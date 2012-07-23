TEXT-Fitch affirms QGOG Atlantic/Alaskan Rigs at 'BBB-'

July 23 - Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating action on the notes issued by QGOG Atlantic/Alaskan Rigs Ltd: --US$700,000,000 senior secured notes affirmed at 'BBB-', Outlook Stable. The rating affirmation reflects the continued positive environment for local players in the Brazilian oil and gas industry, the forward-looking expectation of uptime performance and operating expenses (opex), the current liquidity protections, the continued deleveraging of the transaction, and Queiroz Galvao Oleo e Gas' (QGOG) role as sponsor and operator of the Atlantic Star and Alaskan Star. The notes are backed by the flows related to two charter agreements signed by Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras; Issuer Default Rating - 'BBB'/Outlook Stable) with Star International Drilling Ltd. (a Limited Liability Company domiciled in the Cayman Islands) for the use of the moored semi-submersible drilling rigs Alaskan Star and Atlantic Star. The agreements expire in November 2016 and July 2018 respectively. The transaction is expected to fully amortize with cash flows derived from the charter agreement and reserve accounts by expected maturity in July 2018. During the past 12 months, both vessels have performed well below their historical performance levels. The Alaskan Star experienced downtimes in November 2011 and March 2012 due to replacement of damaged components of the crane, equipment repairs, and a fire break-out incident. Average uptime performance for the past 12 months is 91%. The Atlantic Star suffered downtimes in September 2011, February and June 2012 due to maintenance on the blow-out preventer (BOP), an electric failure on the life-boats, and a problem with the top drive system. Uptime levels for the past 12 months averaged 89%. Fitch believes this below-average performance should not be extrapolated and as a result will not revise its original uptime level assumption of 96% for the remaining life of the transaction. Since 1996 uptime performance for both semi-submersible rigs has averaged 96.43% and 97.4% for Alaskan Star and Atlantic Star, respectively. These averages exclude the post-conversion period between 2007 and 2008. During this time there has been very low volatility in uptime levels; the standard deviations in annual uptime performance are 2.3% and 4.6% respectively. Debt-service coverage ratios (DSCRs) as defined in the documents consider charter revenues and daily opex numbers of up to USD24,000/day (budgeted offshore opex), Fitch adjusted DSCRs include revenues from both charter and services agreements as well as total opex. Management reported that daily offshore and onshore expenses for 2011 were higher than the estimated mainly explained by an increase in labor expensesand some expenses still in connection with upgrades undertaken by both vessels and concluded at the end of 2010. Opex for both vessels over the first quarter of 2012 have returned to levels below Fitch's initial assumption of USD66,000. In May 2012, Fitch-adjusted DSCR decreased to 1.20x from 1.25x due to the abovementioned downtimes. Liquidity features such as one principal and interest reserve account and the three-month opex reserve account remain untouched. Despite the downtimes explained above, DSCRs remain above 1.20x and dividends have been distributed to the parent company. Considering Fitch's adjusted valuation of the semi-submersible rigs, loan to value (LTV) on a net debt-basis decreased to 65% from 71%. A detailed description of the criteria applied in the analysis is provided in Fitch's New Issue Report entitled 'QGOG Atlantic/Alaskan Rigs Ltd.' available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 06, 2012); --'QGOG Atlantic/Alaskan Rigs Ltd.' (July 29, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria QGOG Atlantic/Alaskan Rigs Ltd.