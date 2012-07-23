TEXT-S&P report on U.S. personal care, consumer services, apparel & tobacco

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 23 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today issued its biannual economic and ratings outlook for the U.S. personal care, consumer services, apparel, and tobacco sectors.

“The credit quality outlook for these sectors is slightly negative for 2012,” said Standard & Poor’s Linda Phelps, primary credit analyst for the report, titled “U.S. Personal Care, Consumer Services, Apparel, And Tobacco Companies Could Face Slower Growth In Global Demand In 2012.”

Standard & Poor’s base-case forecast is for slow growth in the key U.S. macroeconomic factors that influence the consumer products sector, including consumer spending. This, together with the economic recession in Europe and decelerating emerging market growth, will moderate the global demand for consumer products, we believe. In addition, we believe the combination of weakening demand and still-high costs of some commodities (such as fuel and oil based resins) will constrain profits, though some companies will begin to benefit from lower commodity costs (such as cotton and natural gas) during the second half of 2012. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)