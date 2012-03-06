TEXT-S&P: Compass Diversified ratings unaffected by Arnold deal

March 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Compass Group Diversified Holdings LLC's (BB-/Stable/--) acquisition of Arnold Magnetic Technologies Holdings Corp. for about $125 million does not immediately affect our ratings or outlook on Compass. The company is funding the transaction through excess cash and a $25 million draw on the revolving credit facility. On a pro forma basis, Compass' credit protection measures improve slightly and remain in line with our indicative ratios for the corporate credit rating and "aggressive" financial risk descriptor (as defined in our criteria). We expect adjusted leverage to approach the mid-2x area in 2012, assuming a combination of modest revenue growth and debt paydown. The acquisition provides modest geographic diversification for the company, as Arnold generates approximately 40% of its EBITDA from foreign subsidiaries, and presents some growth opportunities in the areas of oil and gas exploration and aerospace engineering. For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see our research update on Compass Group published Oct. 7, 2011, on RatingsDirect.