TEXT-Fitch affirms Cone Health, NC short-term rating

July 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'F1+' rating on the following outstanding variable rate debt issued by the North Carolina Medical Care Commission on behalf of Cone Health. The 'F1+' rating is based on Cone Health's self-liquidity. Cone Health's long-term rating is 'AA'. --$47,500,000 hospital revenue bonds, series 2004A; --$47,980,000 hospital revenue bonds, series 2011B. The affirmation of the 'F1+' short-term rating is based on the availability of highly liquid securities to cover potential maximum liquidity demands presented by Cone Health's outstanding series 2004A weekly variable rate demand bonds (VRDBs). Cone Health meets Fitch's 'Criteria for Assigning Short-Term Ratings Based on Internal Liquidity' requiring coverage of unremarked puts of the maximum tender exposure of the self-liquidity supported debt by a minimum of 1.25x based on adjusted funds available at June 30, 2012. Cone Health has liquidation procedures in place detailing the process by which internal funds would be liquidated to meet the tender obligations. The 'F1+' rating on the 2011B bonds takes into account Cone Health's sufficient unrestricted liquidity in addition to market access at its rating level relative to the $48 million of bonds in the window mode, which provides more flexibility to fund an unremarketed tender (180 days beyond 30 day remarketing period). As of June 30, 2012, the total amount of funds available that can be liquidated with one week was approximately $380 million.