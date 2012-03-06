TEXT-Fitch: Brazil's slowing growth to spur toughened currency stance

March 6 - Brazil's efforts to stem further appreciation of the real (BRL) are likely to continue as economic growth rates slow and yield-seeking foreign capital flows into the country. Fitch Ratings expects the government to remain focused on the need to stimulate domestic demand as export growth remains under pressure in 2012. With capital inflows boosting the value of the real, government policy is likely to be influenced increasingly by exchange rate considerations over coming months. Although the real depreciated significantly after reaching a peak of BRL 1.54/$ last July, the appreciation of the currency by approximately 10% since the start of 2012 is again forcing the government to step up rhetoric and tighten controls on hot money flows as the need to halt a destabilizing appreciation grows. The BRL exchange rate, currently at about 1.75/$, could hurt export competitiveness at a time when slow external demand growth is already weakening trade and current account balances. As exports, industrial output, and GDP growth slows, the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB) may choose to continue easing monetary policy by cutting the benchmark interest rate further. We believe the dominant theme of risk aversion in developed markets and the ongoing impact of central bank liquidity injections in Europe, the U.S., and Japan will likely stimulate a continuation of foreign capital flows into Brazil and other growing Latin American economies. In the face of ongoing exchange rate pressure, governments in these countries may be forced to consider further policy responses without ruling out stricter capital controls then those announced so far. In Brazil, the Ministry of Finance announced last week that it would extend the 6% transaction tax on foreign loans to maturities of three years from two years. In addition, the BCB has intervened in foreign exchange markets recently to curb BRL appreciation. Today's release of fourth-quarter GDP growth figures indicated that the Brazilian economy grew by 0.3% compared with the prior quarter. Full-year 2011 GDP growth reached 2.7%, a sharp slowdown compared with 7.5% in 2010. Fitch expects the economy to recover slightly to 3.2% this year. Brazil's 'BBB' sovereign rating remains well supported by strong international reserves, its net sovereign external creditor position, relative fiscal stability, and a sound banking system. Thus, we continue to view Brazil's credit profile as broadly consistent with sovereign peers rated 'BBB', despite clear signs of weakness in Brazil's near-term macro outlook. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.