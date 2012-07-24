FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread widens
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2012 / 3:24 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread widens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 24 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread contracted by
3 basis points (bps) to 213 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite
spread widened by 1 bp to 681 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread tightened by 3 bps
to 141 bps, the 'A' spread tightened by 3 bps to 185 bps, and the 'BBB' spread
tightened by 2 bps to 262 bps. The 'BB' spread widened by 1 bp to 472 bps, the
'B' spread remained flat at 715 bps, and the 'CCC' spread widened by 4 bps to
1,103 bps.

By industry, industrials, utilities, and telecommunications contracted by 3 
bps each to 303 bps, 225 bps, and 328 bps, respectively. Financial 
institutions tightened by 4 bps to 302 bps, and banks tightened by 1 bp to 320 
bps.

The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is higher than its 
one-year moving average of 212 bps and lower than its five-year moving average 
of 244 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its 
one-year moving average of 688 bps and its five-year moving average of 743 
bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the 
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative 
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain 
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an 
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening 
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.
 

Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 
decisions.(New York Ratings Team)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.