TEXT-Fitch rates KB Home's $250 mln debt issue
July 24, 2012

TEXT-Fitch rates KB Home's $250 mln debt issue

July 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'B+/RR4' rating to KB 
Home's (NYSE: KBH) $250 million senior notes due 2022. The Rating
Outlook is Negative. This issuance extends a meaningful portion of KBH's
maturities to 2022 and improves the ratio of cash to remaining 2013 - 2016
maturities, although at the cost of higher interest rates.

The issue will be ranked on a pari passu basis with other senior unsecured debt.
Proceeds from the new debt issue will be used to fund the recently announced 
cash tender offers for any and all of its 5.75% senior notes due 2014, and up to
$150 million in aggregate principal amount, less the amount of 2014 notes 
accepted for purchase, of its 5.875% senior notes due 2015 and 6.25% senior 
notes due 2015. Any remaining net proceeds from the offering will be used for 
general corporate purposes, which may include the purchase from time to time of 
any remaining 2014 and 2015 notes.

KBH's ratings reflect the moderately stronger prospects for the housing sector 
in 2012 as well as the successful execution of its business model, its 
leadership role in constructing and marketing energy efficient homes, its 
conservative building practices, its effective utilization of return on invested
capital criteria as a key element of its operating model, and the resolution of 
the South Edge liabilities. The ratings also take into account KBH's sharp 
contraction in liquidity since the end of fiscal 2010. 

The Negative Outlook incorporates KBH's current over-exposure to the credit 
challenged entry level market (65% of the total), underperformance relative to 
its peers in certain operational and financial categories during recent 
quarters, and capital structure which remains in some flux as a result of the 
company's multi-step financing plan.

Builder and investor enthusiasm have for the most part surged so far in 2012. 
However, housing metrics have not entirely kept pace. Year-over-year (yoy) 
comparisons have been solidly positive on a consistent basis. However, 
month-to-month statistics (single-family starts, new home sales, and existing 
home sales) have been erratic and, at times, below expectations. In any case, 
year to date these housing metrics are well above 2011 levels. As Fitch has 
noted in the past, recovery will likely occur in fits and starts.

Fitch's housing forecasts for 2012 have been raised since the beginning of the 
year, but still assume only a moderate rise off a very low bottom. In a slowly 
growing economy with relatively similar distressed home sales competition, less 
competitive rental cost alternatives, and new home inventories at historically 
low levels, single-family housing starts should improve about 12%, while new 
home sales increase approximately 10.5% and existing home sales grow 5.6%. 
Further moderate improvement is forecast for 2013.

 

KBH employs what it labels as the KBnxt operational business model. This 
strategy includes regular detailed product preference surveys, primarily 
acquisition of developed and entitled land in markets with high growth 
potential, generally commencement of construction of a home only after a 
purchase contract has been signed, establishment of an even-flow production, 
pricing homes to compete with existing homes, and utilizing design centers to 
customize homes to the preferences of home buyers. Also, KBH strives to be among
the top five builders or, in very large markets, top 10 homebuilders in order to
have access to the best land and subcontractors.

Most of KBH's communities now feature the 'Open Series' product designs which 
have been value engineered to reduce production costs and cycle times, enabling 
the company to more effectively compete on price with existing homes in the 
current market. Also, KBH is one of a handful of public builders aggressively 
marketing energy efficient homes as a way of differentiating its homes from 
other builders' product and existing homes for sale. 

The company maintains a 7.4-year supply of lots (based on last 12 months 
deliveries), 73.3% of which are owned and the balance controlled through 
options. (The options share of total lots controlled is down sharply over the 
past five years as the company has written off substantial numbers of options.)

KBH's most recent credit metrics, while improving in certain cases, remain 
stressed. Debt to capitalization was 81.1% as of May 31, 2012, up from 78.2% at 
year-end 2011. Net debt to capitalization was 77.4%, up from 72.5% as of Nov. 
30, 2011. Debt to LTM EBITDA, excluding real estate impairments, was 28.0x times
(x) and was 37.0x at the end of 2011. Funds from operations (FFO) adjusted 
leverage was 24.2x at the conclusion of the 2012 second quarter and 21.7x a year
earlier. Adjusted interest coverage was 0.5x as of May 31, 2012 and 0.9x as of 
May 31, 2011, while FFO interest coverage was 0.5x as of May 31, 2012, down from
0.7x the prior year. The gross inventory has been stable in 2012 and 2011 at 
0.7x. The sales value of backlog represented 40% of construction debt at the 
conclusion of the 2012 second quarter, up from 30% a year ago.

KBH's unrestricted cash and equivalent was sharply reduced during the past year 
and a half from $904.4 million at Nov. 30, 2010 to $415.0 million at Nov. 30, 
2011 and $314.3 million at May 31, 2012. The reduction in cash position largely 
resulted from land and development spending, repayment of maturing senior notes 
and other debt and $251.9 million in payments relating to legal matters 
surrounding the South Edge, LLC joint venture. The company currently has 
adequate liquidity to fund working capital and debt service. The challenge in 
2012 will be to absorb annual interest expense of about $130 million and manage 
land and development expenditures to a level that does not meaningfully deplete 
the current cash position. 

The company reported $89.9 million negative cash flow from operations (CFFO) 
during the first half of 2012 despite positive CFFO of $19.7 million for the 
second quarter. On a LTM basis CFFO was a negative $166.1 million. For all of 
fiscal 2012, Fitch expects KBH to be $50 - 75 million cash flow negative. The 
company is likely to spend about $550 million on land and development this year.
It expended $553 million in 2011 and $478 million in 2010. 

KBH terminated its revolving credit facility, effective March 31, 2010. 
Consistent with Fitch's comment on certain homebuilders' termination and 
reduction of revolving credit facilities, in the absence of a revolving credit 
line, a consistently higher level of cash and equivalents than was typical 
should be maintained on the balance sheet, especially in these still uncertain 
times. 

As of May 31, 2012, KBH had an investment of $121.4 million in eight 
unconsolidated joint ventures (JVs). These JVs have no debt.

During the 2011 fourth quarter, the bankruptcy and lender-related legal matters 
concerning South Edge, LLC and KBH's obligations with respect to those matters 
were essentially resolved. A $6.6 million gain on loan guaranty during the 
fourth quarter reflected the consummation of a consensual plan of reorganization
of South Edge, LLC that was confirmed by a bankruptcy court in November 2011 and
included, among other things, the satisfaction of a limited several repayment 
guaranty the company provided to the administrative agent for the lenders to 
South Edge, LLC. In connection with the reorganization plan and the settlement 
of other South Edge-related legal matters, KBH made payments of $251.9 million 
in the fourth quarter of 2011.

 

Future ratings and Outlooks will be influenced by broad housing market trends as
well as company specific activity, such as trends in land and development 
spending, general inventory levels, speculative inventory activity (including 
the impact of high cancellation rates on such activity), gross and net new order
activity, debt levels, free cash flow trends and uses, and the company's cash 
position. 

Negative rating actions could occur if the early stage of the housing recovery 
is not sustained and the company steps up its land and development spending 
prematurely, leading to consistent and significant negative quarterly cash flow 
from operations and a diminished liquidity position below $350 million. 

Underperforming operating metrics could also contribute to a rating action. 
Positive rating actions may be considered if the recovery in housing is 
maintained and is much better than Fitch's current outlook, KB Home shows 
continuous improvement in credit metrics, and maintains a healthy liquidity 
position.

Fitch currently rates KB Home as follows:

--IDR at 'B+/RR4';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'B+/RR4'.
The Outlook is Negative.

