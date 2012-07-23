CORRECTED-S&P may cut NRG Energy Inc corporate credit rating

(Corrects headline to cut from raise) (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- U.S. independent power producer NRG Energy Inc. and GenOn Energy Inc. announced that they have signed a definitive agreement to combine the two companies in a $5.8 billion stock-for-stock tax-free transaction. -- We placed the 'BB-' corporate credit rating on NRG on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- The CreditWatch listing indicates that we could either lower or affirm the ratings. Rating Action On July 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB-' corporate credit rating on NRG Energy Inc. on CreditWatch with negative implications. The CreditWatch listing indicates that we could either lower or affirm the ratings following the completion of our review. Princeton, N.J.-based NRG had about $10.1 billion of long-term debt as of March 31, 2012. Nonrecourse corporate debt was $7.95 billion. Rationale The CreditWatch listings follow the announcement that NRG and GenOn Energy Inc. have agreed to merge in an all-stock transaction offer at an exchange ratio of 0.1216 shares of NRG for each share of GenOn, or a premium of about 20% on GenOn's closing price on July 20, 2012. According to the merger terms, GenOn will combine with and into an excluded project subsidiary of NRG (a nonguarantor). We expect the transaction to require regulatory approvals from Texas, New York, and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The companies will also submit notice of the merger to the California Public Utilities Commission and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission as well as premerger notification to the U.S. Dept. of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act. The structure permitted under indentures requires no debtholder approvals from either NRG or GenOn debtholders. While GenOn's debt will to remain nonrecourse with respect to NRG's first-lien facilities, we will consolidate GenOn's debt while assessing the combined company. A shared services agreement between both companies will enable the value of synergies to be captured by NRG at the parent level. The companies expect the merger to close in the first quarter of 2013. Following the exchange, NRG's existing shareholders will own about 71% of the pro forma company. Given that GenOn's business risk profile is weaker than that of NRG, the business risk profile of the combination could weaken. Still, offsetting factors include benefits of scope and scale that provide a power generation platform for NRG's retail business to expand in the Northeast. We will reassess the pro forma company's strategy to establish the pro forma's business risk profile. There are both negatives and positives from a credit perspective that will influence a final outcome: -- The combined company will have a capacity of more than 47 gigawatts and offer geographical diversity and scale across several markets, providing the combination the opportunity to participate in PJM Interconnection, California, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), and New England Power Pool--the largest deregulated power markets in the U.S. -- The combination will have an improved dispatch profile with a better mix of base load, mid-merit, and peaking facilities in regions where it owns generation with the ability to better capitalize on wholesale market movements, in our view. -- The combined company's financial measures are weaker than NRG's without any delevering as part of the merger. Management proposes to reduce debt at the pro forma company by a minimum $1 billion, which may offset the weaker financials. Each company currently has significant excess cash on hand and the stand-alone NRG continues to generate free cash flow, even under our price deck. -- Under the terms of GenOn Energy Holdings Inc.s debt, about $2.5 billion in senior unsecured notes and $690 million in term loans have a change-of-control acceleration event at the option of the lenders. An acquisition may require refinancing or repricing of this debt. Management proposes to retire the current outstanding $690 million term loan at GenOn. The combination will have cash-on-hand and a $1.6 billion bridge loan to address additional liquidity requirements should lenders exercise the put option. -- Management estimates that the pro forma combination will drive $300 million in annual transaction benefits, and merger savings are estimated at a significant 43% of GenOn's current EBITDA levels. -- While management has identified $200 million of measurable and actionable merger synergies, it will have to demonstrate its ability to harness the expected synergies. Reduced leverage of at least $1 billion and other collateral synergies should drive an additional $100 million of annual incremental cash flow benefits. -- The current plan includes the elimination of GenOn's existing $788 million revolving credit facility. We will assess if the existing $2.3 billion credit facility and excess cash on hand will be adequate to support the combined business. Current ratings on NRG predominantly reflect the company's fundamental exposure to volatile commodity markets and weakening financial risk profile, balanced by a hedging program and ongoing efforts by the company to reduce the influence of natural gas price volatility on its cash flows. In addition, the presence of the retail business--which is somewhat countercyclical to wholesale generation--gives the company a "fair" business risk profile. The recovery rating on the senior secured and senior unsecured notes is '1' and '3', representing very high recovery of principal (90% to 100%) and meaningful recovery of principal (50% to 70% recovery), respectively. While the company expects expanding heat rates in ERCOT, improved New York capacity prices, and higher heat rates in the West to offset the drag on margins, we believe execution risks are meaningful, given the setback NRG had in its retail operations in Texas last summer due to extended hot weather. We also believe weather-driven demand remains weak, and that the commodity environment is uncertain resulting in an increasing pressure on NRG's financial profile. We expect NRG to maintain an appropriate financial profile, for which a key factor will be