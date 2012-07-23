FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 23, 2012 / 8:45 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Booz Allen Hamilton Inc rating to 'BB'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview
     -- We are lowering the rating on U.S. government contractor Booz Allen 
Hamilton following their planned special dividend of up to $1 billion, which 
would lead to a higher pro forma leverage of 3.9x, up from 2.5x on March 31, 
2012.
     -- We are lowering the corporate credit rating to 'BB' from 'BB+' and 
removing the rating from CreditWatch.  
     -- We are assigning an issue-level rating of 'BB' and a recovery rating 
of '3' to the company's proposed $2.25 billion senior secured credit facility, 
which is subject to board approval. 
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation for consistent revenue 
generation and profitability, given the company's long-standing contractual 
relationships with U.S. government agencies, despite headwinds from U.S. 
federal government budget pressures.

Rating Action
On July 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 
credit rating on McLean, Va.-based Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. (BAH) to 'BB' from 
'BB+' and removed the rating from CreditWatch, where we placed it with 
negative implications on July 12, 2012. The outlook is stable.

We are also assigning an issue-level rating of 'BB' and a recovery rating of 
'3' to the company's proposed $2.25 billion senior secured credit facility, 
consisting of a $500 million revolver due 2017, a $500 million term loan A due 
2017, and a $1.25 billion term loan B due 2019. The '3' recovery rating 
indicates that lenders could expect a meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery of 
principal in the event of a payment default. 

Rationale
BAH will use proceeds from the new senior secured loans of $1.75 billion to 
refinance existing debt of about $959 million and partly fund the $1 billion 
special dividend, with the balance of about $260 million from cash on hand. 
The special dividend of about $1 billion is in addition to the approximately 
$200 million special cash dividend the company paid on June 29, 2012. The $500 
million revolving credit facility will be undrawn at close.  The rating change 
reflects the company's higher leverage as a result of the dividend 
recapitalization, with pro forma leverage of 3.9x, up from 2.5x on March 31, 
2012.

The ratings on BAH reflect the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile, 
derived from its long-standing relationships with key intelligence and defense 
organizations. Higher pro forma leverage following the special dividend, 
potential profitability pressures that could arise from an evolving 
competitive landscape for government information technology (IT) contractors, 
and U.S. federal government budgetary pressures contribute to BAH's 
"significant" financial risk profile.

We view the company's business profile as satisfactory, reflecting its 
long-standing relationship with government agencies, long-term contracts, and 
low customer concentration risk. BAH is a provider of technology and 
management consulting services to the U.S. government in the defense, 
intelligence, and civil markets. U.S. federal government budgetary pressures 
are affecting the government contracting business environment. However, we 
believe Booz Allen's solid positions in the established U.S. government 
contracting industry and its diversified and recurring revenue base from more 
than 5,800 contracts and task orders with nearly 1,200 different U.S. 
government agencies should provide operating stability. The average life of 
its contracts is approximately three years. 

Revenues for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012 totaled about $5.9 billion, 
representing a 5% increase over the prior year, with good organic growth 
across all markets. Total backlog, which includes funded, unfunded, and option 
years, represents approximately two years of sales and provides revenue 
visibility for the next two years. BAH's operating performance reflects 
consistent and improving profit margins, with EBITDA margin gradually 
improving from 7.5% in fiscal-year 2010 to about 9.1% in fiscal-year 2012. 
Operating margins have benefited from continued revenue growth and improved 
economies of scale, lower incentive and stock-based compensation costs, and 
lower amortization of intangible assets. Over the near term, we expect modest 
improvements in Booz Allen's profitability as the company continues to focus 
on achieving a higher employee utilization rate and higher profitability from 
subcontracts in the future.  

We continue to view Booz Allen's financial profile as significant. Operating 
lease-adjusted leverage, including outstanding deferred payment obligations as 
debt, would be about 3.9x, at close of the proposed dividend recapitalization 
transaction, up from about 2.6x on March 31, 2012. Given low capital 
expenditure and working capital requirements, we expect BAH to generate good 
discretionary cash flow, over $200 million annually over the next two years. 
We expect the company to use the discretionary cash flow it generates for debt 
reduction--as it did as part of the IPO in late 2010--and for payment of 
regular dividends. The company could consider growth through acquisitions or 
engage in more shareholder-friendly initiatives, such as share repurchases or 
additional special dividend payments. 

Liquidity
BAH has "adequate" liquidity (as defined in our criteria), with sources of 
cash likely to exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Cash sources include 
cash and short-term investment balances in excess of $300 million (after the 
$200 million special dividend paid in June 2012), and expected positive annual 
FOCF over the next year. FOCF is substantial, given the company's low capital 
requirements (less than 2% of revenues). Liquidity is further bolstered by 
availability under the company's new proposed $500 million undrawn revolving 
credit facility. 

Relevant aspects of BAH's liquidity, in our view, are as follows:
     -- We expect sources to be well in excess of uses for the next 12 months, 
in part reflecting no near-term debt maturities.
     -- We expect net sources to be positive over the next year, even with a 
20% decline in EBITDA from March 31, 2012 latest-12-month levels.
     -- We don't expect or incorporate any material acquisitions in the 
current rating.
     -- We expect headroom under financial maintenance covenants in the 
company's credit facilities to remain at or above 20%. 

Outlook
The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectations for moderate organic 
revenue and EBITDA growth over the next year, despite headwinds in the 
government contracting industry and from the U.S. federal budget deficit 
pressures. Although we don't expect it in the near term, we would raise the 
rating to 'BB+' if the company maintains its growth trajectory, lowers debt 
leverage to a sustained level in the low-3x area, and provides additional 
clarity on its long-term strategic plans and financial policy. We could lower 
the rating if revenue growth falls significantly because of U.S. federal 
government budget pressures to cut spending and if profitability decreases 
because of increased competition or significant contract losses, leading to 
leverage in excess of 4.5x. Similarly, additional debt-financed dividend or 
share repurchases leading to that leverage level could also cause a downgrade.

Ratings List
Downgraded; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB/Stable/--       BB+/Watch Neg/--

Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.
 Senior Secured                         BBB-               
   Recovery Rating                      2

New Rating

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.
 Senior Secured
  US$500 mil term A bank ln due 2017    BB                 
   Recovery Rating                      3                  
  US$500 mil revolver bank ln due 2017  BB                 
   Recovery Rating                      3                  
  US$1.25 bil term B bank ln due 2019   BB                 
   Recovery Rating                      3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
