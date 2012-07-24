TEXT-Fitch affirms Hudson Advisors UK Limited

July 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hudson Advisors UK Limited (HAUK) UK Commercial Special Servicer Rating at ‘CSS2-'. The affirmation reflects a company with highly experienced senior management and asset management teams with proven experience managing commercial real estate assets. The rating also takes into account the support provided by HAUK’s sister-company, Hudson Advisors Germany GmbH (HAG; ‘RSS1-'/‘CSS1-'), and the robust risk management regime present across the Hudson group. Since Fitch’s previous review of HAUK, the servicer has been through its first formal internal audit review programme. HAUK has taken steps to increase the training it offers to employees and has a structured training programme in place. Fitch considers the induction programme to be particularly strong, although average training hours per employee per year remain below Fitch’s 40 hour benchmark and the average observed among other UK rated servicers. The solid levels of experience among staff and management mitigate this concern. The company benefits from solid technology systems which are supported by recent enhancements and robust disaster recovery, business continuity and IT security plans. The HAG developed Asset Management System has been rolled out to Hudson servicing entities across Europe and North America, including HAUK. HAUK lacks the support of a highly rated parent. However, the parent company’s (Hudson Advisors, LLC) solid financial performance over the past 16 years and the company’s strong relationship with Lone Star Funds (LS) mitigate any financial concern. At end-December 2011 HAUK’s UK special servicing portfolio included 157 commercial properties, with an outstanding principal balance of GBP1.51bn. HAUK also acts as special servicer on EUR1.3bn of pan-European assets. The special servicing activities for the loans included in the Titan Europe CMBS transactions were delegated to HAUK through a sub-servicing agreement from HAG. Fitch employed its global and UK servicer rating criteria in analysing the servicer’s operations and financial condition, with the former including a comparison against similar UK CMBS servicers as part of the review process.(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)