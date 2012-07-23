FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts Yellow Media Inc to 'CC'
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 23, 2012 / 6:37 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Yellow Media Inc to 'CC'

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview
     -- Montreal-based classified directory publisher Yellow Media Inc. 
announced an offer to exchange its existing unsecured debt (credit facilities 
and medium-term notes) for new senior secured notes and subordinated unsecured 
exchangeable debentures, as well as cash and common shares. 
     -- The company has also offered holders of existing convertible 
subordinated debentures, preferred shares, and common shares an exchange for 
17.5% of the new common shares as well as warrants representing 10% of the new 
shares.
     -- We view the offer as a distressed exchange under our criteria and have 
therefore lowered our long-term corporate credit rating on Yellow Media to 
'CC' from 'CCC'. 
     -- At the same, we lowered our issue-level rating on the company's senior 
unsecured debt to 'CC' from 'CCC' and lowered the issue-level rating on its 
convertible subordinated debentures to 'C' from 'CC'. The recovery ratings on 
these securities are unchanged at '4' and '6', respectively.
     -- We are removing the ratings from CreditWatch.
     -- Should the company complete the exchange as proposed, we would lower 
all ratings to 'D'. 

Rating Action
On July 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 
corporate credit rating on Montreal-based classified directory published 
Yellow Media Inc. to 'CC' from 'CCC'. The downgrade follows the company's 
announcement earlier in the day that it is soliciting creditor approval to 
restructure its existing debt in a transaction that we view as a distressed 
exchange (as per our criteria). The outlook is negative. 

Standard & Poor's also lowered its issue-level rating on Yellow Media's senior 
unsecured debt to 'CC' from 'CCC' and lowered the issue-level rating on its 
convertible subordinated debentures to 'C' from 'CC'. The recovery ratings on 
these securities are unchanged at '4' and '6', respectively. At the same time, 
Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'D' issue-level rating on the company's 
preferred shares. Standard & Poor's removed the ratings from CreditWatch, 
where they were placed May 10, 2012.

Rationale
The downgrade follows Yellow Media's announcement that is has started an offer 
to exchange its existing unsecured credit facilities and medium-term notes, 
totaling C$1.8 billion, for a combination of C$750 million 9% senior secured 
notes due 2018, C$100 million of 8% subordinated unsecured exchangeable 
debentures due 2022 (12% interest if paid in additional debentures), C$250 
million of cash, and 82.5% of the new common shares. The company has offered 
holders of existing convertible subordinated debentures, preferred shares, and 
common shares to exchange those for 17.5% of the new common shares and 
warrants representing 10% of aggregate new common shares. According to our 
criteria, we view this as a distressed exchange and tantamount to a default 
(see "Ratings Implications Of Exchange Offers and Similar Restructurings, 
Update," published May 12, 2009, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

According to the offer, each existing senior unsecured creditor would receive 
C$423 of six-year senior secured notes, C$56 of 10-year subordinated unsecured 
exchangeable debentures, C$141 million of cash, and approximately 12 new 
common shares for each C$1,000 face value of existing debt. Holders of 
existing convertible debentures are being offered 0.625 new common shares and 
0.357 warrants for each C$1,000 face value of existing debentures. The company 
is offering holders of series 1, 2, 3, and 5 preferred shareholders 6.25 new 
shares and approximately 3.57 warrants, and series 7 preferred shareholders 
approximately 1.88 and 1.07 new shares and warrants, respectively, for each 
100 shares. 

A first-priority lien on substantially all Yellow Media assets would secure 
the new senior secured notes, which mature Nov. 30, 2018. Commencing May 31, 
2013, the company would be required to use 70% of its trailing two quarter' 
excess cash flow to redeem these notes at par on a pro rata basis. The new 
unsecured exchangeable debentures would mature Nov. 30, 2022. Noteholders 
representing 23.7% of the senior unsecured debt have agreed to vote in favor 
of the plan. Yellow Media is soliciting additional support for the plan and 
expects to complete the transaction by the end of September 2012.

The exchange offer, if completed, would reduce reported total debt and 
preferred shares to C$854 million from about C$2.8 billion at March 31, 2012, 
and improve the company's pro forma debt-to-EBITDA ratio (adjusted as per 
Standard & Poor's criteria) to about 1.8x from 4.1x.

Liquidity
Liquidity is weak as per Standard & Poor's criteria. On Feb. 9, 2012, Yellow 
Media announced that it was exploring options to refinance maturities in 2012 
and beyond. This evaluation resulted in the exchange offer, without which the 
company is unlikely to be able to refinance its upcoming debt maturities.

Recovery analysis
We rate Yellow Media's senior unsecured debt 'CC' (the same as the corporate 
credit rating on the company), with a recovery rating of '4', indicating our 
expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a default. Standard 
& Poor's also rates the company's subordinated debt 'C', with a '6' recovery 
ratings, indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in a 
default situation.


Outlook
The outlook on Yellow Media is negative. If the company completes the proposed 
exchange offer, we will lower all ratings to 'D'. Following the exchange, we 
will reassess our ratings on Yellow Media, and assign recovery and issue-level 
ratings to the new debt.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, 
Update, May 12, 2009
     -- How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12, 2008

Ratings List
Yellow Media Inc.

Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch/Recovery Ratings Unchanged
                                 To                         From
 Corporate credit rating         CC/Negative/--             CCC/Watch Neg/--
 Senior unsecured debt           CC                         CCC/Watch Neg
  Recovery rating                4                          4
 Subordinate debt                C                          CC/Watch Neg
  Recovery rating                6                          6

Rating Affirmed
 Preferred shares                D

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.