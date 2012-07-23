TEXT-Fitch cuts Snohomish Cty PHD #1, Wash. GOs

July 23 Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating action on Snohomish County Public Hospital District’s (PHD) limited tax general obligation (LTGO) bonds: --$2.9 million series 2004 downgraded to ‘B’ from ‘BBB+'. The rating is placed on Rating Watch Negative. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a full faith and credit general obligation pledge of the district. The district also irrevocably pledges to annually levy and collect property taxes within the constitutional and statutory limits, to pay debt service principal and interest on the bonds. KEY RATING DRIVERS FAILED MERGER: The downgrade to ‘B’ reflects the failed merger with Capella Healthcare following negotiations that extended for nearly one year. The district’s severe financial challenges contributed to this outcome, dimming prospects for alternative partnerships as well. POTENTIAL REPAYMENT DELAYS; SOLUTIONS UNCLEAR: The Negative Rating Watch reflects the potential for interruption in flow of funds as the district faces limited options for regaining stability. The district has recently resumed partnership discussions with two local hospital operators but the timeframe and likely outcome of such discussions remains unclear. DETERIORATING FINANCIAL POSITION: The district’s financial position has continued to deteriorate as a result of declining utilization, growing losses and poor liquidity. Fitch believes such weaknesses leave the district vulnerable to insolvency over the near-to-medium term. FISCAL IMPROVEMENTS DELAYED: Uncertainty related to the district’s ongoing operations has contributed to the loss of clinical staff and senior management turnover, impeding efforts to stabilize the district’s finances. STRONG TAX BASE; LIMITED BENEFIT: Given the weak financial position, the benefits of the district’s GO pledge and the strength of its underlying tax base are diminished. The current rating more closely reflects the district’s financial operations. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION ONGOING INSTABILITY: The district’s continued inability to stabilize its finances through a partnership or other means will result in a downgrade. CREDIT PROFILE: DETERIORATING FINANCIAL POSITION Unaudited results for fiscal 2011 and interim financials for fiscal 2012 show continued deterioration in the district’s financial position, with net assets falling to less than half their levels at the end of fiscal 2010. Operating losses also continue to grow and liquidity remains poor, with 22 days of cash on hand at the end of fiscal 2011. The district’s financial position reflects growing weakness and its long-term viability has become less certain as a result. LIMITED OPTIONS FOR IMPROVEMENT Following the recent failure of partnership discussions with Capella Healthcare, a for-profit out-of-state hospital operator, the district has resumed earlier efforts to join its operations with one of two local entities, a nearby public hospital district or a regional not-for profit hospital operator. The district’s dual goals in these efforts have been to preserve local services while stabilizing its finances, a challenge it has been unable to meet on its own. Management initially set a June 2012 deadline for completion of the new merger talks and has since extended its timeframe to the third quarter of 2012, but the likelihood of a successful resolution is unclear. UNCERTAIN FUTURE ADDS TO CHALLENGES Management’s recent focus on merger discussions has contributed to delays in the implementation of potential cost-savings measures and led to the loss of key staff, with the resulting closure of the district’s primary care clinic. This reduction in services follows earlier closures of the district’s obstetrics and psychiatric units, and ongoing challenges in staff retention and recruitment. Turnover has also impacted the district’s senior management, with a new CEO appointed in May 2012 and several senior positions currently filled under temporary contracts. In addition, the district incurred $1.4 million in legal and consulting costs during the course of recent merger discussions, further straining its finances. STRONG UNDERLYING TAX BASE OF LIMITED BENEFIT The district’s underlying tax base is large and diverse, and property tax receipts have been stable. However, given the district’s weak financial position, the strong underlying tax base and GO pledge is of limited benefit due to the potential disruption of debt service payments in an insolvency situation. Direct and overlapping debt levels for the district are moderate at approximately $4,000 per capita and 2.9% of assessed value. Amortization is slow as a result of the district’s 2009 issuance of additional GO debt, with 27% of outstanding principal due for payment within 10 years. Debt service requirements for the district are small relative to the size of its operations, and accounted for approximately 2% of expenditures in fiscal 2011. The district is located in eastern Snohomish County, Washington, about 30 miles northeast of Seattle on the outskirts of the Puget Sound region. The district owns and operates Valley General Hospital, the only acute care facility in the district and the Valley General Chemical Dependency Treatment Center.