the bounce-back of power markets in its key Texas market, and how NRG manages its capital allocation between growth, debt pay-down, and capital returns to shareholders. NRG's trailing 12-month performance ended June 2012 will likely lag our expectation despite a strong second quarter. That, and the backwardated EBITDA profile for 2012, have resulted in adjusted FFO to debt declining to about 11% for the 12 months ended December 2011 (these ratios deconsolidate the solar business) and still remain low at about 12% by year-end 2012. Despite weaker financials, we still view NRG's financial risk profile is "aggressive" because we believe ratios will likely improve in 2012 as a result of heat-rate expansion in the ERCOT region and as solar investments commence distributions. In our forecast we stress market heat rates and gas prices. We assume natural gas prices remain low ($2.00 and $2.75 per million Btu (mmBtu) in 2012 and 2013, respectively) and market heat rates lower by about 1,000 Btu per kilowatt-hour (kWh) than current implied forwards. We expect adjusted funds from operations (FFO) interest coverage and adjusted FFO to debt of about 2.3x and 13%, respectively, in the 2012-2014 period. Important from the weakening financial risk profile perspective is that the company remains free cash flow positive (when we deconsolidate the solar projects) under our price sensitivities, with free cash flow estimates at a low of $200 million in 2012, but rising to about $300 million by 2014. Debt/EBITDA also remains under 5.5x through 2014, even under Standard & Poor's sensitivity. Notably, leverage does not decline as much as in earlier years due to the elimination of the 50% excess cash flow sweep as part of the refinancing of NRG's first-lien facilities. NRG's hedging program has been strong in the past two years and has allowed the company to maintain a relatively stronger financial profile compared with other independent power producers. However, while NRG has aggressively hedged its base-load generation into 2015, these hedges are at significantly lower prices resulting in a backwardated EBITDA for its wholesale business. Magnifying this challenge is NRG's large investment program in gas and solar power projects. However, these projects will supplant the above-mentioned decline in cash flows with contracted cash flows. On the flip side, the inability of the ERCOT market to motivate generators to build adequate capacity is resulting in heat-rate expansion and periods of scarcity, which NRG will benefit from. On balance, despite the fact that Texas accounts for about 80% of NRG's operating income, the roll-off of hedges and the low natural gas prices will mean that cash flows in 2012-2013 will be weaker than in 2009-2010. The company's financial policy has changed to subsume a broader stakeholder approach. The company reduced corporate debt by $580 million in 2011, but also completed $430 million in share repurchases. Now, the company has established a dividend plan as the primary vehicle for returning capital to shareholders. While the refinancing of the term loan B and credit facility eliminated the 50% cash sweep and modified distribution covenants that would allow NRG to increase capital returns to shareholders, the 2017 notes still somewhat constrain dividends. Liquidity We consider NRG's liquidity to be "strong". The company has abundant liquidity for its operations as well as to fund growth investments over the next 12 to 24 months, even in the event of moderate, unforeseen EBITDA declines. As of March 31, 2012, the company had about $1 billion of cash on hand and $1.1 billion available under its bank and letter of credit (LOC) facilities. The increase in available liquidity was due to $304 million reduction in LOCs due to the sale of 49% interest in Agua Caliente to MidAmerican Energy and the addition of the NRG Repowering credit facility, both in January 2012. The sale of Schkopau, the German fossil unit, resulted in $174 million in net proceeds and has expanded the restricted payment basket and the company has instituted the first quarterly dividend of 9 cents per share (or about $80 million annually). Overall, NRG's ratio of sources to uses is strong at more than 2.4x over the next 12 months, substantially more than the 1.2x required for the "adequate" category, and sources substantially exceed uses even with a 20% decline in EBITDA. NRG's ability to use "right-way risk" asset pledges to collateralize counterparties in lieu of cash or LOCs significantly mitigates liquidity risks when commodity prices rise. The EBITDA cushion in NRG's covenants is about 25%. NRG has a generally satisfactory standing in credit markets, but credit default swap spreads have widened as gas prices have declined. Management has been prudent about liquidity, having maintained substantial cash balances in addition to unused bank lines and right-way-risk facilities during the past two years. In July 2011, NRG replaced its senior credit facility, consisting of its term loan facility, revolving credit facility, and funded LOC facility, with a new senior secured facility that included a $2.3 billion revolver maturing July 2016 and $1.6 billion term loan maturing July 2018. Recovery analysis NRG's first-lien credit facilities carry a recovery rating of '1' (90% to 100% recovery if a payment default occurs) and are rated two notches above the company's 'BB-' corporate credit rating. Unsecured debt carries a recovery rating of '3' (50% to 70% recovery in the event of a payment default) and is rated the same as the corporate credit rating. CreditWatch We may resolve the CreditWatch placement before the consummation of the transaction following more detailed analysis of management's capitalization plan and business strategy, but we could resolve the CreditWatch at or near the time of the transaction's completion. We will provide CreditWatch updates from time to time as appropriate. Related Criteria And Research -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Credit FAQ: Standard & Poor's New Approach To Speculative-Grade Ratings, May 13, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative NRG Energy Inc. To From Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Watch Neg/-- BB-/Negative/-- Senior Secured BB+/Watch Neg BB+ Recovery Rating 1 Senior Unsecured BB-/Watch Neg BB- Recovery Rating 3 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)