TEXT-S&P affirms Gentiva Health Services
March 6, 2012 / 10:42 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Gentiva Health Services

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview	
    -- Atlanta-based Gentiva Health Services has obtained an amendment to its 	
senior secured credit agreement that loosens financial covenants in 2012 and 	
beyond.	
    -- We expect ongoing revenue contraction, a lower EBITDA margin and 	
nominal free operating cash flows in 2012.	
    -- We are affirming our 'B-' corporate credit rating on Gentiva and 	
removing the rating from CreditWatch.	
    -- We are assigning a stable outlook, reflecting our increased confidence 	
that Gentiva will be able to manage through 2012 while maintaining adequate 	
headroom to its revised covenants.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 6, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services removed its 'B-' 	
corporate credit rating on Atlanta-based Gentiva Health Services Inc. from 	
CreditWatch with negative implications, where it was placed on Nov. 3, 2011. 	
The rating outlook is stable.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Gentiva reflect the company's "vulnerable" business risk 	
profile (as defined in our criteria), based on its significant reliance on 	
Medicare payments that continue to be under pressure, particularly in the home 	
health sector. The rating also reflects the company's "highly leveraged" 	
financial risk profile (as defined in our criteria), arising from the $1 	
billion debt-financed acquisition of hospice provider Odyssey Healthcare in 	
2010. We expect operating trends to remain negative for 2012 due to Medicare 	
reimbursement changes that went into effect on Jan. 1, 2012. We also expect 	
EBITDA margins to continue to erode in 2012--we note that margins slipped 500 	
basis points (bps) from March to December of 2011, because of 2011 Medicare 	
reimbursement changes. However, we expect the company's restructuring efforts 	
and closing of 43 of its home health and hospice locations to mitigate a 	
further EBITDA decline than we project. The amended covenant schedule 	
alleviates concerns about covenant violations. 	
	
We expect revenues to decline by 6% in 2012 and fall further by another 2% in 	
2013. Our revenue projections for 2012 incorporate effective Medicare home 	
health rate cut of 2.3%, additional reductions to Medicare reimbursement for 	
changes in coding, lower payments for high therapy episodes, and fewer 	
locations. These reductions are offset by an increase in hospice Medicare 	
rates of 2.5% and modest growth in admission volume due to Center for Medicare 	
and Medicaid Services' (CMS) relaxing the requirements of physician 	
participation in home health services. We expect EBITDA margins will decline 	
by over 100 bps in 2012. In 2013, we assume sequestration (a 2% 	
across-the-board cut) by Congress will be held. Our expectation incorporates 	
our view that the company's cost realignment initiatives will only partly 	
offset Medicare rate cuts.	
	
Gentiva's vulnerable business risk profile takes into account its heavy 	
exposure to Medicare reimbursement that contributes to about 85% of total 	
revenues. While significant exposure to reimbursement risk has always been a 	
key component of our view of Gentiva's business risk profile, recent changes 	
to home health reimbursement have escalated its significance to the rating. 	
The company faced a rate cut of 4.96% in 2011, more adverse Medicare 	
reimbursement changes in 2012, and expected sequestration in 2013. 	
Additionally, there is further uncertainty on how Medicare will reimburse for 	
home health when rebasing of rates become effective in 2014. Hospice, the 	
company's other business segment, diversifies some of its business risk. 	
Negative publicity from the Senate Finance Committee investigation in 	
suspicious reimbursement practices also weighs on Gentiva's vulnerable 	
business risk profile.	
	
Gentiva's highly leveraged financial risk profile is characterized by 	
lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA of over 5x and funds from operations to debt 	
below 12% as of Dec. 30, 2011. We expect leverage to remain relatively 	
unchanged in the near term, given our expectation of lower EBITDA generation 	
in 2012. Our financial risk profile also incorporates the company's limited 	
free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation in 2011.	
	
Liquidity	
We view Gentiva's liquidity as "less than adequate" (as defined in our 	
criteria). We believe sources of cash are likely to exceed mandatory uses over 	
the next two years.	
	
Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity profile, based on our criteria are:	
     -- We expect sources of liquidity that include about $164 million of cash 	
reserves, the $110 million revolver, and nominal FOCF that we project of about 	
$30 million will exceed uses by 1.2x or more. Sufficient to cover capital 	
expenditures of over $25 million and an upfront principal payment of $50 	
million in connection with the amendment. 	
     -- We expect sources will still exceed uses, even if EBITDA declines by 	
15%.	
     -- We expect the debt covenant cushion on bank-calculated debt to EBITDA 	
and interest rate coverage covenant to be at least 10%.	
     -- We expect the company will have limited availability to absorb 	
low-probability, high-impact events with existing liquidity.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Gentiva, 	
published March 23, 2011, on RatingsDirect. 	
	
Outlook	
Our outlook is stable. We expect cost-containment measures to partially 	
mitigate ongoing revenue declines and that headroom under revised covenants 	
will exceed 10%. An upgrade could occur if Gentiva can demonstrate resilience 	
over 2012 challenges by exceeding our EBITDA base-case scenario. This could be 	
evidenced through success of its cost realignment initiatives and organic 	
growth, leading to improving cushions against covenants and stronger FOCF. 	
	
A downgrade could occur if the company is unable to align costs as we expect, 	
or if operations are further jeopardized as a result of adverse developments 	
in Medicare reimbursement. In this scenario, headroom under recently amended 	
covenants would once again diminish.	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed And Off CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
Gentiva Health Services Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Stable/--       B-/Watch Neg/--	
 Senior Secured                         B                  B/Watch Neg	
   Recovery Rating                      2                  2	
 Senior Unsecured                       CCC                CCC/Watch Neg	
   Recovery Rating                      6                  6

