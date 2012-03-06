FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P may raise Central Parking Corp 'CCC' rating
March 6, 2012 / 5:50 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P may raise Central Parking Corp 'CCC' rating

Overview	
    -- The two largest U.S. parking garage operators, Standard Parking Corp. 	
(unrated) and Central Parking Corp. (CPC), have entered an agreement to merge 	
their operations.	
     -- Standard Parking will assume $210 million of CPC's debt, net of cash 	
acquired, through a $450 million senior secured credit facility; we expect 	
remaining funds to be used primarily for refinancing of Standard Parking's 	
existing debt.	
    -- We have placed our 'CCC' corporate credit rating and all CPC-related 	
ratings on CreditWatch with positive implications.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'CCC' 	
corporate credit rating and all other related ratings on Nashville, 	
Tenn.-based Central Parking Corp. on CreditWatch with positive implications. 	
Standard & Poor's could either raise or affirm the rating when it resolves the 	
CreditWatch listing.	
	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch placement follows the announcement that CPC entered a 	
definitive agreement on Feb. 29, 2012, to merge with Standard Parking Corp. in 	
a transaction totaling $450 million. The boards of directors of both companies 	
have approved the transaction, as have CPC's stockholders, who will own 28% of 	
the combined company and receive $27 million in cash consideration in three 	
years. Completion of the transaction is subject to Standard Parking's 	
stockholders' approval as well as customary closing conditions, including 	
antitrust and other regulatory review and consummation of financing. 	
Management has indicated that it expects to complete the transaction by Sept. 	
30, 2012.	
	
We had previously anticipated that CPC would violate its leverage covenant in 	
the fiscal second quarter of 2012 (ending March; see the summary analysis 	
published Dec. 19, 2011, on RatingsDirect). However, the proposed merger will, 	
in our view, address this risk.	
	
As of Dec. 31, 2011, CPC had about $230 million in total debt outstanding, 	
approximately $5.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, and less than 10% 	
covenant cushions. The proposed transaction and recapitalization, in our view, 	
creates a combined company with a pro forma adjusted-leverage ratio (total 	
debt to EBITDA), including lease adjustments, in the mid-8x area, and we 	
expect cushion on the new covenants to be 10%-20%.	
	
CreditWatch	
The CreditWatch listing reflects our expectation that credit metrics would 	
improve upon completion of the merger transaction. We also believe liquidity 	
will improve as we expect the new credit facility's covenants will be less 	
restrictive. 	
	
We could raise or affirm our ratings following our analysis of the combined 	
entity's business and financial profile, and if the company has sufficient 	
covenant headroom, at the closing of the transaction.	
	
We would withdraw our ratings if CPC's existing debt is repaid, which we 	
currently anticipate.	
	

Ratings List	
Ratings Put On CreditWatch	
                            To                 From	
Central Parking Corp.	
 Corporate credit rating    CCC/Watch Pos/--   CCC/Negative/--	
 Senior secured	
  First-lien term loan      CCC/Watch Pos      CCC	
    Recovery rating         3                  3	
  Synthetic letter 	
  of credit                 CCC/Watch Pos      CCC	
    Recovery rating         3                  3	
  Revolving credit          CCC/Watch Pos      CCC	
    Recovery rating         3                  3	
  Second-lien term loan     CC/Watch Pos       CC	
    Recovery rating         6                  6

