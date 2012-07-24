FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts several European banks' subordinated debt
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2012 / 3:09 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts several European banks' subordinated debt

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

-- The European Commission has proposed a framework for a bank recovery 
and resolution regime, which in our view reduces the likelihood that 
subordinated debt will benefit from government support to negligible.
     -- We are consequently removing any uplift for potential government 
support from our issue ratings on subordinated instruments to reflect the 
banks' stand-alone credit profiles only. 
     -- We are therefore lowering our ratings, by one or more notches, on 
nondeferrable subordinated debt issued by banks in several European countries.
    
     July 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had lowered
its issue ratings on nondeferrable subordinated debt issued by banks in several
European countries. These rating actions reflect our reading of the European
Commission's (EC's) proposal for a framework for bank recovery and resolution. 

See the ratings list below for a full list of the banks affected. 

On June 6, 2012, the EC published a draft directive on a bank recovery and 
resolution framework. A bail-in tool introduced in this framework will allow 
the government to transfer part of the financial burden of a bank's rescue to 
investors. As stated in our publication of May 10, 2012, "How A Bail-In Tool 
Could Affect Our Ratings On EU Banks," we already anticipated lowering our 
ratings on banks' nondeferrable subordinated bonds as a result of the upcoming 
resolution regime. 

Today we are removing any uplift for potential government support from our 
issue ratings on nondeferrable subordinated instruments issued by banks in 
Europe. The issue ratings now solely reflect the banks' stand-alone credit 
profiles (SACPs). SACPs reflect our view of a bank's credit risk without 
extraordinary support from the government. We believe that by notching from 
the SACP, we better capture the greater likelihood that government 
intervention will not be available to support subordinated debt issues. Until 
recently, notching from the long-term issuer credit rating (ICR) was the norm 
for determining most of our ratings on bank capital instruments.

From our reading of the EC proposal, the likelihood that subordinated debt 
will benefit from government support will become negligible. The upcoming EC 
regulation gives the authorities sufficient flexibility to inhibit the 
performance of subordinated debt without forcing a bank into liquidation, even 
if there were a conflict with terms and conditions. We see an important 
indicator of potential for "bailing in" various regulatory capital 
instruments, including subordinated debt, in the regulators' ability to 
transfer assets and liabilities to other legal entities--such as a bridge 
bank, or a "bad bank"--in a way that could impede the servicing of 
subordinated debt.

To derive the ratings on subordinated bank debt, we deduct one notch from the 
SACP of banks with SACPs in the 'bbb-' category or higher, and two notches if 
the SACP is at 'bb+' or lower. Before these rating actions, we already notched 
our ratings on nondeferrable subordinated bank debt in 10 European countries 
from the SACP, reflecting our assessment of the regulatory and legal 
frameworks in these countries. We will now notch from the SACP in all European 
countries.

The ICR and our ratings on other bank debt are not affected by these rating 
actions. For senior obligations, notwithstanding the proposed directive's 
intention of limiting the cost of bank rescues for taxpayers, we observe that 
the proposed directive does not prohibit extraordinary support and we would 
need to understand governments' intentions and incentives as the draft 
directive moves toward final legislation. 

The impact of these rating actions is greatest for banks with ICRs that factor 
in a high uplift from their SACPs because of our expectation of future 
extraordinary government support. Our ratings on subordinated debt issued by 
banks with low systemic importance are not affected by these rating actions 
because they already reflect the banks' SACPs only. 

If a bank subsidiary benefits from group support and is located in a 
non-European country where we continue to notch from the ICR, we cap the 
rating on subordinated and hybrid capital instruments issued by that 
subsidiary at no higher than, but potentially lower than, the issue rating on 
the parent bank's equivalent types of capital instruments. We consider that 
restrictions on a parent bank's ability to pay its own nondeferrable 
subordinated debt are likely to affect its ability to support nondeferrable 
subordinated debt issued by subsidiaries. We use this approach unless the ICR 
on the subsidiary is higher than that on the parent (see Subpart E of "Group 
Rating Methodology And Assumptions," published Nov. 9, 2011). 

