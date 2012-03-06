FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Quadra FNX Mining Ltd
March 6, 2012 / 10:07 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P rates Quadra FNX Mining Ltd

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
     -- The C$3 billion cash acquisition of Vancouver-based Quadra FNX Mining 	
Ltd. by KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (KGHM; not rated) closed on March 5, 2012.	
     -- As a result, we have revised the CreditWatch implications to positive 	
from developing, indicating that we could raise or affirm the ratings in the 	
near term. 	
     -- The CreditWatch revision is based on what we see as limited downside 	
rating risk stemming from the acquisition, as well as the prospects of a 	
higher rating for Quadra FNX pending our assessment of the interplay between 	
Quadra FNX's credit profile and that of its new parent, KGHM.	
     -- We will resolve the CreditWatch after assessing parent-subsidiary 	
links and the new parent's plans for Quadra FNX.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its CreditWatch 	
implications on Vancouver-based Quadra FNX to positive from developing, 	
meaning that we could raise or affirm the ratings.	
	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch follows the completion of the acquisition of Quadra FNX by 	
KGHM in a C$3 billion all-cash transaction (not including Quadra FNX's US$500 	
million senior unsecured notes). In resolving the CreditWatch on Quadra FNX, 	
we will assess the parent-subsidiary relationship between the company and KGHM 	
and evaluate potential changes in financial policies.	
	
We believe that the acquisition should strengthen Quadra FNX's credit profile, 	
potentially by more than one notch, given our expectation that the company 	
represents a significant strategic asset for its unrated, but large and 	
well-capitalized foreign parent. We believe that KGHM should continue to 	
generate strong free operating cash flows at current metals prices, enabling 	
the company to direct financial resources to Quadra FNX, potentially 	
positioning it as a growth vehicle. On a consolidated basis, we expect the 	
combined entity should produce over 1.1 billion pounds of mined copper 	
(excluding by-product credits) per year from a geographically diversified 	
asset base supported by a solid aggregate reserve life.	
	
The determining factors on the degree of credit enhancement for Quadra FNX 	
from its ownership by KGHM include, but are not limited to, an assessment of 	
Quadra FNX's strategic importance to KGHM, potential changes in management 	
structure or governance, the financial capacity and willingness of KGHM to 	
support Quadra FNX. We do not anticipate that the change-of-control clause in 	
Quadra FNX's rated US$500 million senior unsecured secured notes will compel 	
any meaningful redemptions, given that the notes are trading well above the 	
change-of-control price of 101% of face value.	
	
CreditWatch	
We will resolve the CreditWatch within the next 90 days after assessing the 	
key links between Quadra FNX and KGHM.	
	
Ratings List	
Quadra FNX Mining Ltd.	
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Positive/Recovery Rating Unchanged	
                          To                  From	
Corporate credit rating   B+/Watch Pos/--     B+/Watch Dev/--	
Senior unsecured debt     BB-/Watch Pos       BB-/Watch Dev	
 Recovery rating          2                   2	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

