TEXT-S&P: Fenwal rating unchanged pending acquisition
July 23, 2012 / 6:32 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: Fenwal rating unchanged pending acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on
Fenwal Inc. (B+/Stable/--) is unchanged by the announcement that it
will be acquired by Fresenius Kabi, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fresenius SE &
Co. KGaA (BB+/Watch Neg/--). We expect Fenwal's credit facility to be
repaid at the close of the acquisition, by year-end 2012. At that time, we will
withdraw our ratings on Fenwal. In addition to our 'B+' corporate credit rating,
we rate Fenwal's $400 million first-lien secured debt 'B+'; its $75 million
second-lien term loan is rated 'B'.

