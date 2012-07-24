FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Coca-Cola Enterprises notes 'BBB'
#Market News
July 24, 2012 / 4:03 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Coca-Cola Enterprises notes 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB' senior unsecured debt rating to Atlanta, Ga.-based Coca-Cola Enterprises
Inc. fka International CCE Inc.'s (CCE's) proposed EUR350 million
seven-year senior unsecured notes. The senior unsecured 
debt rating is one notch below our corporate credit rating on the company, 
reflecting our opinion that the debt to be issued is structurally subordinated 
to priority obligations at its operating entities, which we believe generate 
virtually all of its cash flow and represent a significant portion of adjusted 
assets, but which do not guarantee this debt.

We expect net proceeds from this debt issuance to be used for general 
corporate purposes, which may include refinancing of commercial paper, share 
repurchases, and the repayment of debt.

Our corporate credit rating on CCE reflects our assessment of the company's 
"satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk 
profile. Key credit factors incorporated into our business risk profile 
assessment include the company's association with one of the world's 
preeminent consumer brands, including its good local market positions, and the 
relatively stable cash flow characteristics of the nonalcoholic beverage 
category; its exclusive exposure to its mature Western European territories; 
and some implied support from The Coca-Cola Co. Our intermediate financial 
profile assessment reflects the company's somewhat aggressive financial 
policies; in part reflecting a target leverage ratio (including our standard 
adjustments) of greater than 3x, which we believe is somewhat weak relative to 
indicative ratios for an intermediate financial risk profile of 2x to 3x. 
Additionally, CCE has an active share repurchase program and adequate 
liquidity.

Ratings List
Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc. fka International CCE Inc.
 Corporate credit rating        BBB+/Stable/A-2

New Rating
Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc. fka International CCE Inc.
 Senior unsecured
  EUR350 mil. seven-year notes    BBB

