TEXT-Fitch cuts UnionBanCal Corp & Union Bank
July 23, 2012

July 23 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Support Rating of UnionBanCal
Corporation (UBC) and Union Bank, N.A. (UB) to '2' from '1' due to the downgrade
of the long-term Issuer Default Rating and Support Rating Floor of UBC's parent,
Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU), to 'A-' from 'A'.  The Rating Watch
Negative assigned in May 2012 has been resolved.  Please refer to the release
dated July 20, 2012 titled 'Fitch Downgrades Japan's Major Bank Groups to 'A-';
Outlook Stable'.  All other ratings of UBC and UB are unaffected by this action.
 A complete list of ratings follows at the end of the release.

In its release dated May 23, 2012, Fitch had placed the Support Rating of UBC 
and UB on Rating Watch Negative because of the Rating Watch Negative assigned to
the parent due to the downgrade of the Japanese sovereign ratings.  Fitch also 
stated that although there was no change in the parent's propensity to support 
UBC or UB, the ability of that support has deteriorated slightly.  

UBC is a $92.3 billion holding company headquartered in San Francisco and is one
of the 20 largest commercial bank holding companies in the U.S.  Its bank 
subsidiary, Union Bank, N.A., is a full service commercial bank.  UBC is a 
wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd., which is a 
subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Fitch has taken the following rating actions:

UnionBanCal Corporation

Union Bank, N.A.
--Support Rating downgraded to '2' from '1', Rating Watch Negative removed.

The following ratings are unaffected by the above actions:

UnionBanCal Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability rating at 'a';
--Senior debt at 'A';
--Subordinated debt at 'A-'.

Union Bank, N.A.
--Long-term IDR at 'A', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability rating at 'a';
--Long-term deposits at 'A+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Senior debt at 'A';
--Subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.

