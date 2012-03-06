FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Berry Petroleum snr unsecured loan
#Market News
March 6, 2012 / 6:20 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Berry Petroleum snr unsecured loan

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'B+' issue-level rating and '5' recovery rating to Denver-based exploration and
production (E&P) company Berry Petroluem Inc.'s proposed $600 million
senior unsecured notes due 2022. The issue-level rating is one notch below the
corporate credit rating on the company. The '5' recovery rating indicates our
expectation of a modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of default. The
company expects to use the proceeds to redeem the $200 million senior
subordinated notes due 2016, tender for $150 million of its 2014 notes, and use
the remaining balance to reduce outstanding borrowings under its senior secured
revolving credit facility. 	
	
At the same time, we lowered the issue ratings on the company's outstanding 	
unsecured notes to 'B+' from 'BB-' and revised the recovery rating to '5' from 	
'3'. The lower ratings are a result of increased secured debt as the company's 	
credit facility was raised to $1.2 billion from $875 million.	
	

The ratings on Berry reflect Standard & Poor's view of its comparatively high 	
operating costs due to its heavy oil operations, its aggressive capital 	
structure, a concentrated reserve base, and the high level of capital 	
intensity and volatility associated with the E&P industry. The ratings also 	
reflect the relatively low-risk nature of the company's reserve base, 	
competitive finding and development costs, and higher proportion of oil 	
production compared with natural gas. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Berry had 	
approximately $1.4 billion in debt outstanding.	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Berry Petroleum Co.	
 Corporate Credit Rating              BB-/Stable/--	
	
New Ratings	
	
Berry Petroleum Co.	
	
 Senior Unsecured	
  $600 mil notes due 2022             B+	
   Recovery Rating                    5	
	
Downgraded; Recovery Rating Revised	
	
Berry Petroleum Co.	
                                      To               From	
 Senior Unsecured notes outstanding   B+               BB-      	
   Recovery Rating                    5                3

