TEXT-S&P says bank spreads remain wider than prerecession values

July 23 - Since the financial crisis, which started in early 2008, borrowing costs for banks and brokerages has been high, especially following the U.S. debt-ceiling crisis last summer, said an article published today by Standard & Poor’s Global Fixed Income Research, titled “Wider Bank Spreads Continue To Reflect High Risk Premiums.”

Over the past year, investment-grade bank spreads have averaged 331 basis points (bps), compared with a prerecession moving average of 121 bps for 2007. “Complex domestic and foreign economic and political factors have only exacerbated the issue,” said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor’s Global Fixed Income Research. “These factors include the recent LIBOR scandal, which caused investors to distance themselves from banks even further, resulting in significantly wider spreads.”

In our recent potential bond downgrades report, we noted that banks have the second highest current negative bias of any sector, at 28%, and is one of only three sectors where the sector’s current negative bias exceeds its historical average (see Credit Trends: Bond Downgrade Potential In Emerging And Developed Markets, Including The U.S. And Europe: The Count Continues To Increase, published July 9, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). For banks, this differential is 11% higher than the historical average of 17% (since 1995). Negative bias is the proportion of issuers with negative outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch negative.