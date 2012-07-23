TEXT-Fitch affirms Cave Creek USD No. 93, Arizona

July 23 - Fitch Ratings takes the following rating action on the Cave Creek Unified School District (USD) No. 93, Arizona (the district) bonds: --$17.3 million school improvement bonds affirmed at ‘AA’. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are general obligation (GO) bonds of the district, secured by an unlimited ad valorem tax pledge. KEY RATING DRIVERS SOUND FINANCIAL POSITION: The district has historically maintained healthy reserves by managing its expenditure budget in line with enrollment and revenue trends. Staffing reductions, contract management savings, energy conservation and facility consolidations are among the cost saving measures implemented during the past several years. TAX BASE CONTRACTION: The recessionary decline in the area’s construction and housing markets led to a sharp drop in the fiscal 2011 tax base, reflecting a two-year lag in actual economic performance. Management expects further secondary assessed valuation (SAV) losses prior to a projected recovery in fiscal 2015, which Fitch notes is consistent with reported regional trends. LOW DEBT BURDEN: The district is an infrequent borrower with a low debt burden. Pension costs are affordable and well funded. WEALTHY, TAX AVERSE DISTRICT: Measures of income and wealth trend higher than county, state and national averages. Similar to regional trends, the district’s population has rejected budget override proposals in recent years to maintain lower tax levies. The district does not anticipate holding another election in the near term. CHARTER SCHOOL LAUNCH: Four of the district’s five elementary schools will transition to a charter status in fiscal 2013 which will provide expanded educational offerings and increased state funding. The state of Arizona excludes local tax levies in the equalization formula applied to charter schools, thus providing the district with a funding source not available to district schools. CREDIT PROFILE RESIDENTIAL PHOENIX-METROPOLITAN DISTRICT The district is in northeastern Maricopa County, serving the cities of Carefree, Cave Creek and Scottsdale (rated ‘AAA’ by Fitch with a Stable Outlook) and within close proximity to Phoenix, the largest population center in the state. Population in the district increased almost 60% between 2000 and the 2010 census to more than 56,000, accompanied by gains in residential and commercial development, although enrollment has slowed over the past several years with a nominal dip in fiscal 2011. The recession and subsequent collapse of the regional housing market impacted the largely residential district with a 15% decline in fiscal 2011 SAV, which reflects a two year lag in relation to economic activity. Management anticipates a cumulative decline of approximately 50% prior to recovery in fiscal 2015; however, Fitch takes comfort from the substantial size of the tax base and relatively low tax rate currently in effect. The district is wealthy as measured by a market value per capita of $392,000 (fiscal 2011) and above average measures of income. The citizenry has displayed an aversion to increasing local taxes in support of education, as most recently evidenced in November 2011, with rejection (by 55%) of the district’s request for an override levy. As a result of the failed override election, the district’s tax revenues will be reduced by $1 million per year beginning in fiscal 2013, with a total cumulative $3 million loss by fiscal 2015. PROACTIVE FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT The district’s fiscal 2011 revenues declined by 5% to $34.3 million primarily due to budgeted lower property tax revenues. To address the shortfall, management implemented cost saving measures including the closure of a middle school, and energy conservation savings, which supplemented the ongoing savings from fiscal 2010 associated with staffing reductions. The district’s healthy year end fiscal 2011 unrestricted (total of assigned, unassigned and committed funds) general fund balance of $7 million (19.5% of spending and transfers out) reflects the implementation of Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB) Statement No. 54, which reclassified other funds into the general fund. Management anticipates a $7 million unrestricted general fund balance at fiscal year end 2012 based on break even results. The fiscal 2013 budget includes cost reductions to offset the loss of override levies and a phase-in of charter school funding. The public, state-funded charter school format will provide additional academic choices to pupils. Management reports that when state funding is fully implemented in fiscal 2014, the charter schools will provide the district with an additional $3.5 million in state aid, without increased costs or financial requirements. LOW DEBT BURDEN The district’s annual debt service accounts for a low 5% of general fund expenditures. Debt per capita is moderate at $2,670, and a low .7% of market value, with above average amortization (71% in 10 years). Management does not anticipate new debt in the near term and has adequate capacity in its current footprint, which includes the addition of 12 new classrooms in fiscal 2013. The district participates in a state-sponsored, cost-sharing multiple-employer pension program. The state established annual contribution levels, and the district’s contributions equal the required amounts; the program’s funding level at fiscal 2011 year-end was satisfactory. Retirees are able to secure post-employment healthcare benefits (OPEB) from the Arizona State Retirement System on a pay basis.