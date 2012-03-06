TEXT-S&P: Salta Hydrocarbon rating unaffected by certificate transfer

March 6 - OVERVIEW -- Salta Hydrocarbon Royalty Trust's outstanding note issuance, which was originally issued in 2001, is secured by 80% of future royalty payments due to the Province of Salta (Salta) from a group of 17 private companies operating oil and gas concessions within Salta. -- Our 'B' rating on Salta Hydrocarbon Royalty Trust's notes is unaffected by the transfer of the ownership certificate from its sole holder, Salta, to a new debt issuance by Salta that's guaranteed by oil and gas royalties. March 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today stated that its 'B' rating on Salta Hydrocarbon Royalty Trust's outstanding US$234 million targeted amortization notes due 2015 is unaffected by the transfer of the ownership certificate from its sole holder, the Province of Salta (Salta), to a new debt issuance by Salta that's guaranteed by oil and gas royalties. The ownership certificate grants Salta the right to the beneficial ownership of the equity interest in Salta Hydrocarbon Royalty Trust. Salta is willing to transfer this ownership to a new transaction that it will issue into the international markets. Similar to Salta Hydrocarbon Royalty Trust, the new secured notes will be guaranteed by Salta's right to receive the oil and gas royalties produced in its basin. This ownership transfer will not affect the guarantee of the oil and gas royalties that secures the payment of the targeted amortization notes. Salta Hydrocarbon Royalty Trust's targeted amortization notes were originally issued in 2001 at US$234 million and with a legal maturity in 2015. The notes are secured by 80% of future royalty payments due to Salta from a group of 17 private companies operating oil and gas concessions within Salta. Despite the pesification (i.e., when the U.S.-denominated royalties were converted into Argentine pesos) of the royalty payments in 2001, the transaction has continued to pay timely interest and the outstanding principal amount matches the amortization schedule. As of December 2011, the outstanding note balance was $42.08 million. The next scheduled payment is due on March 28, 2012.The transaction benefits from overcollateralization, an insurance policy provided by ACE Bermuda Insurance Ltd. ('AA-') that protects Salta Hydrocarbon Royalty Trust from the risk that it cannot transfer or convert currency needed for interest payments, and an offshore liquidity reserve fund equal to the next two interest debt service payments. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Argentina's Province Of Salta Secured Amortizing Notes Assigned Preliminary 'B' Rating, published March 6, 2012. -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, published Jan. 13, 2011. -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, published Dec. 6, 2010. -- The Three Building Blocks Of An Emerging Markets Future Flow Transaction Rating, published Nov. 16, 2004. -- Salta Hydrocarbon Royalty Trust, published March 6, 2001. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.