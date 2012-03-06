FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P may still raise Lam Research ratings
#Market News
March 6, 2012 / 10:22 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P may still raise Lam Research ratings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Overview	
     -- The ratings on U.S. semiconductor manufacturing equipment provider Lam 	
Research remain on CreditWatch with positive implications following its	
announcement that it will merge with Novellus Systems Inc. in a 	
stock-for-stock transaction valued at about $3.3 billion expected to close in 	
the second calendar quarter of 2012.	
     -- We expect that Lam Research's business risk profile will improve as a 	
result of materially better product diversity. 	
     -- Pro forma leverage will rise only moderately despite the merger and 	
significant planned share repurchases.	
     -- We are keeping all our ratings on Lam Research, including the 'BB+' 	
corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is keeping 	
all of its ratings on Lam Research Corp., including the 'BB+' corporate credit 	
rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications, where they were placed on 	
Dec. 15, 2011.	
	
Rationale	
Lam Research is a global producer of plasma etch and single-wafer cleaning 	
tools used to manufacture memory, logic, and micro-electromechanical system 	
devices.	
	
We placed Lam Research's ratings on CreditWatch following the announcement 	
that the company will merge with Novellus Systems Inc. (unrated) in a 	
stock-for-stock transaction valued at about $3.3 billion or 1.125 shares of 	
Lam Research for each share of Novellus. We expect the proposed merger to 	
improve our view of Lam Research's business risk profile as the company 	
expands its leadership positions beyond its previously narrow business focus 	
in plasma etch and single-wafer clean segments of the semiconductor wafer 	
equipment addressable market. Novellus is a leader in deposition and surface 	
preparation semiconductor equipment, with sales and EBITDA at approximately 	
half Lam Research's size.  	
	
Additionally, Lam Research anticipates significant cost synergies as a result 	
of the transaction. We are likely to view the combined business profile as 	
"satisfactory", while we consider Lam Research's current business "fair" (both 	
terms as defined in our criteria).  	
	
Pro forma for the transaction, funded debt will increase due to the existing 	
$700 million of Novellus debt, thereby increasing pro forma debt-to-EBITDA to 	
1.6x from about 1.0x (for Lam Research stand-alone) at the quarter ended Dec. 	
31, 2011. Cash was about $3.1 billion at the end of calendar year 2011, a 	
portion of which the company will use to fund its $1.6 billion share 	
repurchase program, along with excess cash flow generated in the interim 	
period prior to an expected second-quarter 2012 closing date.   	
	
CreditWatch	
We will continue to monitor the progress of the transaction. As part of our 	
review, we will also reassess the company's business and financial risk 	
profiles, as well as its financial policies and future growth strategies. 	
Based on a preliminary assessment of the combined company's business profile 	
and pro forma capital structure, an upgrade to investment grade is the most 	
likely outcome, given the current transaction parameters.	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Remaining On CreditWatch Positive	
	
Lam Research Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB+/Watch Pos/--  	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB+/Watch Pos     	
   Recovery Rating                      3

