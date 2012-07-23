TEXT-Fitch rates Upper Iowa University revs

July 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a ‘BBB’ rating to $46.27 million of private college facility revenue bonds, series 2012 issued by the Iowa Higher Education Loan Authority (IHELA) on behalf of Upper Iowa University (UIU). The series 2012 bonds are expected to price via negotiated sale on or about the week of Aug. 6. Bond proceeds will be utilized to fund a variety of residential, academic and infrastructure construction, renovation and improvements on the university’s Fayette campus; pay costs of issuance; fund capitalized interest through March 2015; and fund a debt service reserve (DSR). In addition, Fitch affirms the ‘BBB’ rating on $44.29 million outstanding IHELA private college facility revenue and refunding bonds. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are an unsecured general obligation of the university, payable from all legally available resources. KEY RATING DRIVERS STABLE CREDIT CHARACTERISTICS: The ‘BBB’ rating reflects UIU’s historically solid operating performance, bolstered by healthy enrollment trends, and adequate pro forma debt service coverage. Counterbalancing factors include a high pro forma debt burden and a limited financial cushion. CONSERVATIVE FISCAL MANAGEMENT SUPPORTS OBLIGATIONS: The university’s track record of solid operating performance is underpinned by conservative fiscal management practices. Fitch considers this active management to be integral to UIU’s ability to successfully absorb the heightened debt-related costs without commensurately narrowing its annual operating margin. LEVERAGED BALANCE SHEET: UIU’s balance sheet resources provide a limited financial cushion against the university’s increasing financial obligations, including debt. While Fitch recognizes the strategic importance of the financed projects, the accompanying financial burden is somewhat aggressive for an institution rated within the ‘BBB’ category. CREDIT PROFILE The series 2012 bond issuance will fund the highest priority facilities needs associated with the university’s current strategic plan. While the university believes that these projects are integral to maintaining and strengthening its competitive market position, the cost of the projects substantially increases the university’s debt burden, nearly doubling the total outstanding debt level from $48.3 million to approximately $94.6 million. Maximum annual debt service (MADS) will increase commensurately, to $6.5 million (due in 2038), which represents a high 11.2% of fiscal 2011 operating revenues. Fitch considered this additional leverage during its last surveillance review, in May of 2012, which resulted in a downgrade to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB+'. UIU’s primary financial strength, its history of positive operating results, partially mitigates concerns regarding the increased debt burden. In fiscal 2011, the university generated an 11.3% operating surplus, with net income available for debt service providing 1.6x pro forma MADS. Fitch views this level of coverage as adequate for UIU’s current rating level. Given that the residential housing portion of the project will begin generating revenue beginning in fiscal 2013, Fitch expects UIU to maintain coverage at or near these levels going forward. Despite its operating strength, UIU has historically maintained a limited financial cushion which will be further pressured by the additional debt. In fiscal 2011, the university’s available funds, defined by Fitch as cash and investments not permanently restricted, grew by 35.8% to $21.8 million. This level of available funds represented 42.8% of fiscal 2011 operating expenses and just 23.1% of pro forma debt, both of which are somewhat low compared to the medians for ‘BBB’ rated institutions. UIU was founded in 1857 in Fayette, Iowa. The university offers both undergraduate and graduate level programming at its residential Fayette campus, 20 educational extension centers in the Midwest, three international campuses, and distance education center. UIU’s use of multiple education delivery modalities is viewed favorably, as demand for the different modalities is not correlated. With six distinct starting points during each academic year, students take two full-credit courses over eight-week terms providing flexibility to meet degree requirements. The university enrolled 6,786 headcount students during its first eight-week term, and a total of 10,080 headcount students over the course of the six, eight-week terms in the 2011-12 academic year.