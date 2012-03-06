TEXT-S&P: CFCM Anjou ratings discontinued on activity transfer

March 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'A+/A-1' long-term and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Caisse Federale de Credit Mutuel d'Anjou (CFCMA) have been discontinued. This follows the decision by the local branches of the cooperative Federation du Credit Mutuel Anjou to join the Caisse Federale de Credit Mutuel (not rated). As a result, CFCMA's treasury operations, which represented most of its assets and obligations, have been transferred to Caisse Federale de Credit Mutuel. At the same time, the ratings on CFCMA's certificate of deposit and BMTN (bons a moyen terme negociables or negotiable medium-term notes) programs have been discontinued following full repayment of outstanding debt under both programs. The ratings on CFCMA are no longer subject to ongoing surveillance by Standard & Poor's.