TEXT-Fitch: no rating impact on Chepstow Blue from amendments

July 24 - Fitch Ratings says that Chepstow Blue Plc's ratings will not be impacted as a result of the recent transaction document amendments. Amendments have been made to the collection account bank rating trigger so that up until 31 December 2015, if Lloyds TSB Bank plc (the originator and collection account bank) is downgraded below 'F1' by Fitch (or at least 'A' where no Short-term unsecured debt rating from Fitch is available); and the collection account bank has a Short-term unsecured debt rating of at least 'F2' (or at least 'BBB+' where no Short-term unsecured debt rating is available) then the originator shall post collateral equivalent to GBP14m to a suitably rated collection account bank. If the collection account bank is downgraded below 'F2' by Fitch (or below 'BBB+' where no Short-term unsecured debt rating is available), the originator will designate an account at a suitable collection account bank as the substitute collection account bank and transfer all funds to the collection account bank. Additionally, following a substitution, the obligors will be notified to make payments directly to the substitute collection account bank. Chepstow Blue's notes are currently rated as follows: GBP2,400,000,000 class A1 notes (ISIN XS0445087702): 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative GBP600,000,000 class A2 notes (ISIN XS0445087884): 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.