
structure, reserve policies, and debt management during prior periods of 
budget stress. "Whether these practices are developed as part of a 
comprehensive risk management plan or individually, they have, in our view, 
generally enhanced government's ability to manage through downturns and have 
contributed to credit stability over time" said Standard & Poor's credit 
analyst John Sugden. "Conversely, we believe that the lack of strong 
management can be a significant factor in a weak credit profile," Mr. Sugden 
added. 

In our opinion, while the economy remains a key factor in assigning a rating 
level, our view of management and the institutional framework is usually one 
of the deciding factors in fine-tuning the rating. 

The "Top 10" list of management characteristics associated with Standard & 
Poor's highly rated issuers is generally applicable to state and local 
governments as well as to other enterprise operations of government such as 
water, sewer, or solid waste. The relative importance of these factors may 
vary from issuer to issuer. 

"Proactive budget and liability planning, strong liquidity management, and the 
establishment of reserves are among the factors the strongest issuers share," 
Mr. Sugden said.


The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
