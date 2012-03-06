FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Drug Royalty LP 1 2012-1 notes
#Market News
March 6, 2012 / 9:16 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Drug Royalty LP 1 2012-1 notes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

OVERVIEW	
     -- Drug Royalty LP 1's issuance is a CDO securitization backed by royalty 	
revenue from 18 royalty streams on 14 patent-protected drugs and technologies.	
     -- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A notes.	
     -- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's timely 	
interest and ultimate principal payments, the expected value of the 	
collateral's cash flow, legal and payment structures, DRI Capital Inc.'s 	
servicing ability, among other factors.	
 	
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) March 6, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 	
today assigned its preliminary ratings to Drug Royalty LP 1's $195 million 	
class A fixed- and floating-rate secured notes series 2012-1 due July 15, 2024 	
(see list).	
	
The note issuance is a collateralized debt obligation securitization backed by 	
royalty revenue from 18 royalty streams on 14 patent-protected drugs and 	
technologies.	
	
The preliminary ratings are based on information as of March 6, 2012. 	
Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that 	
differ from the preliminary ratings.	
	
The preliminary ratings reflect our view of: 	
     -- The likelihood that timely interest and ultimate principal payments 	
will be made on or before the legal final maturity date.	
     -- The drug marketers' and distributors' estimated credit quality.	
     -- The expected value of the collateral's cash flow, which consists of 	
royalty payments from U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved 	
(FDA-approved) drugs or patent-protected technologies.	
     -- The transaction's legal and payment structures.	
     -- DRI Capital Inc.'s servicing ability.	
     -- The interest and currency rate swap hedges with Wells Fargo Bank N.A. 	
and Morgan Stanley Capital Services (MSCS). The series 2012-1 notes' 	
performance is linked to the issuer credit ratings on Wells Fargo Bank and 	
MSCS. Therefore, if we lower our rating on any of the counterparties below the 	
ratings on the class A-1 and A-2 notes, we may also lower the ratings on the 	
transaction. Currently, MSCS and Wells Fargo have long-term issuer credit 	
ratings of 'A-' and 'AA-', respectively, which correspond to one and two 	
rating categories higher than the ratings on the notes.	
     -- The liquidity reserve account, which will have a target balance of six 	
months' interest and hedge payments.	
     -- The overcollateralization, which provides credit support to the notes. 	
 	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Presale: Drug Royalty LP 1 - Series 2012-1, published March 6, 2012.	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011.	
     -- CIR (Cox-Ingersoll-Ross) Interest Rate Model, published Nov 3, 2010.	
     -- New Issue: Drug Royalty L.P. 1, published Nov. 21, 2007. 	
     -- U.S. Corporate Securitization Transactions, published Oct 24, 2006.	
     -- Modeling Unhedged Foreign Exchange Risk In Structured Ratings, 	
published Nov. 20, 2000.	
	
 	
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED	
	
Drug Royalty LP 1 	
Series 2012-1	
 	
Class       Rating        Amount	

A-1         BBB (sf)        78.0	
A-2         BBB (sf)       117.0

