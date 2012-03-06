FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: CFCM Anjou ratings discontinued on activity transfer
March 6, 2012 / 5:35 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P: CFCM Anjou ratings discontinued on activity transfer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its
'A+/A-1' long-term and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Caisse Federale
de Credit Mutuel d'Anjou (CFCMA) have been discontinued. This follows the
decision by the local branches of the cooperative Federation du Credit Mutuel
Anjou to join the Caisse Federale de Credit Mutuel (not rated). As a result,
CFCMA's treasury operations, which represented most of its assets and
obligations, have been transferred to 	
Caisse Federale de Credit Mutuel. At the same time, the ratings on CFCMA's 	
certificate of deposit and BMTN (bons a moyen terme negociables or negotiable 	
medium-term notes) programs have been discontinued following full repayment of 	
outstanding debt under both programs. The ratings on CFCMA are no longer 	
subject to ongoing surveillance by Standard & Poor's.