With the momentum building internationally toward wider implementation of 
resolution regimes, we will continue to monitor regulatory and legal 
developments in other regions. Accordingly, we expect to continue increasing 
the number of countries for which we notch from the SACP instead of the ICR as 
more resolution regimes are adopted and implemented globally. 


RATINGS LIST
Downgraded
                                      To          From
Luxembourg
Banque et Caisse d'Epargne de l'Etat, Luxembourg 
Nondeferrable subordinated debt       A           AA 
 
Finland
Nordea Bank Finland PLC 
Nondeferrable subordinated debt       A           A+
 
Pohjola Bank PLC 
Nondeferrable subordinated debt       A           A+
 
Sampo Bank PLC 
Nondeferrable subordinated debt       BBB-        BBB+
 
Sweden
Nordea Bank AB 
Nondeferrable subordinated debt       A           A+
 
SBAB Bank AB
Nondeferrable subordinated debt       BBB+        A 
 
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 
Nondeferrable subordinated debt       BBB+        A
 
Svenska Handelsbanken 
Nondeferrable subordinated debt       A           A+
 
Swedbank AB 
Nondeferrable subordinated debt       BBB+        A
 
Swedish Export Credit Corp. 
Nondeferrable subordinated debt       BBB+        AA
 
Norway
DNB Bank ASA 
Nondeferrable subordinated debt       A-          A
 
Austria
Erste Group Bank AG 
Nondeferrable subordinated debt       BBB         A-
 
HYPO NOE Gruppe Bank AG 
Nondeferrable subordinated debt       BBB         A-
 
Oberoesterreichische Landesbank AG (1) 
Nondeferrable subordinated debt       BBB-        A-

Raiffeisen Bank International AG 
Nondeferrable subordinated debt       BBB         A-
 
Raiffeisen Zentralbank Oesterreich AG 
Nondeferrable subordinated debt       BBB         A-
 
UniCredit Bank Austria AG (2)      
Nondeferrable subordinated debt       BBB+        A-

(1) The 'AA+/Negative' ratings on Oberoesterreichische Landesbank's guaranteed 
subordinated obligations, which benefit from a guarantee from the State of 
Upper Austria (AA+/Negative/A-1+), are not affected by this action.

(2) The 'AA' ratings on UniCredit Bank Austria's guaranteed subordinated 
obligations, which reflect the deficiency guarantee from the City of Vienna 
(unsolicited rating AA+/Negative/A-1+), are not affected by this action.

Ratings Affirmed
Russia
Raiffeisenbank ZAO
Nondeferrable subordinated debt           BBB-
 
Sweden
Landshypotek AB 
Nondeferrable subordinated debt           A-
 
Denmark
Danske Bank A/S 
Nondeferrable subordinated debt           BB+

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH 
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
     -- How A Bail-In Tool Could Affect Our Ratings On EU Banks, May 10, 2012 
     -- Applying The Bank Hybrid Capital Criteria To Specific Instruments, 
Dec. 20, 2011
     -- Sharing The Burden Of Bank Support: Countries Where Subordinated Debt 
Is Becoming Riskier, Nov. 29, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology and Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology and Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011
     -- Bank Resolution Regimes: Potential Rating Implications As Sovereign 
Support Frameworks Evolve, March 16, 2011
     -- General Criteria: Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And 
Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 
 
EXTERNAL RESEARCH 
     -- "Proposal for a directive of the European parliament and of the 
council establishing a framework for the recovery and resolution of credit 
institutions and investment firms and amending Council Directives 77/91/EEC 
and 82/891/EC, Directives 2001/24/EC, 2002/47/EC, 2004/25/EC, 2005/56/EC, 
2007/36/EC and 2011/35/EC and Regulation (EU) No 10093/2010," Brussels, DG 
Internal Market And Services, June 6, 2012 
     -- "Bank recovery and resolution proposal: Frequently Asked Questions," 
European Commission Memo, Brussels, June 6, 2012
     -- "Discussion Paper On The Debt Write-Down Tool - Bail-In," DG Internal 
Market of the European Commission, Brussels, March 30, 2012 

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.